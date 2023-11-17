Lunada Market & Kitchen Lunada Bay
Sandwiches
- Paseo De Capri$12.99
Grilled all natural chicken breast, Buffalo mozzarella, sun dried tomatoes, vine ripened tomatoes, greens, basil pesto aioli on ciabatta baguette
- Via Italiano$12.99
Hot capocollo, pepperoni, black forest ham, creamy provolone, crisp lettuce, vine ripe tomatoes, greens, black olives,red onions, pepperoncini, Italian aioli on a soft white roll
- Figgy Piggy$12.99
Black forest ham, imported French brie, crisp apple slice, Dalmatia fig spread on ciabatta baguette
- Steakhouse$12.99
Spice roast beef, marble cheese, sun dried tomato spread, vine ripened tomato, basic pesto aioli, arugula, red onion on ciabatta baguette
- Pastrami Drive West$12.99
Top round pastrami, swiss, cabbage & carrot slaw, red tomato aioli on a soft white roll
- Lunada Club$14.99
Oven gold turkey, applewood smoked bacon, crisp lettuce, vine ripened tomato, aged cheddar cheese, sliced avocado on ciabatta baguette
- Tuna By The Sea$12.99
Our famous tuna salad, aged cheddar cheese, crisp lettuce, vine ripe tomato, red onion, crunchy dill pickle on a soft white roll
- Mediterranean Veggie$12.99
Grilled artichoke, roasted red tomatoes, spinach, olive tapenade, crisp cucumber, hummus on ciabatta baguette
- Create Your Own Sandwich$11.99
Fresh Pressed Juice
- Viva PV$8.99+
Spinach, cucumber, celery, lemon, apple, parsley, ginger.
- 21 Carrot Gold$8.99+
Carrot, orange, apple, ginger, turmeric.
- Drop The Beet$8.99+
Carrot, apple, spinach, beet, lemon, ginger.
- Harmony$8.99+
Grapefruit, orange, apple, carrot, lemon, strawberries, ginger, turmeric.
- Green Lemonade$8.99+
Green apple, lemon, celery, kale, spinach, lime.
- Fat Burner$8.99+
Cucumber, carrot, apple, ginger, chia seeds, green tea.
- Recovery$8.99+
Kiwi, orange, celery, lemon, lime, ginger, coconut water.
Smoothies
- Strawberry Banana$7.99+
Strawberry, banana, apple juice, coconut water • Strawberries protect the heart & reduce hypertension.
- Green Machine$7.99+
Spinach, banana, pineapple, mango, oj, coconut water • Spinach promotes eye health & strong bones + energy.
- Berryliscious$7.99+
Strawberry, Banana, Raspberry, Blueberry, Orange Juice, Coconut Water Berries boost brain power, reduce stress & inflammation
- Peanut Butter Cup$7.99+
Creamy Peanut Butter, Bananas, Coconut Water Bananas improve gut, kidney & heart health
- Powerhouse$7.99+
Dragon Fruit, Strawberry, Banana, Apple Juice, Coconut Water Dragon Fruit is great for skin & provides super immunity