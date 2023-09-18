Luna Bakery - Downtown 1468 W 9th St
Popular Items
Smoked Turkey Panini
Smoked turkey, cheddar cheese, spinach, and avocado mayo on your choice of bread. Served with house-made quinoa, kettle cooked chips, or fruit.
Bistro Chicken Panini
House roasted chicken, goat cheese, spinach and caramelized onions on your choice of bread. Served with house-made quinoa, kettle cooked chips, or fruit.
Half Smoked Turkey Panini
Half of a smoked turkey, cheddar cheese, spinach, avocado mayo, all on your choice of bread. Served with house-made quinoa or kettle cooked chips. Alongside your choice of soup or salad!
PANTRY
Seasonal
Round Challah
Mini Layer Cake
Our mini layer cake made by our cake shop is the perfect dessert for two! Grab one while you can, these guys fly off the shelves.
Vegan Gluten Free Cookie Dough (Made by Whoa Dough)
Ready to eat (or bake) vegan cookie dough. The perfect sweet treat.
Odds & Ends Sugar Cookie Bags
A small bundle of assorted cookies. These guys are odds and ends from orders we make, but they are just as tasty and we can't stand to let them go to waste!
"Happy Birthday" Candles
White Candles (24 pack)
Pastel Color Candles (12 pack)
Vivid Color Candles (12 pack)
Luna Products
Take & Bake Cinnamon Rolls
We will provide instructions on how to bake at home! Includes 6 frozen cinnamon rolls and cream cheese schmear. ***These need to be bought the day before in order to proof overnight, to then bake and serve in the morning***
Take & Bake Maple Pecan Sticky Buns
Take & Bake Maple Pecan Sticky Buns!!!! Includes 6 frozen sticky buns, accompanied by baking instructions. ***These need to be bought the day before in order to proof overnight, to then bake and serve in the morning***
Take & Bake Triple Chocolate Sea Salt Cookies
We will provide instructions on how to bake them from home!
Take & Bake Chocolate Chip Cookies
Take & Bake Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough!!!! Bake at 350 for 12 minutes (rotate tray halfway through bake time). Makes approximately 10-12 cookies.
Take & Bake Ginger Molasses Cookies
We will provide instructions on how to bake them from home.
Gluten Free House-made Granola
Over 1 lb of gluten free granola, made in house. Contains honey, coconut, and almonds
Breakfast Bread Loaf
Bulk breakfast bread. Half portions contain 4 slices, full loaves contain 8!
Luna Pesto (1/2 Pint)
Albacore Tuna Salad
Quinoa Salad
Pico de Gallo
Pantry & Dry Goods
Stone Oven Multigrain Sandwich Loaf
Stone Oven Siciliano (Sliced Italian White) Sandwich Loaf
Alex's Farm Fresh Eggs (dozen)
Local, organic, free range eggs.
Unsalted Butter (1lb)
Oatly Oat Milk (32oz)
Origin Milk Pint (Chocolate)
Origin Milk Pint (Whole)
Soy Milk (32oz)
Almond Milk (32oz)
Merchandise
ALL DAY BREAKFAST
All Day
Avocado Toast
A slice of multigrain toast topped with avocado, sea salt and pink peppercorn. Served with a side of lemon wedges.
Smoked Salmon Toast
A slice of multigrain toast topped with whipped cream cheese, smoked salmon and everything bagel seasoning. Served with a side of pickled red onions.
Stone Oven Toast
Your choice of toast served alongside our house made blueberry-blackberry jam and butter.
Granola (Gluten Free)
House made gluten-free granola with toppings of your choice. Granola contains almonds and coconut.
Yogurt and Fruit
Seasonal mixed berries and greek yogurt.
Granola and berries
Breakfast Burrito
Flour tortilla filled with herb scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese, black beans and avocado cream. Served with a side of pico de gallo. Burritos are pre-rolled every morning - no substitutions.
LUNCH
Paninis
Albacore Tuna Panini
Albacore tuna panini, cheddar cheese, and tomato on your choice of bread. Served with house-made quinoa, kettle cooked chips, or fruit.
Black Forest Ham Panini
Black Forest ham, swiss cheese, spinach, and whole grain mustard on your choice of bread. Served with house-made quinoa, kettle cooked chips, or fruit.
