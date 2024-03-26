Lupe's Mexican Eatery-HB Huntington Beach
All Day Menu Online
Breakfast Burritos
- El Clasico Breakfast Burrito$12.50
Eggs, Cheese, and your choice Bacon, Ham, or Sausage
- Lupe's Breakfast Burrito$12.50
Eggs, Sausage, Hashbrown, Cheese & Pico de Gallo.
- Beach Breakfast Burrito$12.50
Eggs, Sausage, Bacon, Cheese, Sour Cream, & Hashbrowns
- Desayuno Burrito$12.50
Eggs, Cheese, Ham, Beans, & Sour Cream
- Chorizo Potato Burrito$12.50
Chorizo, Egg, Potato, & Cheese
- Chorizo Egg & Cheese$12.50
- Bacon Potato Burrito$12.50
Bacon, Potato, Egg, & Cheese
- Regular Breakfast Burrito$12.50
Eggs, Cheese, Rice, & Beans
Signature Breakfast Burrito
- California Breakfast Burrito$12.50
Eggs, Cheese, Steak, Avocado, House Potatoes, Chipotle Sauce, & Pico de Gallo
- Olympians Burrito$12.50
Eggs, Cheese, Bacon, Sausage, Ham, & House Potatoes
- Veggie Breakfast Burrito$12.50
Eggs, Cheese, Mushrooms, Spinach, Rice, Avocado, Onions, & Chipotle Sauce
- Buenos Dias Burrito$12.50
Steak, Eggs, Cheese & Pico de Gallo
Breakfast Special Plates
- Chilaquiles Plate$14.99
Lighlty fried corn tortilla cooked in choice of salsa, topped with Cotija cheese. Choice of Red, Green, or Chipotle. Includes side of Rice, beans, or House Potatoes. Also served with small side of lettuce, avocado,pico de gallo & sour cream.
- Huevos Rancheros$14.99
Two eggs served sunny side up on a corn fried tortilla with cheese and our special Salsa Ranchera sauce and Carnitas on top. Includes; Rice, Beans, or House Potatoes & Tortillas Served with small side of lettuce, pico de gallo, and sour cream.
- Breakfast Enchiladas Plate$14.99
- Breakfast Plate$13.99
Scrambled Eggs, Cheese, Choice of Protein (Bacon, Ham, Chorizo, Veggie, Steak, Sausage, or bacon & potatoes) Side Options of Rice and Beans or House Potatoes
Breakfast Bowls
- Breakfast Bowl$13.99
Served w/ Rice & Beans or House Potatoes Two Eggs-Any Style (Scrambled, Over Easy, Over Medium, Over Hard), Choice of Protein (Bacon, Ham, Chorizo, Soy Chorizo, Veggie, Steak, Sausage, Cactus/Nopales) Choice of Beans (Black, Pinto, Refried) and Rice, or House Potatoes, Cheese, Sour Cream, Pico de Gallo and Avocado Slices.
- Chilaquiles Bowl$12.99
Choice of Red, Green, or Chipotle Includes eggs; any style, Cotija cheese, Jack Cheese, cilantro, onions, sour cream and sliced avocado.
