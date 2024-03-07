Luna's Tacos New 1300 Round Rock Avenue
Appetizers
BREAKFAST TACOS
- #1 Build Your Own$2.79
Choice of: Eggs, Bacon, Chorizo, Sausage, Potatoes, Refried Beans, Cheese
- #2 Brisket, Eggs, & Potatoes$4.20
- #3 Mr. Josh.$4.20
Double bacon, refried beans, avocado, cheddar cheese
- #4 Migas$3.65
Eggs, Corn Tortilla Strips, Pico de Gallo
- #5 The "Bladi"$4.20
Chorizo, Bacon, Potato, Avocado, Sriracha Mayo
- #6 Sweet Potato Hash$3.45
Sweet Potato, Califlower, Onions, Peppers
- #6.2 New Moon$4.25
Sweet Potatoes, chorizo, egg, crispy onions, chipotle aioli
- #7 Chicken & Waffles$3.99
Fried Chicken, Mixed Cheese, Waffle, Sriracha Maple Sauce
- #7.2 Vick's Waffle$4.10
Fried egg, waffle, bacon, cheese, maple syrup
- #8 Marbellous Egg$3.99
Two Deep Fried Egg Yolks, Potatoes, Green Onions, Queso, Fried Jalapenos
- #8.2 Nopalitos Taco.$3.99
Mexican cactus, potatoes, onions, egg, queso fresco, tomatillo sauce
- #9 Ribeye & Eggs$4.25
INTERNATIONAL TACOS
- #10 Tropical Pig$4.20
Pull pork, pineapple pico, purple cabbage and cilantro
- #11 The Texan$4.75
Brisket, jalapeño slices, crispy onions and avocado crema
- #12 Plantain Taco.$4.10
Seasoned sweet plantains, black beans, slaw, chimichurri sauce
- #13 Feisty Fish$4.20
Grilled tilapia, pineapple pico, jalapeño slaw and sriracha mayo
- #14 Party Fish$4.49
Coconut breaded deep fried tilapia, pineapple pico, jalapeño slaw and sriracha mayo
- #15 Ribeye Fajita Taco$4.99
Grilled ribeye, bell peppers, onions and cilantro
- #16 Vegan Fajita Taco$4.20
Grilled Portobello Mushrooms, Onions, Peppers, Cilantro
- #17 Chicken Fajita Taco$4.20
Grilled chicken breast, bell peppers, onions and cilantro
- #18 Falafel Taco.$4.99
Garlic hummus, cucumber pico, tzatziki sauce
- #18.2 Gyro Taco.$5.50
Lamb/beef gyro meat, cucumber pico, tzatziki sauce
- #19 Bulgogi Beef$4.99
Bulgogi Beef served with white rice, purple cabbage, green onions and sesame seeds
- #20 Picadillo$4.49
Ground beef with potatoes and avocado
- #21 Fried Avocado.$4.75
Fried Avocado, pineapple pico, cabbage, sriracha, pickled onions
- #22 Green Curry Coconut Shrimp$5.25
Grille shrimp with a Thai curry sauce served with white rice and basil
- #23 The Omega$5.79
Grilled ribeye with shrimp and spicy queso
- #24 Pork Belly Taco$5.25
Asian style pork belly with white rice, purple cabbage, carrots and red pepper flakes
- #25 Gladiola$3.85
Potatoes, black beans, pico de gallo, avocado and sriracha mayo
- #26 Crunchy Beef Taco$2.89
Fried corn tortilla, ground beef, lettuce, tomatoes and shredded cheese
- #27 Little Taco Man$8.39+
12" tortilla, mixed cheese, bell peppers, and onions. On the side pico de gallo, lettuce and chipotle crema
- #28 California Burrito$12.49+
12" flour tortilla, choice of meat, pico de gallo, mix cheese, seasoned french fries, sriracha mayo and sour cream
- #29 Jazz Taco.$5.50
Carne asada, nopales, guacamole, grilled onions, chile toreado, cilantro