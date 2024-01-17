Luminary Distilling 8270 Peach Street
Drinks
Moscow Mules
- Gem City Mule$9.00
Gem City Vodka, Lime Juice, Mint, Ginger Beer
- 814 Mule$10.00
814 Agave, Lime Juice, Mint, Ginger Beer
- Bootlegger Mule$9.50
- Apple Mule$9.00
Gem City Vodka, Apple Pie Moonshine, Cinnamon, Ginger Beer
- Spicy Cilantro Mule$10.00
Jalapeno Infused Gem City Vodka, Lime, Cilantro, Ginger Beer
- Italian Stallion Mule$9.50
Gem City Vodka, Limoncello, Lemon Juice, Ginger Beer
- The Tootsie Roll Mule$10.00
Coffee Liqueur, Vanilla Infused Gem City Vodka, Orange Juice, Ginger Beer
- Lake Effect Mule$10.00
- Pomegranate Gin Mule$10.00
- Campfire Mule$10.50
- Spiced Pear Mule$10.00
- Peach Basil Mule$10.00
Peach Moonshine, Basil, Lemon Juice, Ginger Beer
- Luminary Buck$10.50
- It's Fall Y'all Mule$10.00
- Flat Cap Whiskey Mule$10.50
Flat Cap Whiskey (Rye or Wheat), Lime Juice, Mint, Ginger Beer
Martinis
- Sugar Plum Martini$10.00
- Lemon Kevin Drop Martini$10.00
Gem City Vodka, Limoncello, Simple Syrup, Lemon Juice
- Chocolate Martini$10.00
- Remember the Lawrence$11.50
- Concord Cosmo$9.00
Gem City Wine Vodka, Concord Grape Juice, Lime Juice
- Sweater Weather$10.00
- Mochatini$10.00
Coffee Liqueur, Gem City Vodka, Iced Coffee, Chocolate Syrup
- Pumpkin Roll Martini$10.00
- Orange Creamsicle Martini$10.00
- Chocolate Covered Cherry$9.50
- Summit Thyme$10.00
- Pear Basil$9.50
- Traditional Martini$10.00
Your choice of Gem City Vodka from Wheat or Wine, Summit Dry Gin, or High Back Gin, House Dry Vermouth, Olive Juice
Cocktails
- Holly Berry$8.50
Summit Dry Gin or High Back Gin, Cranberry Juice, Lime Juice
- Spiced Cranberry Daquiri$9.50
- Toasted Almond Cocktail$8.50
- Jack Frost Long Island$10.00
- Spicy Mango Margarita$9.00
- Brandy Orange Spritz$10.00
- Fruit Of The Lum$9.00
- Apple Lemonade$8.50
- Cranberry Apple Mojito$9.50
- Gin & Juice$9.50
- Vodka Mixer$5.50
- Cider Gim'lit'$9.00
- Whiskey / Rum Mixer$6.50
- Gin Mixer$6.50
- Porch Sippin' Tea$9.50
- Peach Old Fashioned$11.50
- Misery on the Bay$8.00
Gem City Vodka, Cranberry Juice, Pineapple Juice, Swedish Fish Garnish
- 814 Agave Mixer$6.50
- Apple Pie on Ice$8.00
Apple Pie Moonshine, Cinnamon
- Old Fashioned$11.50
Flat Cap Whiskey (Rye or Wheat), Muddled Orange, Bitters, Sugar, Luxardo Cherry
- Manhattan$11.50
Flat Cap Whiskey, Bitters, House Vermouth, Luxardo Cherry
- Bloody Mary$9.50
Gem City Vodka or Jalapeno-infused Gem City Vodka, House-made Bloody Mary Mix. Plentiful assorted garnishes
- Slushie + Alcohol$8.00
- Fall Long Island$9.50
- Smash Club$9.00
Flat Cap Whiskey (Rye or Wheat), Apple Pie Moonshine, Cinnamon
- Whiskey With A Twist$11.50
- Apple Brandy Sour$11.50
- Black & Gold Russian$8.50
- Buffalo Blue Lemonade$8.50
- Browns Special$4.40
Food Non Entrees
Apps
- Charcuterie Board$22.00
Seasonal cured meats and specialty cheeses, apple slices, dill pickle, candied walnuts, whole grain mustard, jam, grilled baguette
- Lemon Garlic Scallops App$22.00
Four Pan-seared Scallops Dressed with Lemon Garlic Butter over beds of Parmesan Risotto.
