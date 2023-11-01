Luna Blu 36 West St
Lunch
Lunch Combo
CYO Pasta
Small Insalata
Artisan mix lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, and red onions topped with our house Italian dressing Gluten free Vegetarian/Vegan Dressing is on the side to go
Artisan mix, tomatoes, cucumbers, kalamata olives, carrots, red onions, marinated mushrooms, and pepperoncini peppers topped with feta cheese and our house Italian dressing Gluten free/ Vegetarian Vegan upon request Dressing is on the side to go Dressing is on the side to go
Chopped romaine lettuce tossed with Parmesan cheese and our Caesar dressing with homemade croutons, anchovies upon request Vegetarian Gluten free upon request Dressing is on the side to go
Baby arugula tossed with balsamic vinaigrette, topped with our bruschetta tomatoes and sliced provolone cheese Gluten free/Vegetarian Vegan upon request
Baby spinach, artichoke hearts, tomatoes, and toasted pine nuts tossed with our house Italian dressing and topped with a grilled portobello mushroom Gluten free/ Vegetarian/ Vegan Dressing is on side to go
Baby spinach, dried apricots, candied pecans and gorgonzola cheese with a balsamic glaze Gluten free/Vegetarian Vegan upon request
Zuppa
Ask your server about our soup of the day Gluten free Vegetarian
Sicilian's famous fisherman stew made with shrimp, scallops, mussels, and clams in a light tomato seafood broth Gluten Free Pescatarian
Cheese tortellini in a light tomato broth Vegetarian
Antipasti
Roma tomatoes tossed with fresh basil, garlic, and EVOO on grilled Italian bread Vegetarian/ Vegan/Dairy free
A tower of sliced tomatoes, grilled eggplant, and Grande mozzarella with balsamic vinaigrette Gluten free/ Vegetarian Vegan upon request
Chef's selection of imported Italian cured meats, imported cheeses and marinated vegetables Gluten free Can be Vegetarian/ Vegan/ Dairy Free upon request
Fresh calamari sautéed in a balsamic tomato sauce Gluten free Pescatarian Daily free
Fresh Grande mozzarella and sliced tomatoes with fresh basil and Seasons' basil infused EVOO Gluten free Vegetarian
A crabmeat mixture with roasted red peppers baked on Italian bread Pescatarian
Mussels and clams sautéed with garlic and EVOO in a white wine sauce Gluten free Dairy free
Escargots sautéed with mushrooms, marinara, marsala wine, and a touch of cream served in a puff pastry Pastry will be on the side to go Gluten free, upon request (omit pastry)
Shrimp sautéed with garlic, tomatoes, kalamata olives, and capers on grilled Italian bread Bread will be separate to go Pescatarian Vegan/ Vegetarian (omit shrimp) Gluten free upon request (omit bread)
Breaded green tomatoes topped with fresh Grande mozzarella baked to perfection, served on a pool of marinara Sauce will be on side to go Vegetarian
Brie topped with a portobello mushroom, wrapped in a puff pastry, baked, and topped with marinated strawberries on a bed of sautéed spinach (please allow 15 minutes to bake) Strawberry & balsamic will be on the side to go Vegetarian
Burrata cheese with dried figs, pistachios, and prosciutto over baby arugula with balsamic glaze Gluten free Vegetarian upon request
Pan seared scallops served over a creamy polenta, drizzled with a red pepper purée Gluten free Pescatarian
Fresh mussels in a creamy saffron sauce topped with crispy pancetta Gluten free Pescatarian upon request
Insalata
Sandwiches
Sliced prosciutto, salami, and provolone cheese with lettuce and tomato Gluten free (no bread) Dairy free upon request
Grilled slices of flank steak topped with provolone cheese, grilled onions, lettuce, and tomato Gluten free (no bread) Dairy free upon request
Grilled eggplant and zucchini topped with fresh mozzarella cheese, lettuce, and tomato Served cold Vegetarian Vegan upon request Gluten free (no bread)
Fried green tomatoes topped with marinara and fresh mozzarella cheese with lettuce and pesto aioli Vegetarian Not available gluten free
Chicken strips marinated with balsamic vinaigrette with roasted red peppers, olives, lettuce, and tomato Gluten free (no bread)
Grilled chicken breast topped with marinara sauce, prosciutto, and provolone cheese with lettuce Gluten free (no bread) Gluten free chicken upon request
