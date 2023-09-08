Burger Combo

#1 Burger Combo

$9.99

Juicy hamburger fixed with Mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and onions.

#2 Bacon Cheese Burger

#2 Bacon Cheese Burger

$10.99

Bacon Cheeseburger fixed with Mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and onions.

#3 Chili Cheese Burger

$10.99

Juicy Cheeseburger topped with thick chili.

#4 Double Bacon Cheese Burger

$11.99

Double meat, double cheese, bacon cheeseburger fixed with Mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and onions.

#5 Mushroom Swiss Burger

$10.99

Grilled mushrooms on a Swiss Cheese burger fixed with mayo, lettuce, and tomato.

#6 Texas BBQ Burger

$10.99

Cheeseburger topped with jalapeños, bacon, grilled onions, and bbq sauce.

#7 Patty Melt

$10.99

Juicy patty with Swiss cheese, grilled onions, and mayo.

Hamburger Single

$6.39

Juicy hamburger fixed with Mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and onions.

Bacon Cheeseburger Single

$7.59

Bacon Cheeseburger fixed with Mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and onions.

Chili Cheeseburger Single

$7.99

Juicy Cheeseburger topped with thick chili.

Double Bacon Cheeseburger Single

$8.99

Double meat, double cheese, bacon cheeseburger fixed with Mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and onions.

Mushroom Swissburger Single

$7.99

Grilled mushrooms on a Swiss Cheese burger fixed with mayo, lettuce, and tomato.

Texas BBQ Burger Single

$7.99

Cheeseburger topped with jalapeños, bacon, grilled onions, and bbq sauce.

Patty Melt Single

$7.49

Juicy patty with Swiss cheese, grilled onions, and mayo.

Chicken Stuff

#8 Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

Grilled or Crispy Chicken Sandwich fixed with mayo, lettuce, and tomato.

#9 Chicken Club Sandwich

$10.99

Grilled or Crispy Chicken Sandwich fixed with American cheese, bacon, mayo, lettuce, and tomato.

#10 Chicken Tenders

$9.99

3 Crispy, golden, hand-battered chicken tender served with gravy and Texas toast.

#11 Buffalo Tenders

$9.99

3 crispy Buffalo tossed chicken tenders served with ranch dipping sauce.

#12 Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

Juicy, crispy Buffalo sauced chicken sandwich fixed with ranch and lettuce.

#13 Chicken Nuggets (10)

$9.99

10 golden chicken nuggets served with you choice of dipping sauce.

#14 Avocado Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Grilled or Crispy Chicken Sandwich fixed with avocado, mayo, lettuce, and tomato.

ChIcken Sandwich Single

$6.99

Grilled or Crispy Chicken Sandwich fixed with mayo, lettuce, and tomato.

Chicken Club Sandwich Single

$7.59

Grilled or Crispy Chicken Sandwich fixed with American cheese, bacon, mayo, lettuce, and tomato.

Chicken Tenders Single (3)

$6.99

3 Crispy, golden, hand-battered chicken tender served with gravy and Texas toast

Buffalo Chicken Tenders Single (3)

$6.99

3 crispy Buffalo tossed chicken tenders served with ranch dipping sauce.

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich Single

$6.99

Juicy, crispy Buffalo sauced chicken sandwich fixed with ranch and lettuce.

Chicken Nuggets Single (10)

$6.99

10 golden chicken nuggets served with you choice of dipping sauce.

Avocado Chicken Sandwich Single

$7.99

Grilled or Crispy Chicken Sandwich fixed with avocado, mayo, lettuce, and tomato.

Other Stuff

#15 Philly Cheesesteak

$11.99

Juicy Philly Cooked with grilled onions and grilled bell peppers topped with melted Swiss cheese in a hot hoagie roll.

#16 Steak Finger

$10.99

3 steak fingers served with thick Texas toast and gravy.

#17 Fish Basket

$11.99

3 thick pieces of fish served with hush puppies and your choice of tartar sauce or cocktail sauce.

