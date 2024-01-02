Lumberyard Brewing Company
FOOD
Noshing
- Sonoran Poutine$14.00
Crispy French fries topped with fresh cheese curds and smothered in New Mexican style Hatch Green Chili and garnished with green onions.
- SW Popper Dip$14.00
A warm mixture of cream cheese, colby jack cheese, bacon, poblanos, jalapenos and topped with pico de gallo served with tortilla chips
- Baja Cauliflower$15.00
Breaded cauliflower smothered with pico de gallo, ancho crema, avocado sauce, and topped with green onions
- Garlic Truffle Fries$14.00
Crispy French fries tossed in a garlic parmesan sauce, dusted with black truffle zest served with white truffle aioli
- Flagstaff Brussel Sprouts$12.00
Flash-fried brussels sprouts, bacon chunks, and jalapeño rings topped with parmesan cheese & served with chipotle ranch
- Irish Egg Rolls$14.00
Corned beef, sauerkraut, carrots, Swiss cheese with Russian dressing & mustard sauce
- Mac 'n' Cheese Balls$13.00
Our house Mac ‘n’ Cheese, panko coated and deep fried, served with ranch dressing & Thai angel sauce
- Bavarian Pretzels$13.00
Five pretzel sticks with southwest beer cheese sauce
- Nachos de los Taproom$15.00
Tortilla chips, Colby jack cheese, tomatoes, green onions, black olives, fresh jalapeños, cilantro, sour cream, salsa & guacamole
- Vegan Nachos de los Taproom$17.00
Tortilla chips, vegan cheese, tomatoes, green onions, black olives, fresh jalapeños, black beans, cilantro, salsa & guacamole
- The Yard Chili Bowl$11.00
All meat & medium heat. Topped with your choice of (2): Colby jack cheese, sour cream, fresh jalapeños, cilantro, red onions or green onions Includes choice of (1): green chile cornbread, tortilla chips, Texas toast or saltine crackers
- Cup Chili$6.00
- Large French Fries$8.00
- Small French Fries$4.00
- Large Garlic Parmesan Fries$10.00
- Small Garlic Parmesan Fries$6.00
- Large Onion Rings$12.00
- Small Onion Rings$7.00
- Small Sweet Potato Fries$7.00
- Large Sweet Potato Fries$12.00
- Bowl Southwest Black Bean$9.00
Cream based soup with Chicken, Poblanos, Roasted Garlic, and Cilantro. Served with your choice of Green Chile Cornbread, Texas Toast, Tortilla Chips or Saltine Crackers.
- Cup Southwest Black Bean$5.00
Cream based soup with Chicken, Poblanos, Roasted Garlic, and Cilantro.
- Small Truffle Fries$8.00
- 10 Bone-In Chicken Wings$17.00
Wings are served dry, with sauces on the side. They are a mix of paddles (flats) and drums. (We DO NOT ACCEPT orders of all paddles or all drums). Choice of 1 Sauce.; Ranch or Blue Cheese. Carrots and Celery on Request.
- 20 Bone-In Chicken Wings$32.00
Wings are served dry, with sauces on the side. They are a mix of paddles (flats) and drums. (We DO NOT ACCEPT orders of all paddles or all drums).Choice of 2 Sauces.; Ranch or Blue Cheese. Carrots and Celery on Request.
- 15 Breaded Cauliflower$15.00
Wings are served dry, with sauces on the side. Choice of 1 Sauce.; Ranch or Blue Cheese. Carrots and Celery on Request.
- 10 Boneless Wings$15.00
Wings are served dry, with sauces on the side. Choice of 1 Sauce.; Ranch or Blue Cheese. Carrots and Celery on Request.
- 20 Boneless Wings$27.00
Wings are served dry, with sauces on the side. Wings are served dry, with sauces on the side. Choice of 2 Sauces.; Ranch or Blue Cheese. Carrots and Celery on Request.
Salads
- Miso Mahi Salad$17.00
Mixed greens topped with tomato, carrot, cucumber, edamame, pickled watermelon radish, charred green onions, grilled Mahi Mahi with honey miso glaze and drizzled with wasabi aioli, avocado, pea shoots with citrus miso vinaigrette
- Southwest Salad$15.00
Mixed greens, sliced chicken breast & shredded pork, black beans, dried sweet corn, queso fresco, black olives, red onions, tomatoes, avocado, corn tortilla strips, chipotle ranch on the side
- Tri-Cobb Salad$16.00
Mixed greens, tri-tip steak or grilled chicken, blue cheese, egg, tomatoes, red onions, bacon, avocado, gorgonzola vinaigrette on the side
- Greek Salad$17.00
Mixed greens, choice of gyro meat or falafel, tomatoes, crispy chickpeas, red onion, cucumbers, kalamata olives, feta cheese, lemon vinaigrette on the side
- House Salad$11.00
Mixed greens, green and red peppers, carrots, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, Colby jack cheese, choice of dressing on the side
- Side House$5.00
Burgers
- TODAY'S SPECIAL: Utah Burger$21.00
Choice beef patty, 4oz of pastrami, fry sauce, cheddar and Swiss cheeses, lettuce, tomato, red onion on brioche bun
- Brewhouse Burger$16.00
Choice beef patty cooked to medium, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion on brioche bun.