Grilled chicken strips topped with provolone cheese, grilled onions, lettuce, and tomato Gluten free (no bread)
Fresh mozzarella, lettuce, basil, and tomatoes with a roasted red pepper aioli Vegetarian Gluten free (no bread)
Sweet Italian sausage with roasted red peppers and grilled onions with lettuce and tomato Gluten free (no bread)
Of any 1/2 sandwich, 1/2 of any salad and cup of soup (excluding Zuppa di Pesce)
Of any sandwich, 1/2 of any salad and cup of soup (excluding zuppa di pesce)
Pastas
Penne pasta sautéed with fresh Grande mozzarella and basil with our marinara sauce Vegetarian Gluten free and/or Vegan upon request
Penne pasta with a four cheese sauce including fontina, Parmesan, provolone, and mozzarella Vegetarian Gluten free upon request
Penne pasta in spicy marinara sauce Vegetarian/ Vegan Gluten free upon request
Penne pasta sautéed with prosciutto and peas in a creamy rose sauce Vegetarian upon request Gluten free upon request
Bowtie pasta sautéed with mushrooms, kalamata olives, and capers in a light marinara sauce Vegetarian/Vegan Gluten free upon request
Fettuccini pasta with mushrooms, spinach, diced tomatoes, roasted red peppers, and artichoke hearts in a white wine sauce Vegetarian Gluten free/Vegan upon request
Bowtie pasta tossed with a homemade creamy pesto sauce Vegetarian Gluten free upon request
Spaghetti pasta with a traditional tomato and meat sauce Gluten free upon request Dairy free upon request
Spaghetti pasta with egg and pancetta in a creamy alfredo sauce Gluten free upon request
Tri color cheese tortellini with mushrooms and sweet Italian sausage in a parmigiano cream sauce Gluten free upon request Vegetarian upon request
Tricolor cheese tortellini with mushrooms and artichoke hearts in a light marinara sauce Vegetarian Vegan upon request if pasta is changed Gluten free upon request
Bowtie pasta sautéed with shrimp, scallops, crabmeat, and green peas in a creamy alfredo sauce Pescatarian Gluten free upon request
Penne pasta sautéed with shrimp, crabmeat, and mushrooms in a creamy rose sauce Pescatarian Gluten free upon request
Shrimp, scallop, calamari, lobster, mussels, and clams tossed with linguine in a spicy marinara sauce Pescatarian Gluten free upon request
Chicken scallopine with capers in a lemon white wine sauce over angel hair pasta Contains dairy Gluten free upon request
Veal scallopine with capers in a lemon white wine sauce over angel hair pasta Contains dairy Gluten free upon request
Grilled salmon filet over sauteed spinach, topped with crabmeat and scallops in a creamy alfredo sauce Gluten free Pescatarian Dairy free with sauce change
Aborio rice with shrimp and asparagus, finished with parmesan cheese Gluten free Pescatarian Vegetarian/ Vegan upon request
Arborio rice with grape tomatoes, fresh basil and Grande mozzarella, finish with parmesan cheese Gluten free/Vegetarian Vegan upon request
Lunch Sides
Fresh cut red potatoes, fried and seasoned with fresh garlic, salt and pepper Gluten free Vegetarian/ Vegan
Fusilli tossed with pesto, cherry tomatoes, red onions, baby spinach and marinated mushrooms Vegetarian
Dinner
Antipasti
Roma tomatoes tossed with fresh basil, garlic and EVOO on grilled Italian bread Vegan
A tower of sliced tomatoes, grilled eggplant and grande mozzarella with balsamic vinaigrette Gluten free/Vegetarian Vegan upon request
Chef's selection of imported Italian cured meats, imported cheeses and marinated vegetables Gluten free Vegetarian/ Vegan/ Dairy Free upon request
Fresh calamari sautéed in a balsamic tomato sauce Gluten free Pescatarian Daily free
Fresh Grande mozzarella and sliced tomatoes with fresh basil and Seasons' basil infused EVOO Gluten free Vegetarian
A crabmeat mixture with roasted red peppers baked on Italian bread Pescatarian
(Add crispy pancetta $2) mussels and clams sautéed with garlic and EVOO in a white wine sauce Gluten Free/ Pescatarian
Escargots sautéed with mushrooms, marinara, marsala wine and a touch of cream served in a puff pastry Gluten free without Pastry Pastry is on the side to go
Shrimp sautéed with garlic, tomatoes, kalamata olives and capers on grilled Italian bread Pescatarian Gluten free upon request, without bread Vegan, upon request, without shrimp
Breaded green tomatoes topped with fresh Grande mozzarella baked to perfection, served on a pool of marinara Sauce will be on side to go Vegetarian