BLT Panini
All natural bacon, spinach, tomato, avocado, and herb aioli on your choice of bread.Served with house-made quinoa, kettle cooked chips, or fruit.
Fresh Mozzarella Panini
Fresh mozzarella, tomato, spinach, and basil pesto on your choice of bread. Served with house-made quinoa, kettle cooked chips, or fruit.
Bistro Chicken Panini
House roasted chicken, goat cheese, spinach and caramelized onions on your choice of bread. Served with house-made quinoa, kettle cooked chips, or fruit.
Pesto Chicken Panini
A pesto chicken panini includes house roasted chicken, provolone cheese, spinach, basil pesto, tomato, all on your choice of bread. Served with house-made quinoa, kettle cooked chips, or fruit.
Roasted Vegetable Panini
Roasted portobello, summer squash, red pepper, goat cheese, and artichoke pesto on your choice of bread. Served with house-made quinoa, kettle cooked chips, or fruit.
Three Cheese Panini
Cheddar, provolone, swiss cheese, and tomato on your choice of bread. Served with house-made quinoa, kettle cooked chips, or fruit.
Nutella Banana Panini
Nutella and banana on your choice of bread. Served with house-made quinoa, kettle cooked chips, or fruit.
PB&J Panini
Peanut butter and strawberry jelly on your choice of bread. Served with house-made quinoa, kettle cooked chips, or fruit.
Salads
Mediterranean Salad
Mixed greens, roasted portobello and summer squash, feta, kalamata olives, and red peppers. Topped with lemon olive oil vinaigrette and served with multigrain bread.
Spinach Salad
Spinach, goat cheese, sliced apple, caramelized walnuts, and dried cranberries. Topped with lemon olive oil vinaigrette and served with multigrain bread.
Cobb Salad
Mixed greens, hard boiled egg, avocado, all natural bacon, feta, tomato, and olives. Topped with lemon olive oil vinaigrette and served with multigrain bread.
Keto Salad (Gluten-Free)
Mixed Greens OR spinach, topped with bacon OR feta, alongside roasted zucchini & summer squash, red pepper, kalamata olives, hard boiled egg, sliced avocado, and lemon olive oil vinaigrette.
Kale Caesar
Our caesar consists of baby kale and mixed greens, hard boiled egg, parmesan, croutons, multigrain bread and caesar dressing.
Squash Salad
Our squash salad contains leafy greens, baby kale, roasted butternut squash, pickled beet, goat cheese, pepita and tahini dressing
Mixed Greens Salad
Mixed greens, sliced tomatoes, and feta with lemon olive oil vinaigrette. Served with multigrain bread.
Original Grain Bowl
Quinoa, marinated chickpeas, turmeric roasted cauliflower, cherry tomatoes, avocado, pickled red onion, marinated chickpeas, and vegan herb pesto.
Harvest Grain Bowl
A new twist on an old favorite. Our harvest grain bowl contains quinoa, roasted butternut squash, portobello, lentil, pickled beet, pepita and tahini dressing.
Savory Crepes
Ham and Egg Crepe
One crepe filled with scrambled eggs, Swiss cheese, and Black Forest ham, accompanied by a side of pico de gallo.
Fresh Mozzarella Crepe
One crepe filled with fresh mozzarella, spinach, tomato, and basil pesto, accompanied by a side of pico de gallo.
Smoked Turkey Crepe
One crepe filled with smoked turkey, provolone, spinach, and sun-dried tomato pesto, accompanied by a side of pico de gallo.
Sauteed Mushroom Crepe
One crepe filled with sautéed mushrooms & onions, spinach, scrambled egg, and feta cheese, accompanied by a side of pico de gallo.
Roasted Vegetable Crepe
One crepe filled with roasted portobellos & summer squash, red pepper, goat cheese, and artichoke pesto, accompanied by a side of pico de gallo.
Bistro Chicken Crepe
One crepe filled with roasted chicken, caramelized onions, spinach, and goat cheese, accompanied by a side of pico de gallo.
Pesto Chicken Crepe
One crepe filled with roasted chicken, caramelized onions, spinach, and goat cheese, accompanied by a side of pico de gallo.
Black Forest Ham Crepe
One crepe filled with Black Forest ham, spinach, whole grain mustard, and Swiss cheese, accompanied by a side of pico de gallo.
