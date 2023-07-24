Coffee/Tea & Espresso

Coffee

Americano

$4.00+
Pour Over

$4.00+
Cappuccino

$4.50+
Latte

$4.50+
Drip Coffee

$3.00+
Iced Coffee

$4.00+
Macchiato Traditional

$3.50
Macchiato

$4.50
Iced Latte

$4.50+
Espresso Double

$4.00
Espresso Macchiato (8oz)

$4.00
Espresso Single

$3.00

Tea

Chai

$4.00+
Matcha Latte

$4.50+
Tea- Any Size

$4.00

Food

Hot Food & Pastries

Zaatar Fattayer

$3.00
Curry Pastry

$3.00
Beef Pastry

$3.00
Spinach Pastry

$3.00

Cheese Pastry

$3.00
3 For $7 Fattayer

$7.50
Avocado Toast

$8.00
Hummus Toast

$7.00
Veggie cups 12oz

$6.00
Fruits cups 12oz

$6.00
Cookies 3pk

$3.00

Fresh Baguette

Chocolate Croissant

$5.00

Croissant

$4.50

Muffins

$4.00

Danish

$4.50

Flourless brownie

$4.00
Scone

$4.50

Lemonade & Smoothies

Lemonade and Smoothies

Lemonade

$4.00+
Mango Smoothie

$6.50+
Peach Smoothie

$6.50+
Banana Smoothie

$6.50+

Strawberry Smoothie

$6.50+

Retail

Retail Food

Cliff Bar

$2.50
Chickpea Chips

$2.50
Bare Apple Chips

$2.50

Popcorners

$2.00
Pita chips

$2.50
LesserEvil - Organic Popcorn, Himalayan Pink .88 oz

$2.50
LesserEvil - Organic Popcorn, Himalayan Gold .88 oz

$2.50
LesserEvil - Organic Popcorn,

$2.50
Nuts On The Run - Cinnamon Vanilla Glazed Nuts (2 oz)

$4.00
Nuts On The Run - Honey Glazed Nuts (4 oz)

$7.00

Nuts On The Run - Everything Bagel Nuts (4 oz)

$7.00
Nuts On The Run - Cinnamon Pecans (4 oz)

$7.00
Miss Vickies chips

$2.50
Kind bars

$2.50
Sahale snacks

$3.00
Nature’s Garden snack

$3.00

Retail Drinks

Pulp & Press 12oz

$9.00
Naked Juice

$3.50

Honey Water

$4.00
Izze

$3.50
Celsius

$5.00
San Pellegrino

$3.00
Deer Park

$1.50
Vitamin Water

$3.00
Natalies Juice

$6.00
Bai

$3.00
Spindrift

$3.00
Hint

$3.00
La Colombe Coffee Cans

$4.00
Deep Water Rose Lemonade

$5.00
Deep Water Elderflower Lemonade

$5.00
Deep Water Woodruff Type Lemonade

$5.00

Shrubbly - Pomegranate + Aronia Berry Shrubbly

$2.99
Blume Honey Water Citrus Vanilla

$3.00

Blume Honey Water Ginger Zest

$3.00
Bee Zen- Craft Soda Bio au Miel- Rose & Miel

$3.00

Fiji Water Bottle

$3.00
ZOA Energy Drink

$5.00
Red Bull

$4.00
Pressed 12oz

$9.00

Retail Exclusives

Pine Honey Jar

$20.00
Flower Honey Jar

$20.00
Flower Honey Spoon

$3.00
Propolis Honey Spoons

$4.00
Pine Honey Spoon

$3.00
Honey Dispenser

$10.00
Alard Olive Oil 500ml

$20.00
Alard Zaatar Mix

$10.00
Alard Olive oil 250 ml

$10.00
Palestine coffee 9 oz bags

$15.00

Dog Treats

Winnie Lou- The Canine Co. - Peanut Butter Pretzels

$8.00
Winnie Lou- The Canine Co. - Berry Boost Bones

$8.00
Winnie Lou- The Canine Co. - Pumpkin Apple Canine Cookies

$8.00
Winnie Lou- The Canine Co. - Bison Burger Jerky

$8.00
Beg & Barker- 1oz. Whole Chicken Tips Dog Treats

$3.50
Beg & Barker- 1oz. Whole Beef Liver Tips Dog Treats

$3.50
Beg & Barker- 3.5 oz. Whole Turkey Chips Dog Treats

$10.00
Beg & Barker Chicken Chips for Dogs - 3.5oz

$10.00
Beg & Barker Beef Chips for Dogs - 3.5oz

$10.00
GivePet Gotcha Day Paw-ty Dog Treats

$10.00
GivePet Birthday Bash Dog Treats

$10.00
GivePet Upward Dog Treats

$10.00
GivePet Breakfast All Day Dog Treats

$11.00
Good Boy Dog Beer - Mixed Case (6 Cans Each Flavor)

$5.00
Alchemy Pet Treat 300mg CBD 5.6oz

$25.00

Alchemy Pet Treat 300mg CBD 2.5oz

$25.00
Alchemy Pet Oil 500mg bacon 1oz

$30.00
Alchemy Pet Oil 250mg 1/2oz

$20.00