Brie topped with a portabello mushroom, wrapped in a puff pastry, baked and topped with marinated strawberries on a bed of sautéed spinach (please allow 15 minutes to bake) Vegetarian
Burrata cheese with dried figs, pistachios and prosciutto over baby arugula with balsamic glaze Gluten free Vegetarian upon request
Pan seared scallops served over a creamy polenta, drizzled with a red pepper puree Gluten free/ Pescatarian
Fresh mussels in a creamy saffron sauce topped with crispy pancetta Gluten free Pescatarian upon request
Insalata
Artisan mix lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots and red onions topped with our house Italian dressing Gluten free/Vegan
Artisan mix lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, kalamata olives, carrots, red onions, marinated mushrooms and pepperoncini peppers topped with feta cheese and our house Italian dressing Gluten free/ Vegetarian Vegan upon request
Romaine lettuce tossed with our caesar dressing, parmigiano cheese and homemade croutons, anchovies available upon request Pescatarian Gluten free upon request
Rocket lettuce topped with marinated tomatoes and provolone cheese tossed with our house balsamic vinaigrette Gluten free/ Vegetarian Vegan upon request Dressing is on the side to go
Baby spinach, artichoke hearts, tomatoes and toasted pine nuts tossed with our house Italian dressing topped with a grilled portobello mushroom Gluten free/ Vegan
Baby spinach, dried apricots, candied pecans and gorgonzola cheese with a balsamic glaze Gluten free/ Vegetarian Vegan upon request
Zuppa
Pastas
Penne pasta with our traditional marinara sauce Vegan/Vegetarian Gluten Free upon Request
Penne pasta in spicy marinara sauce
Tri color cheese tortellini with mushrooms and artichoke hearts in a light marinara sauce Vegetarian
Tri color cheese tortellini with mushrooms and sweet Italian sausage in a parmigiano cream sauce Vegetarian upon request
Spaghetti pasta with egg and pancetta in a creamy alfredo sauce Vegetarian upon request
Spaghetti pasta with a traditional tomato and meat sauce Dairy free upon request
Spaghetti pasta sautéed with anchovies, capers and kalamata olives in a marinara sauce Pescatarian Vegetarian upon request
Bowtie pasta tossed with a homemade creamy pesto sauce Vegetarian
Bowtie pasta sautéed with mushrooms, kalamata olives and capers in a light marinara sauce
Fettuccini pasta with mushrooms, spinach, diced tomatoes, roasted red peppers and artichoke hearts in a white wine sauce Vegetarian, Dairy free, Vegan upon request
Penne pasta sautéed with prosciutto and peas in a creamy rose sauce Vegetarian upon request
Penne pasta with a four cheese sauce including fontina, Parmesan, provolone and mozzarella Vegetarian
Penne pasta sautéed with fresh grande mozzarella and basil with our marinara sauce
Arborio rice with shrimp and asparagus, finished with parmesan cheese Gluten free/ Pescatarian Dairy free upon request
Arborio rice with grape tomatoes, fresh basil and Grande mozzarella, finished with parmesan cheese Gluten free/Vegetarian Vegan upon request
Fettuccine pasta with a cream sauce and parmesan cheese Vegetarian Gluten free upon request
Dal Mare
Ravioli stuffed with lobster sautéed with crabmeat, mushrooms and peas in a creamy rose sauce Pescatarian
Grilled salmon topped with creamy alfredo sauce, scallops and crabmeat, over sautéed spinach
Filet of rockfish sautéed with capers and crabmeat in a lemon white wine sauce over angel hair pasta (substitute spinach or asparagus for pasta +$1) Gluten free without pasta Contains dairy
Lobster, scallops and shrimp tossed with fettuccine in a garlic wine sauce (substitute spinach or asparagus for pasta +$1) Gluten free without pasta
Bowtie pasta sautéed with shrimp, scallops, crabmeat and peas in a creamy alfredo sauce (substitute spinach or asparagus for pasta +$1) Pescatarian Gluten free upon request
Lobster, shrimp, mussels, clams, scallops and calamari a spicy marinara sauce with linguine pasta (substitute spinach or asparagus for pasta +$1) Pescatarian Gluten free upon request
Fresh clams in the shell sautéed with white wine and garlic tossed with linguine pasta Pescatarian Gluten free upon request
Pan seared Australian sea bass, over fettuccini sautéed with fresh basil, tomatoes and fresh grande mozzarella with garlic and EVOO (substitute spinach or asparagus for pasta +$1) Gluten free without pasta