Sweet Crepes
Nutella Banana
Traditional crepe batter filled with sliced banana and Nutella. Topped with powdered sugar.
Lemon Curd & Fresh Berries
Traditional batter filled with house made lemon curd and topped with fresh berries and powdered sugar.
Dark Chocolate & Fresh Berries
Traditional batter filled with dark chocolate and topped with mixed berries and powdered sugar.
Cinnamon Sugar Crepe
Traditional batter lightly topped with cinnamon sugar, accompanied by Ohio maple syrup.
Lemon Sugar Crepes
Traditional batter topped lightly with sugar and a few lemon wedges.
Plain Crepe with Berries
Traditional batter topped with fresh berries.
Plain Crepe
Traditional batter crepe.
Half Panini Combos
Half Black Forest Ham Panini
Half of a black Forest ham, swiss cheese, spinach, whole grain mustard, all on your choice of bread. Served with house-made quinoa or kettle cooked chips. Alongside your choice of soup or side salad.
Half BLT Panini
Half of an all natural bacon panini, with spinach, tomato, avocado & herb aioli all on your choice of bread. Served with house-made quinoa or kettle cooked chips. Alongside your choice of soup or side salad.
Half Fresh Mozzarella Panini
Half of a fresh mozzarella panini, with sliced tomato, spinach, and basil pesto all on your choice of bread. Served with house-made quinoa or kettle cooked chips. Alongside the soup or side salad of your choice
Half Bistro Chicken Panini
Half of a house roasted chicken panini, goat cheese, spinach, caramelized onions, all on your choice of bread. Served with house-made quinoa or kettle cooked chips. Alongside a soup or side salad of your choice!
Half Pesto Chicken Panini
Half of a pesto chicken panini includes house roasted chicken, provolone cheese, spinach, basil pesto, tomato, all on your choice of bread. Served with house-made quinoa or kettle cooked chips. Alongside a soup or side salad of your choice!
Half Albacore Tuna Panini
Half of an albacore tuna panini, with cheddar cheese, and tomato all on your choice of bread. Served with house-made quinoa or kettle cooked chips. Alongside your choice of soup or side salad!
Half Roasted Vegetable Panini
Choice of bread filled with roasted portobello mushrooms, summer squash and red pepper, goat cheese, and artichoke pesto.
Half Three Cheese Panini
Half of a panini with cheddar, provolone, swiss cheese & tomato all on your choice of bread. Served with house-made quinoa or kettle cooked chips. Alongside your choice of soup of side salad
Half Nutella Banana Panini
Half of a Nutella & banana panini on your choice of bread. Served with house-made quinoa or kettle cooked chips. Alongside your choice of soup or side salad.
Half PB&J Panini
Half of a peanut butter & strawberry jelly panini on your choice of bread. Served with house-made quinoa or kettle cooked chips. Alongside your choice of soup or side salad.
Side Salad
Side Mediterranean
Mixed greens, roasted portobello & summer squash, feta, kalamata olives, red peppers, with lemon olive oil vinaigrette. Salad served with multigrain bread.
Side Spinach Salad
Spinach, goat cheese, sliced apple, caramelized walnuts, dried cranberries, and lemon olive oil vinaigrette. Served with multigrain bread.
Side Squash Salad
Our caesar salad consists of mixed greens and baby kale, hard boiled egg, parmesan, croutons and caesar dressing.
Side Caesar Salad
Our caesar consists of baby kale and mixed greens, hard boiled egg, parmesan, croutons, multigrain bread and caesar dressing.
Side Salad
Mixed greens, sliced tomatoes, and feta with lemon olive oil vinaigrette. Served with multigrain bread.
The Laurie
Albacore tuna salad, house made quinoa salad, and pico de gallo
Soup & Combos
Soup & Bread
Made from scratch soup accompanied with multigrain bread. Please call your specific pickup location for details.
Soup & Gougere
Made from scratch soup accompanied by a gougere (savory egg puff pastry with jarlsberg cheese and herbs). Please call your specific pickup location for the soup of the day.
Soup & Side Mediterranean
Mixed greens topped with roasted portobellos & summer squash, red pepper, kalamata olives, and feta, served with a side of lemon olive oil vinaigrette and multigrain bread. All accompanied by our made from scratch soup of the day. Please call your specific pickup location for the soup of the day.