#18 Shrimp Basket

$11.99

8 pieces of shrimp served with hush puppies and your choice of cocktail sauce or tartar sauce.

#19 Chicken Fried Steak Sandwich

$10.99

Chicken fried steak sandwich fixed with mayo and lettuce.

#20 Chili Dog

$10.99

Chili cheese dog topped with chili, fresh chopped onion, and cheddar cheese.

#21 Fish Sandwich

$10.99

Fish sandwich fixed with tartar sauce and lettuce.

Philly Cheese Steak Single

$8.99

Juicy Philly Cooked with grilled onions and grilled bell peppers topped with melted Swiss cheese in a hot hoagie roll.

Steak Fingers Single (3)

$5.99

3 steak fingers served with thick Texas toast and gravy.

Fish and Hush Puppies (3)

$7.49

3 thick pieces of fish served with hush puppies and your choice of tartar sauce or cocktail sauce.

Shrimp and Hush Puppies (8)

$7.99

8 pieces of shrimp served with hush puppies and your choice of cocktail sauce or tartar sauce.

Chicken Fried Steak Sandwich Single

$6.99

Chicken fried steak sandwich fixed with mayo and lettuce.

Chili Dog Single

$5.99

Chili cheese dog topped with chili, fresh chopped onion, and cheddar cheese.

Fish Sandwich Single

$6.99

Fish sandwich fixed with tartar sauce and lettuce.

Lite Stuff

Grilled Cheese Sandwich Combo

$8.99

American Cheese melted in between two thick slices of Texas Toast

BLT Sandwich Combo

$9.99

Crispy bacon, mayo, lettuce, and tomato in between two thick slices of Texas Toast.

Turkey Burger Combo

$9.99

Thick, juicy turkey burger fixed up with mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and onion.

Black Bean Burger Combo

$9.99

Zero-meat, black bean burger fixed with mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and onions.

Grilled Cheese Sandwich Single

$4.99

American Cheese melted in between two thick slices of Texas Toast

BLT Sandwich Single

$5.99

Crispy bacon, mayo, lettuce, and tomato in between two thick slices of Texas Toast.

Turkey Burger Single

$6.39

Thick, juicy turkey burger fixed up with mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and onion.

Black Bean Burger Single

$6.99

Zero-meat, black bean burger fixed with mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and onions.

Salads and Wraps

Garden Salad

$6.99

Fresh cut green leaf lettuce tossed up with tomato, red onions, and shredded cheese served with croutons, crackers, and your choice of dressing on the side.

Grilled Chicken Salad

$8.99

Grilled chicken on top of fresh cut green leaf lettuce tossed up with tomato, red onions, and shredded cheese served with croutons, crackers, and your choice of dressing on the side.

Chicken Tender Salad

$8.99

Our hand-battered chicken tenders served on top of a bed of fresh cut green leaf lettuce tossed up with tomato, red onions, and shredded cheese served with croutons, crackers, and your choice of dressing on the side.

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$8.99

Buffalo sauced chicken tenders on top of fresh cut green leaf lettuce tossed up with tomato, red onions, and shredded cheese served with croutons, crackers, and your choice of dressing on the side.

Avocado Chicken Salad

$9.99

Grilled chicken served on top of fresh cut green leaf lettuce tossed up with tomato, fresh cut avocado, red onions, and shredded cheese served with croutons, crackers, and your choice of dressing on the side.

Southwest Chicken Wrap Combo

$9.99

Juicy grilled chicken with lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese, bacon, and ranch all wrapped in a warm flour tortilla served with a side of ranch.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap Combo

$9.99

Grilled chicken sauced up in a buffalo sauce with lettuce, shredded cheese, and ranch all wrapped up in a warm flour tortilla served with a side of ranch to dip.

Southwest Chicken Wrap Single

$6.49

Juicy grilled chicken with lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese, bacon, and ranch all wrapped in a warm flour tortilla served with a side of ranch.