Penne pasta sautéed with shrimp, crabmeat and mushrooms in a creamy rose sauce (substitute spinach or asparagus for pasta +$1) Pescatarian Gluten free upon request
Pollo O Vitello
Chicken scallopine topped with prosciutto and fontina cheese in a marinara sauce
Veal scallopine topped with prosciutto and fontina cheese in a marinara sauce
Chicken scallopine sautéed with capers in a lemon white wine sauce
Veal scallopine sautéed with capers in a lemon white wine sauce
Chicken scallopine sautéed with crabmeat and mushrooms in a creamy rose sauce
Veal scallopine sautéed with crabmeat and mushrooms in a creamy rose sauce
Dinner Sides
Pizza
Create Your Own Pizza
12" GF Pizza
Made with fresh tomato sauce, mozzarella, and provolone cheese
Made with fresh garlic and EVOO, ricotta, mozzarella, and provolone cheese
Our white pizza topped with diced tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, and basil
Topped with pepperoni, Italian sausage, prosciutto, mozzarella cheese, and tomato sauce
Our cheese pizza topped with pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushrooms, red peppers, and red onions
Traditional Neapolitan pizza with homemade tomato sauce, fresh basil, and fresh mozzarella
Our cheese pizza topped with fresh spinach, diced tomatoes, red onions, and mushrooms
Our cheese pizza topped with jumbo lump crabmeat and grilled shrimp
Grilled chicken with mushrooms and mozzarella with our ricotta and pesto sauce
Our white pizza topped with fresh littleneck clams and sautéed spinach
Our traditional tomato sauce topped with ricotta, grilled eggplant, and fresh basil, drizzled with pesto
14" New York Pizza
Made with fresh tomato sauce, mozzarella, and provolone cheese
Made with fresh garlic and EVOO, ricotta, mozzarella, and provolone cheese
Our white pizza topped with diced tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, and basil
Topped with pepperoni, Italian sausage, prosciutto, mozzarella cheese, and tomato sauce
Our cheese pizza topped with pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushrooms, red peppers, and red onions
Traditional Neapolitan pizza with homemade tomato sauce, fresh basil, and fresh mozzarella
Our cheese pizza topped with fresh spinach, diced tomatoes, red onions, and mushrooms
Our cheese pizza topped with jumbo lump crabmeat and grilled shrimp
Grilled chicken with mushrooms and mozzarella with our ricotta and pesto sauce
Our white pizza topped with fresh littleneck clams and sautéed spinach
Our traditional tomato sauce topped with ricotta, grilled eggplant, and fresh basil, drizzled with pesto
16" New York Pizza
Made with fresh tomato sauce, mozzarella, and provolone cheese
Made with fresh garlic and EVOO, ricotta, mozzarella, and provolone cheese
Our white pizza topped with diced tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, and basil
Topped with pepperoni, Italian sausage, prosciutto, mozzarella cheese, and tomato sauce
Our cheese pizza topped with pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushrooms, red peppers, and red onions
Traditional Neapolitan pizza with homemade tomato sauce, fresh basil, and fresh mozzarella
Our cheese pizza topped with fresh spinach, diced tomatoes, red onions, and mushrooms
Our cheese pizza topped with jumbo lump crabmeat and grilled shrimp
Grilled chicken with mushrooms and mozzarella with our ricotta and pesto sauce
Our white pizza topped with fresh littleneck clams and sautéed spinach
Our traditional tomato sauce topped with ricotta, grilled eggplant, and fresh basil, drizzled with pesto
Dolci
Italian for Lift me up this traditional Italian dessert is made up of alternating layers of mascarpone cream, lady fingers dipped in espresso and chocolate chips topped with cocoa
Whipped chocolate mousse made with chocolate chips served in a glass topped with a strawberry Gluten free
A smooth dessert of egg custard creamed with marsala wine served in a glass with strawberries. Our house specialty! Gluten free
A refreshing lemon flavored frozen dessert made with limoncello Gluten free/ Dairy free Vegan
Puff pastry with apple filling, topped with a warm caramel sauce and vanilla ice cream. (Please allow 15-20 minutes, strudels are baked to order)
Vanilla ice cream drowned in hot espresso Gluten free, caffeine free upon request