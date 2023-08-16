Luna Mexicana Restaurant
Lunch
A) Luna's Salad
lettuce,tom,cheese,pinto beans,corn,cucumbers,chicken
B) Street Tacos
three tacos, onions and cilantro, two sides
C) Enchiladas
two enchiladas, two sides
D) Burrito
one burrito,two sides
E) Tacos
two tacos soft or cryspy, two sides
F) Fajita Tacos
two fajita tacos, soft or crysoy,two sides
G) Lunch Fajitas
fajitas,grill onions and pepper, sourcream,pico,two sides
H) Shrimp Lunch Fajitas
shimp, grill onion and pepper, sourcream,pico, two sides
I) Chimichanga
deep fried burrito,meat and cheese,two sides
K) Lunch Quesadillas
tortilla,cheese,meat,two sides
M) Lite Plate
choose one enchilada, taco, or quesadilla
N) My Way
choose two enchilada, taco, or quesadilla
O) Plato Gordo
choose three enchilada, taco, or quesadilla
Q) Lunch Taco Salad
lettuce,tomato,cheese,sourcream,beans and rice
Lunch Special
guac, salsas, ect
Food
Salads
Dinner plate
#7 Enchiladas
tortilla,cheese,meat,two sides
#8 Tacos
crispy or soft
#9 Chiles Rellenos
stuff poblano pepper
#10 Tamales
beef or chicken
#11 Tostadas
beef,chicken,shipm
#12 Flautas
crispy taquitos
#13 Quesadilla
served with salad and sour cream
#14 Chimichanga
deep fried burrito
#15 Burrito
beef or chicken
#16 Burrote
10" burrote beef or chicken salad
#20 Rib Eye Steak
choose two sides
#21 Chicken Fried Steak
served with mashpotaes and gravy
#23 Guiso
pork chuncks choose verde or rojo
#24 Pollo Asado
grill chicken breast
#26 Camarones A La Diabla
shimp,pico,and sauce
#27 Fish With Vegetables
fish,veggies, and two sides
#28 Carne Asada
juicy thin steak with onion and pepper
#29 Street Tacos
tacos,onion,cilantro,limes
Combinations
Soup
Fajitas
#33 Fajita On The Border
fajita, chorizo, cheese, two sides
#34 Fajita Pionero
fajita,ham,rajas,cheese,two sides
#35 Fajitas
chicken,beef,onions,peppers,twoo sides
#36 Shrimp Fajitas
shimp,onions,peppers,two sides
#37 Tres Tequilas Fajitas
beef,chicken,shimp,two sides
#38 Tapado Special Fajitas
beef and chicken, mushrooms,cheese two sides
#39 Mar Y Tierra Fajitas
shimp,fish,beef,two sides
Burgers
Kids Menu
#51 enchilada
one echilada with two sides
#52 burrito
one burrito,with two sides
#53 quesadilla
one small quesadilla, with two sides
#54 taco
one taco,with two sides
#55 Corn Dog
one corn, with two sides
#56 Cheese Burger
one burger, with fries
#57 Chicken Strips
two chicken strips, with fries