- Mile High Burger$17.00
Choice beef patty, cheddar cheese, slow roasted pulled pork in Yard BBQ, coleslaw, crispy onions on brioche bun
- Texas Burger$17.00
Choice beef patty cooked to medium, bacon, pepper jack cheese, roasted poblano chiles, crispy onions, lettuce, Yard BBQ on Texas toast
- Vietnamese Burger$17.00
Award Winning Burger! Choice beef patty cooked to medium, char siu pork (contains gluten), pepper jack cheese, pickled daikon and carrots, fresh jalapeños, cucumbers, cilantro, sriracha aioli on brioche bun
- Wild Fungi Burger$18.00
Choice Beef patty cooked to medium, Swiss Cheese, sautéed wild mushrooms, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and onion on brioche bun. Make it a truffle burger: Add Truffle Aioli +2.5
- Tierra Veggie Burger$15.00
Black bean patty (Bean patty contains gluten and soy), pepper jack cheese, avocado, lettuce, tomato, crispy onions, and chipotle aioli on telera roll
- Hatch Burger$17.00
Angus beef patty cooked to medium, avocado, Hatch green chili sauce, pepper jack cheese on brioche bun
- Sunrise Burger$17.00
Choice beef patty topped with fried egg, cheddar cheese, bacon on Texas toast
Sandwiches
- Green Dragon Mahi Sandwich$18.00
Grilled Mahi Mahi topped with a honey miso glaze, lettuce, tomato, charred green onions, avocado, and wasabi mayo on a bolillo bun. Served with choice of side.
- BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich$14.00
Slow roasted pork, Yard BBQ sauce, coleslaw on onion kaiser bun
- Tombstone Sandwich$17.00
Sliced grilled chicken breast, pepper jack cheese, bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, chipotle aioli on telera roll
- Nashville Hot Sandwich$17.00
Crispy chicken tossed in Nashville Hot Sauce, carrot and celery slaw and drizzled with creamy cucumber dill sauce on brioche bun. Substitute breaded cauliflower for a vegetarian option.
- Santa Maria Tri Tip Sandwich$17.00
Sliced medium rare tri-tip steak, guacamole, pico de gallo, crispy onions, queso fresco and ancho crema on telera roll
- BBQ Tri Tip Sandwich$17.00
Sliced medium rare tri-tip steak, topped with yard BBQ, crispy onions on garlic butter brioche bun
- Gyro Sandwich$16.00
Your choice of falafel with lemon vinaigrette, Gyro meat, or Grilled chicken topped with lettuce, tomato, Feta cheese, Kalamata olives, cucumbers, red onions and Tzatziki sauce served on Pita bread with your choice of side.
Mac
- Lumberjack Mac$13.00
Penne pasta, 3-cheese blend topped with toasted panko. ADD: diced tomatoes| green chiles | fresh jalapeños | roasted poblanos | +.75 ea.ADD: bacon | BBQ pulled pork | BBQ shredded chicken | meat chili | +3 ea.
- Kansas City Mac$16.00
Our Lumberjack Mac topped with our BBQ pulled pork spun in Yard BBQ and Crispy onions.
- Buffalo Bleu Mac$17.00
Our Lumberjack Mac topped with chicken tossed in buffalo sauce and bleu cheese crumbles.
- Chicken Club Mac$18.00
Our Lumberjack Mac n Cheese topped with boneless wings, crispy diced bacon, diced tomatoes, a drizzle of ranch dressing and garnished with green onions. Make it Southwest Style with pico de gallo and chipotle ranch.
- Sonoran Mac$17.00
Our Lumberjack Mac topped crispy bacon, fresh jalapeno's and diced tomatoes.
- California Mac$16.00
Our Lumberjack Mac topped with roasted poblanos, diced tomatoes, and Crispy onions.
Mains
- Surf and Turf$27.00
Sliced medium rare California tri-tip with horseradish sauce, skewer of jumbo grilled shrimp with cocktail sauce. Served with green chile cornbread, garlic french fries and green beans.
- Campfire Plate$20.00
BBQ pulled pork tossed in Yard BBQ sauce, sliced chicken breast served with Yard BBQ Sauce, garlic french fries, and green beans, and green chili cornbread.