- Spinach & Artichoke Dip$15.00
- Cranberry Crostini$13.50
- Pumpkin Hummus Plate$13.50
- Pub Style Pretzels$11.50
Pub style soft pretzels , whiskey infused honey mustard, coarse sea salt
- Chips and Queso$10.50
Served with Corn Tortilla Chips and Pico de Gallo.
- Fried Cauliflower$12.00
Lightly Battered Crispy Fried Cauliflower Florets with House-made Dipping Sauce.
- French Fries$6.00
Fresh cut fries
- Jalapeño Bacon Dip$15.00
Salads
- House Salad$11.00
Arugula and spring mix, Monterey jack cheese, cherry tomatoes, red onions, spiralized carrots, cucumbers, lemon-champagne vinaigrette
- Mediterranean Salad$14.00
House Blend Greens, Kalamata Olives, Fire Roasted Red Peppers, Fresh Mozzarella, Red Onion
- Apple Cranberry Salad$15.00
- Roman Caesar Salad$11.50
Romaine hearts, Parmigiano Reggiano, buttery croutons, Caesar dressing, charred lemon
- Tortilla Bowl Salad$15.50
Romaine salad mix, shredded chicken, tomatoes, cucumbers, pickled red onion, cotija cheese, jalapenos, salsa, and sour cream in a tortilla bowl.
- Side Caesar Salad$6.00
Stirfry
Burgers
- Flat Cap Burger$17.50
8 oz Fresh Angus Beef on a House-made Brioche Bun, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Caramelized Onions, Mushrooms, Candied Jalapenos, Swiss Cheese, Luminary Whiskey BBQ Sauce. Served with Fresh Cut Fries
- The O.G.$15.00
House-made Bread & Butter Pickles, Romaine Lettuce, Roma Tomato, Red Onion, your choice of Aged Cheddar, Swiss, or Fresh Mozzarella
- Beyond Burger$15.00
Handhelds
- Prime Rib Dip$19.00
House-smoked Prime Rib, Sauteed Peppers, Caramelized Onions, Portobello Mushrooms, Swiss Cheese, Roasted Garlic and Chive Aioli, Au Jus, served on a Large Buttered Baguette
- Luminary Signature Reuben$16.00
In-House Smoked Corned Beef, House-made Marble Rye, Sauerkraut, Double Swiss, House-made Thousand Island
- Sister Sandwich$15.00
Shaved Turkey, Sauerkraut, Double Swiss Cheese, House-made Thousand Island Dressing on House-made Marble Rye Bread. Served with Fresh Cut Fries.
- Spicy Chicken Sandwich$14.50
Pickle Juice & Buttermilk Brined Tender Crispy Chicken, Homemade Bread & Butter Pickles, Romaine, Roma Tomatoes, Firehouse Aioli on a Buttery House-made Brioche Bun
- Chicken Salad BLT w/ Fries$14.00
House-made Chicken Salad, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Romaine, Roma Tomato on a Toasted Buttery Croissant
- Grilled Portobello Sandwich$13.50
Balsamic Marinated Grilled Portobello Cap, Fresh Mozzarella, Fire Roasted Red Peppers, Garlic & Chive Aioli on a Buttery House-made Brioche Bun
Pizza
- Mediterranean Pizza$15.50
Garlic and Herb Aioli Rubbed Dough, Crispy Prosciutto, Kalamata Olives, Red Onion, Arugula
- Pear and Prosciutto$15.50
- Basil Pesto Pizza$14.00
- Herb-Infused Andouille Sausage w/ Hot Honey$15.50
- Margherita$14.50
San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, heirloom tomatoes, chiffonade basil, aged balsamic reduction
- Pepperoni$12.50
San Marzano tomato sauce, mozzarella and provolone, crispy pepperoni
Soup
Food Entrees
Entrees
- 8 oz Coulotte Steak$22.00
- Butternut Squash Ravioli$20.00
- Maple Glazed Salmon$23.00
Pan-Seared Fresh Norwegian Salmon topped with House Pesto, Parmesan Risotto Cake, Seasonal Vegetables
- Apple Cider Braised Roast$22.00
- Bacon Cider Mussels$16.00
Mussels steamed with Fuhrman's Apple Cider, House-made Bacon Jam, Roasted Garlic, Caramelized Onions, Thyme, served with French Baguette.
