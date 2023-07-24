Lulu's Juice Cafe 1922 I Street Northwest
Food
Hot Food & Pastries
Fresh Baguette
Lemonade & Smoothies
Lemonade and Smoothies
Retail
Retail Food
Cliff Bar
$2.50
Chickpea Chips
$2.50
Bare Apple Chips
$2.50
Popcorners
$2.00
Pita chips
$2.50
LesserEvil - Organic Popcorn, Himalayan Pink .88 oz
$2.50
LesserEvil - Organic Popcorn, Himalayan Gold .88 oz
$2.50
LesserEvil - Organic Popcorn,
$2.50
Nuts On The Run - Cinnamon Vanilla Glazed Nuts (2 oz)
$4.00
Nuts On The Run - Honey Glazed Nuts (4 oz)
$7.00
Nuts On The Run - Everything Bagel Nuts (4 oz)
$7.00
Nuts On The Run - Cinnamon Pecans (4 oz)
$7.00
Miss Vickies chips
$2.50
Kind bars
$2.50
Sahale snacks
$3.00
Nature’s Garden snack
$3.00
Retail Drinks
Pulp & Press 12oz
$9.00
Naked Juice
$3.50
Honey Water
$4.00
Izze
$3.50
Celsius
$5.00
San Pellegrino
$3.00
Deer Park
$1.50
Vitamin Water
$3.00
Natalies Juice
$6.00
Bai
$3.00
Spindrift
$3.00
Hint
$3.00
La Colombe Coffee Cans
$4.00
Deep Water Rose Lemonade
$5.00
Deep Water Elderflower Lemonade
$5.00
Deep Water Woodruff Type Lemonade
$5.00
Shrubbly - Pomegranate + Aronia Berry Shrubbly
$2.99
Blume Honey Water Citrus Vanilla
$3.00
Blume Honey Water Ginger Zest
$3.00
Bee Zen- Craft Soda Bio au Miel- Rose & Miel
$3.00
Fiji Water Bottle
$3.00
ZOA Energy Drink
$5.00
Red Bull
$4.00
Pressed 12oz
$9.00
Retail Exclusives
Dog Treats
Winnie Lou- The Canine Co. - Peanut Butter Pretzels
$8.00
Winnie Lou- The Canine Co. - Berry Boost Bones
$8.00
Winnie Lou- The Canine Co. - Pumpkin Apple Canine Cookies
$8.00
Winnie Lou- The Canine Co. - Bison Burger Jerky
$8.00
Beg & Barker- 1oz. Whole Chicken Tips Dog Treats
$3.50
Beg & Barker- 1oz. Whole Beef Liver Tips Dog Treats
$3.50
Beg & Barker- 3.5 oz. Whole Turkey Chips Dog Treats
$10.00
Beg & Barker Chicken Chips for Dogs - 3.5oz
$10.00
Beg & Barker Beef Chips for Dogs - 3.5oz
$10.00
GivePet Gotcha Day Paw-ty Dog Treats
$10.00
GivePet Birthday Bash Dog Treats
$10.00
GivePet Upward Dog Treats
$10.00
GivePet Breakfast All Day Dog Treats
$11.00
Good Boy Dog Beer - Mixed Case (6 Cans Each Flavor)
$5.00
Alchemy Pet Treat 300mg CBD 5.6oz
$25.00
Alchemy Pet Treat 300mg CBD 2.5oz
$25.00
Alchemy Pet Oil 500mg bacon 1oz
$30.00
Alchemy Pet Oil 250mg 1/2oz
$20.00
Lulu's Juice Cafe Location and Ordering Hours
(571) 228-5501
Open now • Closes at 8PM