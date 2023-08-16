Lunch

A) Luna's Salad

$10.99

lettuce,tom,cheese,pinto beans,corn,cucumbers,chicken

B) Street Tacos

$13.99

three tacos, onions and cilantro, two sides

C) Enchiladas

$9.99

two enchiladas, two sides

D) Burrito

$9.99

one burrito,two sides

E) Tacos

$9.99

two tacos soft or cryspy, two sides

F) Fajita Tacos

$10.99

two fajita tacos, soft or crysoy,two sides

G) Lunch Fajitas

$10.99

fajitas,grill onions and pepper, sourcream,pico,two sides

H) Shrimp Lunch Fajitas

$10.99

shimp, grill onion and pepper, sourcream,pico, two sides

I) Chimichanga

$9.99

deep fried burrito,meat and cheese,two sides

K) Lunch Quesadillas

$9.99

tortilla,cheese,meat,two sides

M) Lite Plate

$8.99

choose one enchilada, taco, or quesadilla

N) My Way

$9.99

choose two enchilada, taco, or quesadilla

O) Plato Gordo

$10.50

choose three enchilada, taco, or quesadilla

Q) Lunch Taco Salad

$9.99

lettuce,tomato,cheese,sourcream,beans and rice

Lunch Special

$9.50

guac, salsas, ect

guacamole

$1.99

atomic salsa

$0.75

diablo salsa

$0.75

slices avocado

$2.50

sour cream

$0.75

shredded cheese

$0.75

Food

Appetizers

#1 Nachos

$10.50

chips,beans, cheese

#2 Papa Locas

$10.99

french fries,breaded ck,bacon,cheese

Salads

#3 Guacamole salad

$2.50

lettuce,tom,cheese

#4 Taco Salad

$10.99

T. shell,rice,beans,lettuce,tom,cheese,sc

#5 Luna's Salad

$10.99

lett,tom,ch,beans,corn,cucumbers chip

Dinner plate

#7 Enchiladas

$10.50

tortilla,cheese,meat,two sides

#8 Tacos

$10.99

crispy or soft

#9 Chiles Rellenos

$12.99

stuff poblano pepper

#10 Tamales

$11.99

beef or chicken

#11 Tostadas

$10.99

beef,chicken,shipm

#12 Flautas

$11.99

crispy taquitos

#13 Quesadilla

$10.99

served with salad and sour cream

#14 Chimichanga

$11.50

deep fried burrito

#15 Burrito

$10.99

beef or chicken

#16 Burrote

$14.99

10" burrote beef or chicken salad

#20 Rib Eye Steak

$32.99

choose two sides

#21 Chicken Fried Steak

$15.25

served with mashpotaes and gravy

#23 Guiso

$14.99

pork chuncks choose verde or rojo

#24 Pollo Asado

$13.99

grill chicken breast

#26 Camarones A La Diabla

$15.99

shimp,pico,and sauce

#27 Fish With Vegetables

$14.99

fish,veggies, and two sides

#28 Carne Asada

$15.99

juicy thin steak with onion and pepper

#29 Street Tacos

$15.99

tacos,onion,cilantro,limes

Combinations

#17 Chiquito

$9.99

choose one enchilada, taco, or quesadilla

#18 Mediano

$10.99

choose two enchilada, taco, or quesadilla

#19 Grande

$11.99

choose three enchilada, taco, or quesadilla

#22 Cinco De Mayo

$16.99

one chile relleno, one tamale, one enchilada and taco

Tacos

#25 Fish Tacos

$15.99

fish and pico grill

Soup

#30 Chicken Tortilla Soup

$10.99

chicken,veggies,avocado,tortilla strips

#31 Caldo De Camaron

$14.99

shimp,fish, veggies

Coktel

#32 Shrimp Coktel

$15.99

shimp,special sauce,pico,avocado,crackers

Fajitas

#33 Fajita On The Border

$16.50

fajita, chorizo, cheese, two sides

#34 Fajita Pionero

$16.50

fajita,ham,rajas,cheese,two sides

#35 Fajitas

$14.99

chicken,beef,onions,peppers,twoo sides

#36 Shrimp Fajitas

$16.50

shimp,onions,peppers,two sides

#37 Tres Tequilas Fajitas

$16.50

beef,chicken,shimp,two sides

#38 Tapado Special Fajitas

$16.50

beef and chicken, mushrooms,cheese two sides

#39 Mar Y Tierra Fajitas

$16.50

shimp,fish,beef,two sides

Burgers

#40 Cheese Burger

$10.99

one pattie,lettuce,tomato, cheese

#41 Mexican Burger

$11.99

one pattie,lettuce,tomato, cheese,grill onion, jalapeno

#42 Hawaiin Burger

$12.99

one pattie,lettuce,tomato,cheese,pineapple,ham

#43 Monster Burger

$15.99

two patties,lettuce,tomato,cheese,hot dog,ham

Kids Menu

#51 enchilada

$5.99

one echilada with two sides

#52 burrito

$5.99

one burrito,with two sides

#53 quesadilla

$5.99

one small quesadilla, with two sides

#54 taco

$5.99

one taco,with two sides

#55 Corn Dog

$5.99

one corn, with two sides

#56 Cheese Burger

$6.99

one burger, with fries

#57 Chicken Strips

$5.99

two chicken strips, with fries

#58 pizza

$6.99

Desserts

Sopapilla

$1.00

Ice Cream Sopapillas

$3.50

sopapilla with vanilla ice cream

Ice Cream Churro

$4.50

churro with vanilla ice cream

Cheese Cake Chimichanga

$4.50

fried cheese cake cover with cinnamon and sugar

Straberry Sopapilla

$6.99

pieces of sopapilla and straberrys

churro

$2.50

Tortillas

flour tortillas order

$0.99

corn tortillas order

$0.99

Single sides of

small side

$3.99

medium side

$5.50

large side

$7.50

extra items

extra taco

$3.75

extra street taco

$3.99

extra enchilada

$3.75

extra burrito

$4.99

extra tamale

$4.99

extra tostada

$4.99

extra chile relleno

$6.99

N/A Drinks

Soft Drink

Pepsi

$2.75

Diet Pepsi

$2.75

Sierra Mist

$2.75

Dr Pepper

$2.75

Diet Dr Pepper

$2.75

Mountain Dew

$2.75

Root Beer

$2.75

Water

Crush Orange

$2.75

Unsweet Tea

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.99

Cherry Lemonade

$2.99

Sweet Tea

$2.99

Horchata

$2.99

Jamaica

$2.99

Melon

$2.99

Mexican Coke

$3.25

Coffe

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.50

Large Togo Drink

$3.99

Mineral Water

$2.75

Arroz Con Queso

Arroz Size

small rice w/queso

$6.99

medium rice w/queso

$10.99

large rice w/queso

$14.99