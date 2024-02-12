Luna Cereal Bar at The Garage Luna Cereal Bar
Gourmet Cupcakes
- Cinnamon Crunch Cupcakes -4 Pack$24.00
Infused and topped with Cinnamon Toast Crunch! *Product contains eggs and dairy.
- Cinnamon Crunch Cupcake-6 Pack$32.00
Infused and topped with Cinnamon Toast Crunch! *Product contains eggs and dairy.
- Nostalgic Morning Cupcake- 4 Pack$24.00
Infused and topped with Fruit Loops! *Product contains eggs and dairy.
- Nostalgic Morning Cupcake - 6 Pack$32.00Out of stock
Infused and topped with Fruit Loops! *Product contains eggs and dairy.
Cookies
Cake Pops
- More Than Good Cake Pop$3.25
Infused and topped with Frosted Flakes! *Product contains eggs.
- Luna's Lucky Cake Pop$3.25Out of stock
Infused and topped with Lucky Charms! *Product contains eggs.
- Apple Crunch Cake Pop$3.25
Infused and topped with Apple Jacks! *Product contains eggs.
- Pebbles Fruity Pop Cake Pop$3.25Out of stock
Infused and topped with Fruity Pebbles! *Product contains eggs.
Cereal Marshmallow Bars
Brownies
Milkshakes
- Vanilla Galaxy$10.00
Classic vanilla milkshake topped with whipped cream. Make it “Luna Style” and blend in your favorite cereal!
- Chocolate Rocket$10.00
Classic chocolate milkshake topped with whipped cream. Make it “Luna Style” and blend in your favorite cereal!
- Cookies & Cream Dream$10.00
Classic cookies and cream milkshake blended with Oreo cookies. Topped with whipped cream, fudge, and Oreo’s!
- Luna Style- Add On$1.50
Blend up to 2 chosen cereals in the Vanilla Galaxy or Chocolate Rocket milkshake.
- The Lovers Shake$10.00
Experience our chocolate covered strawberries in a milkshake! Our Lovers Shake features a delicious blend of fudge brownies, fresh strawberries, and chocolate ice cream! Topped with whipped cream, fudge, and fresh strawberries.