Soup & Side Spinach Salad
Spinach topped with sliced apple, candied walnuts, dried cranberries, and goat cheese, served with a side of lemon olive oil vinaigrette and multigrain bread. All accompanied by our made from scratch soup of the day. Please call your specific pickup location for the soup of the day.
Soup & Side Squash Salad
Our side squash salad with your choice of soup.
Soup & Side Kale Caesar Salad
Our side kale caesar salad and your choice of soup.
Soup & Side Salad
Mixed greens topped with sliced tomatoes and feta, a side of lemon olive oil vinaigrette served with multigrain bread. All accompanied by our made from scratch soup of the day. Please call your specific pickup location for the soup of the day.
Soup and Avocado Toast
Made from scratch soup accompanied by a slice of multigrain bread topped with avocado, sea salt, pink pepper corn, and lemon wedges. Please call your specific pickup location for the soup of the day.
Soup and Salmon Toast
Made from scratch soup accompanied by a slice of multigrain bread topped with whipped cream cheese, smoked salmon, everything bagel seasoning with a side of pickled red onions. Please call your specific pickup location for the soup of the day.
Soup and The Laurie
House made quinoa salad, accompanied by our tuna salad and garnished with pico de gallo. All of this is served alongside our made from scratch soup of the day. Please call your specific pickup location for the soup of the day.
Kids Boxed Lunch Menu
Sides
Quinoa (scoop)
Chips (bowl)
Tuna (scoop)
Hard Boiled Egg
Side Salmon
Fruit Cup
Fruit Bowl
Avocado Half (on side)
Bacon (side)
Jam
Peanut Butter
Pico (side)
Bread (slice)
Apple (whole)
Banana (whole)
Side Chicken
Side Turkey
Side Ham
BEVERAGES
Espresso & Coffee
Drip Coffee
Our coffee is sourced from a local roaster, Peristyle Coffee.
Café au Lait
Our coffee is sourced from a local roaster Peristyle Coffee, topped with steamed milk of your choice.
Tea Steamer
Steeped tea topped with steamed milk of your choice. We offer a wide selection of flavors from two tea brands, Inca Tea and Art of Tea.
Iced Coffee
Cold Brew
Our coffee is sourced from a local roaster Peristyle Coffee.
Latte
Our lattes are made with espresso sourced from a local roaster, Peristyle Coffee, and your choice of steamed milk.
Americano
Hot water topped with espresso sourced from a local roaster, Peristyle Coffee.
Mocha
Our mochas are made with espresso sourced from a local roaster, Peristyle Coffee, pure chocolate, and your choice of steamed milk.
White Mocha
Our mochas are made with espresso sourced from a local roaster, Peristyle Coffee, pure chocolate, and your choice of steamed milk.
Chai Latte
Our chai lattes are made with a chai concentrate and your choice of steamed milk. For an alternative with less sugar try our hot masala chai tea topped with steamed milk of your choice (tea steamer).
Iced Latte
Our iced lattes are made with espresso sourced from a local roaster, Peristyle Coffee, and your choice of milk.
Cappuccino
Our cappuccinos are made with espresso sourced from a local roaster, Peristyle Coffee, and your choice of steamed milk.
Espresso
Our espresso is sourced from a local roaster, Pour Coffee Company.
Hot Chocolate
Our hot chocolate is made with Ghirardelli chocolate and your choice of steamed milk.
Matcha Latte
Matcha green tea latte made with your choice of steamed milk.
Red Eye
Our drip coffee with a shot of espresso from a local coffee roaster, Peristyle Coffee.
Macchiato
Cortado
Milk Steamer
Seasonal Drinks (Summer 2023)
Honey Lavender Latte
House-made lavender simple syrup with Ohio clover honey, your choice of milk and Peristyle Coffee espresso. Hot or iced.
Sparkling Iced Espresso Lemonade
Lavender Lemon Iced Tea
House-made lavender simple syrup, black iced tea, and lemonade.
Lavender London Fog
Hot earl grey tea topped with your choice of milk and house-made lavender simple syrup.
Passion Fruit Iced Tea
Storehouse ginger peach unsweetened iced tea. Try our strawberry gingerly peach tea for a sweet twist on this tea.