- Fish and Chips$20.00
Crispy beer-battered Alaskan pollock, tartar sauce, French fries and coleslaw
- Grilled Split Sausages$20.00
(1) 1/3lb bratwurst, and (1) 1/3lb andouille sausage, served with sauerkraut, beer mustard, garlic fries and green chile cornbread.
Kid Stuff
- Kid Boneless Wings$11.00
Kid Menu items are for children 12 and under only. 5 of our boneless wings served with ranch, or Yard BBQ and choice of one side.
- Kid Chicken Breast$7.00
Kid Menu items are for children 12 and under only. Sliced chicken breast served with ranch or Yard BBQ and choice of one side.
- Kid Grilled Cheese Sandwich$7.00
Kid Menu items are for children 12 and under only. Italian white bread with cheddar cheese, served with one side.
- Kid Mini Corndogs$8.00
Kid Menu items are for children 12 and under only. 5 Mini Corndogs served with one side.
- Kid Mac n Cheese$7.00
Kid Menu items are for children 12 and under only. A smaller portion of our Lumberjack Mac served with one side.
- Kid Burger$10.00
Kid Menu items are for children 12 and under only. 2 beef sliders, served with one side. Cheese on request.
- Kid Popsicle$2.50
- Kid Ice Cream Sandwich$3.00
- Kid Vanilla Gelato$4.00
- Kid Seasonal Gelato$4.00
Sides
DRINKS
Non-Alcoholic Beverages
N/C Kid Drinks
ADD Kid Drinks
TOGO BEER
Cans
- 4-Pack First Light Lager$9.99
PICKUP ONLY
- 6-Pack Hefe$10.99
PICKUP ONLY
- 6-pack Flagstaff IPA$10.99
PICKUP ONLY
- 6-Pack Hazy Angel$10.99
- 6-Pack Railhead Red$10.99
PICKUP ONLY
- 6-Pack Snowbound Scotch$8.99Out of stock
WInter Sale! 8.99 6-Packs of Snowbound Scotch!
- 6-Pack Big Rapid Imperial Red$13.99Out of stock
- Case First Light Lager$49.99
PICKUP ONLY
- Case Hazy Angel IPA$36.99
PICKUP ONLY
- Case Hefe$36.99
PICKUP ONLY
- Case Flagstaff IPA$36.99
PICKUP ONLY
- Case Railhead Red$36.99
PICKUP ONLY
- Case Snowbound Scotch$42.99
- Case Big Rapid Red$45.99Out of stock
- Can First Light Lager 16oz$3.25
PICKUP ONLY
- Can Hazy Angel IPA 12oz$3.00
PICKUP ONLY
- Can Hefe$3.00
PICKUP ONLY
- Can Flagstaff IPA$3.00
PICKUP ONLY
- Can Railhead Red$3.00
PICKUP ONLY
- Can Scotch$3.50Out of stock
Growlers
- Railhead Red Growler Fill$13.50
PICKUP ONLY. We are now accepting GROWLER REFILLS! Please allow us extra time to santize and refill your growler. Glass Growlers are still available for $5.
- Flagstaff IPA Growler Fill$13.50
PICKUP ONLY. We are now accepting GROWLER REFILLS! Please allow us extra time to santize and refill your growler. Glass Growlers are still available for $5.
- Hazy Angel IPA Growler Fill$13.50
PICKUP ONLY. We are now accepting GROWLER REFILLS! Please allow us extra time to santize and refill your growler. Glass Growlers are still available for $5.
- First Light Lager Growler Fill$13.50
PICKUP ONLY. We are now accepting GROWLER REFILLS! Please allow us extra time to santize and refill your growler. Glass Growlers are still available for $5.
- Humphreys Hefe Growler Fill$13.50
PICKUP ONLY. We are now accepting GROWLER REFILLS! Please allow us extra time to santize and refill your growler. Glass Growlers are still available for $5.
- Red Rock Raspberry Growler Fill$13.50
PICKUP ONLY. We are now accepting GROWLER REFILLS! Please allow us extra time to santize and refill your growler. Glass Growlers are still available for $5.
- Pumphouse Porter Growler Fill$13.50
PICKUP ONLY. We are now accepting GROWLER REFILLS! Please allow us extra time to santize and refill your growler. Glass Growlers are still available for $5.
- Hopshot Red IPA Growler Fill$13.50
PICKUP ONLY. We are now accepting GROWLER REFILLS! Pleas allow us extra time to santize and refill your growler. Glass Growlers are still available for $5.
- Kokua Session IPA Growler Fill$13.50
- Big Rapid Imperial Red Growler Fill$14.50
PICKUP ONLY. We are now accepting GROWLER REFILLS! Please allow us extra time to santize and refill your growler. Glass Growlers are still available for $5.
- Rio de Saison Growler Fill$13.50
- Summit Berry Sour Growler Fill$14.50