Featured Entrees
Taco Tuesday
- Chicken Quesadilla$12.00
- Chicken Tacos$15.00
- Shrimp Tacos$16.00
Cilantro lime slaw, cotija cheese, pickled red onions
- Pulled Pork Tacos$15.00
- Chorizo Tacos$15.00
- Add Chips$1.00
- Side Queso$2.00
- Side Guac$2.00
- Nachos$14.00
- Tortilla Bowl Salad$15.50
Romaine salad mix, shredded chicken, tomatoes, cucumbers, pickled red onion, cotija cheese, jalapenos, salsa, and sour cream in a tortilla bowl.
Bottles
Bottles
- Gem City Wheat Vodka
Our vodka fermented from locally sourced wheat, distilled three times and carbon filtered. Remarkably smooth. 80 Proof
- Gem City Wine Vodka
Our "other" vodka is fermented from locally sourced wine, distilled three times and carbon filtered. Remarkably smooth. 80 Proof
- Apple Pie Moonshine
Our neutral spirit distilled from grain infused with local cider, cinnamon, vanilla, and lightly sweetened with pure cane sugar. A bestseller!
- Limoncello
Our neutral spirit distilled from grain infused with real lemon zest and lightly sweetened with pure cane sugar. 60 Proof
- Cherry Pie Moonshine
Our neutral spirit distilled from grain infused with cherry juice, real cherries, and lightly sweetened with pure cane sugar. 50 Proof
- Coffee Liqueur
Our neutral spirit distilled from grain infused with Tipsy Bean Cold Brew Coffee, vanilla, and lightly sweetened with pure cane sugar. 40 Proof
- High Back Citrus Gin
Our locally sourced wine base is distilled through botanicals to produce a gin with subtle juniper and smooth citrus. 80 Proof
- Summit Dry Gin
Our locally sourced wine base is distilled through botanicals to produce an impossibly smooth dry gin. 80 Proof
- Peach Moonshine
Our neutral spirit distilled from grain is infused with peaches and re-distilled. Potent, yet delicious! 75 Proof
- Flat Cap Rye Whiskey
Fermented from locally sourced rye and twice distilled. Aged in oak for a warm color and a smooth finish. 80 Proof
- Flat Cap Wheat Whiskey
Fermented from locally sourced wheat and twice distilled. Aged in oak for a warm color and a smooth finish. 80 Proof
- Southpaw Smoked Barley Malt$56.00
- Tangelocello
Our neutral spirit distilled from grain infused with real tangerines and lightly sweetened with pure cane sugar. 60 Proof
- Ten 08$35.00
Part wheat mash, part rye mash, all delicious. Twice distilled for smoothness, it's as close to moonshine as you can get. 100.8 Proof
- Lighthouse Reserve Brandy$58.00
- Lighthouse Reserve Apple Brandy
- 814 Agave$38.00
- Just Rum
- Chocolate Liqueur$18.00
- Sidecar Box$44.00
- Barrel Gift Box$95.00
- Lobbyist Cigar and Brandy Box$59.00
- Rise N Shine Gift Box$60.00