Mango Passion Fruit Iced Tea
Storehouse ginger peach iced tea with a sweet strawberry twist.
Coconut Latte
Strawberry Matcha Latte
A springtime twist on our traditional matcha tea latte. This drink is layered with strawberry puree, matcha, and your choice of milk! Make sure to put this drink on your list of things to try - you will not be disappointed!
Coconut Matcha
Amoretti coconut puree, matcha, milk of choice, with toasted coconut topper.
Minty Matcha
House made mint syrup, matcha, milk of choice, with toasted coconut topper.
Blueberry Matcha
A seasonal twist on our matcha. Made only with oat, almond or soy milk.
Minty Cold Brew
House made mint syrup with our iced coffee (optional milk topper).
Blueberry Lavender Latte
A twist on our ever popular honey lavender latte. Made only with oat, almond or soy milk.
Seasonal Latte
Seasonal Drinks (Fall 2023)
Pumpkin Pie Latte
Real Pumpkin puree, with your choice of milk, & Peristyle espresso.
Dirty Pumpkin Chai Latte
Our pumpkin spice latte with a touch of our spiced chai with a shot of espresso.
Maple Cardamom Latte
Banana Brown Sugar Latte
Apple Cider
Ohio apple cider.
Chai-der
Ohio apple cider mixed with spiced chai.
Pumpkin Pie White Mocha
Real Pumpkin puree, with your choice of milk, & Peristyle espresso.
Bottled & Canned
Garden of Flavor Juice
Garden of Flavor juices are cold-pressed, organic, never heated or flash pasteurized and made from fresh vegetables, fruits, nuts and berries - just as nature intended.
Lemon Waves Lemonade
Lemon Waves is a family owned company that's been in the lemonade business since 1989. They started off making it from home then at local festivals. Lemon Waves aims to make the best tasting lemonade on the market.
Orange Juice
Fresh orange juice from Lambeth Groves in Florida. No added sugar.
Izze
70% fruit juice from concentrate, and 30% seltzer water, Izze drinks do not contain added preservatives or sugar.
San Pellegrino
Italian sparkling fruit juice.
La Croix
Naturally flavored sparkling water, free of sugars, calories, sodium, and artificial ingredients.
Wellderberry Juice
Boylans Soda
American gourmet soft drinks made in New York City.
Circle Kombucha
Circle kombucha - a fizzy, flavorful, good for you beverage. Filled with probiotics, all natural ingredients, and low in sugar - the perfect solution to making you gut a bit healthier.
Sparkling Water
Sparkling mineral water.
Bottled Water
Deer Park bottled water.
Ri's Teas--Orange Juice, Mint, Black Tea
Cloud Beverages
Immunity is formulated with 100% of the recommended daily allowance of Vitamin D3 "the sunshine vitamin" & Zinc for immunity support when you need it most.
Tea
PASTRIES
Croissant
Traditional Croissant
Our traditional croissant dough, laminated with love and baked to perfection.
Chocolate Croissant
Our traditional croissant dough filled with chocolate and topped with powdered sugar.
Raspberry Croissant
Our traditional croissant dough layered with a sweet cream cheese and raspberry jam.
Almond Croissant
Our traditional dough laminated with almond frangipane, topped with toasted almonds and powdered sugar.
Cinnamon Croissant
Our traditional croissant dough, laminated with a cinnamon spread and topped with a donut glaze.
Pain au Raisin
Croissant dough layered with pastry cream and raisins, topped with a honey glaze.
Everything Croissant
Savory croissant layered with everything seasoning and filled with a scallion cream cheese.
Ham and Swiss Croissant
Our Traditional croissant dough filled with Black Forest ham & Swiss cheese.
Sweet Cheese Danish
Our scratch made danish filled with a sweet cheese filling.
Breakfast Pastries
Blueberry Scone
Traditional scone studded with blueberries and a touch of lemon zest.
Cheddar Scone
Traditional scone filled with cheddar cheese and herbs.
Praline Scone
Our sweet and buttery traditional scone mix filled with candied pecan pralines. Just the right amount of sweetness to start you day.
Earl Grey Blackberry Scone
Seasonal Chai Pear Scone
GF/DF Pumpkin Cranberry
Just as amazing as our lemon zucchini breakfast bread, but NOW gluten & dairy free!