Buffalo Wrap Single

$6.49

Grilled chicken sauced up in a buffalo sauce with lettuce, shredded cheese, and ranch all wrapped up in a warm flour tortilla served with a side of ranch to dip.

LuLu's For Kids

Kids Cheeseburger Combo

$7.49

Our junior cheeseburger fixed up with mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and onions.

Kids Chicken Nuggets Combo

$7.49

5 chicken nuggets served with your choice of dipping sauce.

Kids Cheeseburger Single

$3.99

Our junior cheeseburger fixed up with mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and onions.

Kids Nuggets Single

$3.99

5 chicken nuggets served with your choice of dipping sauce.

Specialty Burgers

Fried Egg Burger Combo

$11.99

A hearty breakfast on our classic burger. Fixed up with American cheese, crispy bacon, a fried egg, ketchup, and tots.

Ghost-Fire Burger Combo

$11.99

Our classic juicy burger with a spicy twist. Fixed up with grilled habaneros, pepper jack cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and onions.

Frito Pie Burger Combo

$11.99

Frito-Lays piled with chili, chopped onions all on a juicy cheeseburger with American cheese.

Guacamole Burger Combo

$11.99

Fresh cut avocado, jalapeños, and cheddar cheese on a thick juicy burger.

California Burger Combo

$11.99

A California twist that features Swiss cheese, grilled onions, fresh cut avocado, mayo, lettuce, and tomato.

Texas Patty Melt Combo

$11.99

A Texas turn up on a classic patty melt that's fixed up with grilled onions, grilled jalapeños, bacon, mayo, and Swiss cheese.

Fried Egg Burger Single

$7.99

A hearty breakfast on our classic burger. Fixed up with American cheese, crispy bacon, a fried egg, ketchup, and tots.

Ghost-Fire Burger Single

$7.99

Our classic juicy burger with a spicy twist. Fixed up with grilled habaneros, pepper jack cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and onions.

Frito Pie Burger Single

$7.99

Frito-Lays piled with chili, chopped onions all on a juicy cheeseburger with American cheese.

Guacamole Burger Single

$7.99

Fresh cut avocado, jalapeños, and cheddar cheese on a thick juicy burger.

California Burger Single

$7.99

A California twist that features Swiss cheese, grilled onions, fresh cut avocado, mayo, lettuce, and tomato.

Texas Patty Melt Single

$7.99

A Texas turn up on a classic patty melt that's fixed up with grilled onions, grilled jalapeños, bacon, mayo, and Swiss cheese.

Appetizers

Fried Pickles

$6.99

Battered up and fried right pickles slices or spears served with ranch dipping sauce.

Fried Cheesesticks (6)

$6.99

6 thick fried cheese sticks served with ranch.

Chili-Cheese Fries

$7.99

Our hand-cut fries served with chili and cheese.

Texas Tots

$7.99Out of stock

Tots topped off with cheese, crispy bacon, and jalapeños.

Mac 'n' Cheese Bites (10)

$7.99

10 delicious bites fried to perfection and served with ranch.

Drinks

Small Drink 16 oz

$1.69

Medium Drink 24 oz

$1.99

Large Drink 32 oz

$2.49

Cup of Ice

$0.50

Sides

French Fries

$3.19

Onion Rings

$3.99

Tater Tots

$3.99Out of stock

Sweet Potato Fries

$2.69

Side Salad

$2.99

Cajun Fries

$3.69

Extras

Ranch

$0.29

LuLu's Sauce

$0.29

Honey Mustard

Italian

Blue Cheese

BBQ Sauce

Buffalo Sauce

Tartar Sauce

$0.29

Cocktail Sauce

$0.29

Gravy Cup

$1.99

Toast (1)

$0.99

Gravy and Toast

$2.99

Mayo Packets

Mustard Packets

Ketchup Packets

Hot Sauce Packets

Salt Packets

Pepper Packets

Nacho Cheese Cup

$1.49

Chili Cup

$2.49

Meat Patty Single

$1.99

Bacon Slices (2)

$0.99

Jalapeños

$0.59