GF/DF Lemon Zucchini Muffin
Our amazing pumpkin cranberry muffin with maple glaze ... now gluten free and dairy free.
Lemon Blueberry Bundt
Blueberry bundt cake, touched with lemon zest and topped with a lemon glaze.
Coffee Cake Muffin
Our cinnamon coffee cake recipe filled with a walnut streusel and finished with powdered sugar.
Gougere
Savory egg puff pastry with Jarlsberg cheese and herbs.
Soft Pretzel (vegan)
Made in house (vegan) pretzel, served with a side of grain mustard.
Morning Glory Bread
Our most popular breakfast bread packed full of delicious flavors including granny smith apples, coconut, walnuts, and golden raisins.
Pumpkin Cranberry Bread
Soft and delicious spiced pumpkin bread dotted with cranberries and topped with our sweet maple glaze. Nut free, but made and processed in our facility that uses nuts in other items.
Zucchini Lemon Bread
Our fresh zucchini bread filled with walnuts and topped with a tart lemon glaze.
Banana Chocolate Chip Bread
Our delicious banana bread, but now NUT FREE and filled with chocolate chips. We decided to switch it up for the season and bring something new to the case. Let us know what you think! Available in muffin shape when you place a custom order!
Weekend Specials
Cupcakes & Macaron
Cupcake
Permanent Flavors: Vanilla, Chocolate, Carrot, and Red Velvet. Please specify flavors and quantities you'd like in "Special Instructions" section.
Vegan Cupcake
(GF) French Macaron
Gluten free, meringue-based almond cookie made from scratch. Salted caramel always available, other filling flavors changed seasonally. Please specify flavors and quantities you'd like in "Special Instructions" section. Feel free to call your location to learn which flavors are available now.
Vegan Macaron
Individual Cupcake Cup Packaging
Bars & Brownies
Lemon Bar
Crunchy cookie crust layered with our home-made, flavorful lemon curd.
Double Chocolate Brownie
Chewy chocolate chip brownie sprinkled with powdered sugar.
Apple Oat Bar
Nut free. Brown sugar cookie crust, layered with sliced apples, and topped with a crunchy crumble made from oats and cinnamon.
Caramel Nut Bar
Brown sugar cookie crust topped with a mixture of walnuts, pecans, and almonds held together with a chewy brown sugar filling. (Does not contain peanuts)
Vegan Cherry Brownie
Chewy vegan chocolate brownie dotted with sweet cherries.
GF Brownie
Soft and fluffy chocolate brownie, so delicious you'd enjoy it even if you're not gluten free. It's just that good!
Smore's Bar
Graham cracker crust layered with chocolate brownie and topped with house-made marshmallow.
Cookies
(Gluten Free) Peanut Butter Sandwich Cookie
Gluten Free cookies flavored with creamy peanut butter and filled with chocolate or raspberry jam.
Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookie
Classic chewy oatmeal cookies with chocolate chips.
Chocolate Chip Cookie
Delightfully crunchy and chewy chocolate chip cookie. Our most popular cookie!
Ginger Molasses Cookie
Soft and chewy ginger molasses cookie.
Granola Cookie
Crunchy granola cookie with dried cranberries, cherries, and golden raisins. Made with our popular house-made granola.
Triple Chocolate Sea Salt Cookie
Our decadent triple chocolate cookie topped with flaky sea salt.
Vegan Cowboy Cookie
Chewy vegan cookie with chocolate chunks, coconut, and chopped pecans.
Specialty Pastries
Rum Cake
Crepe Cake Slice
Layers of crepes with alternating sections of chocolate ganache and pastry cream.
(GF) Luna Cake
Layers of gluten free cake and chocolate mousse with strips of raspberry jam, cloaked in chocolate ganache.
(Gluten Free) Pots de Creme
(GF) Flourless Chocolate Cake Slice
Peanut Butter Mousse Torte
Cheesecake Slice (DT) - Fresh Berries
Sugar Cookies
Small Sugar Cookie
Medium Sugar Cookies
Hand-decorated, scratch made sugar cookies. Seasonal assortment available.
Large Sugar Cookie
XL Sugar Cookie
Take & Decorate Sugar Cookie Kits
Take & decorate sugar cookie kit includes naked sugar cookies, 4 bags of icing, and 3 different types of sprinkles. The perfect afternoon activity.