Omelettes
Tacos
- Carne Asada Taco$5.49
Carne Asada, Guacamole, Pinto Beans, Pico de Gallo & Cotija Cheese
- Pollo Asado Taco$4.49
Pollo Asado, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, Pinto Beans, & Cotija Cheese
- Chile Verde Taco$4.49
Chile Verde Pork, Onion & Cilantro
- Al Pastor Taco$4.49
Al Pastor, Onions, Cilantro, Guacasalsa & Taco Salsa
- Surf & Turf Taco$5.49
Steak, Grilled Shrimp, Mozzarella Cheese, Avocado, Pico de Gallo, Chipotle Sauce, Cotija Cheese
- Beer Battered Fish Taco$4.29
Beer Battered Fish, Pico de Gallo, Cabbage, & Tartar Sauce
- Spicy Shrimp Taco$5.49
Shrimp, Mozzarella Cheese, Cabbage, Onions, Cilantro, Avocado , Spicy Sauce, & White Sauce
- Shrimp Quesataco$5.49
Shrimp, Mozzarella, Pico de Gallo, Avocado, & Chipotle Sauce
- Carnitas Taco$4.49
Pico de Gallo & Guacamole
- Smoked Tuna Taco$5.49
Smoked tuna, diabla sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Cabbage, Cilantro, Onion, White Sauce, Avocado
Signature Tacos
5 Mini Tacos
- 5 Mini Carne Asada Tacos$13.99
Carne Asada, Guacamole, Cilantro & Onions
- 5 Mini Pollo Asada Tacos$13.99
Pollo Asado, Guac & Pico de Gallo
- 5 Mini Al Pastor Tacos$13.99
Al Pastor, Onions, Cilantro, GuacSalsa, & Taco Salsa
- 5 Mini Chile Verde Tacos$13.99
Chile Verde Pork, Onions, & Cilantro
- 5 Mini Carnitas Tacos$13.99
Carnitas, Guac, & Pico de Gallo
Mini Taco
- Carne Asada Mini Taco$2.89
Carne Asada, Guac, Cilantro & Onions
- Carnitas Mini Taco$2.89
Carnita, Guac & Pico de Gallo
- Pollo Asado Mini taco$2.89
Pollo Asado, Guacamole, & Pico de Gallo
- Chile Verde Mini taco$2.89
Chile Verde Pork, Onion & Cilantro
- Al Pastor Mini Taco$2.89
Al Pastor, GuacSalsa, Taco Salsa, Onions & Cilantro
Rolled Tacos
- 3 Beef Rolled Tacos$7.49
3 Shredded Beef Rolled Tacos topped with your choice of toppings; Guac & Cheese, Sour Cream & Cheese, or Guac, Cheese, Lettuce & Pico de Gallo
- 3 Chicken Rolled Tacos$7.49
3 Chicken Rolled Tacos topped with your choice of toppings; Guac & Cheese, Sour Cream & Cheese, or Guac, Cheese, Lettuce & Pico de Gallo
- 5 Beef Rolled Tacos$9.99
5 Shredded Beef Rolled Tacos topped with your choice of toppings; Guac & Cheese, Sour Cream & Cheese, or Guac, Cheese, Lettuce & Pico de Gallo
- 5 Chicken Rolled Tacos$9.99
5 Chicken Rolled Tacos topped with your choice of toppings; Guac & Cheese, Sour Cream & Cheese, or Guac, Cheese, Lettuce & Pico de Gallo
- 10 Beef Rolled Tacos$16.50
12 Shredded Beef Rolled Tacos topped with your choice of toppings; Guac & Cheese, Sour Cream & Cheese, or Guac, Cheese, Lettuce & Pico de Gallo
- 10 Chicken Rolled Tacos$16.50
topped with your choice of toppings; Guac & Cheese, Sour Cream & Cheese, or Guac, Cheese, Lettuce & Pico de Gallo
- Hard Shell Beef Taco$5.49
1 Hardshell Shredded Beef Taco with Lettuce, Cheese, & Pico De Gallo
- Super Rolled Tacos$10.00
Burritos
- Carne Asada Burrito$13.79
Carne Asada, Guacamole, Pinto Beans & Pico de Gallo
- Pollo Asado Burrito$13.79
Pollo Asado, Guacamole, Pinto Beans, & Pico De Gallo
- Al Pastor Burrito$13.79
Al Pastor, Onions, Cilantro, Guacasauce, & Taco Salsa
- Battered Fish Burrito$13.79
Beer Battered Fish, Pico de Gallo, Cabbage, & Tartar Sauce
- Smoked Tuna Burrito$15.59
Smoked Tuna, Diabla Sauce, Grilled Mozzarella Cheese, Cabbage, Cilantro & Onions, Avocado, White Sauce, & Pico de Gallo
- Carnitas Burrito$13.79
Carnitas, Guacamole & Pico de Gallo
- Conga Burrito$13.99
Your Choice of Protein, Beans, & Rice
- Chile Verde Burrito$13.79
Chile Verde Pork, Onions, Cilantro & Beans
- Renes Burrito$13.99
Carne Asada, Cheese, Beans, & Enchilada Red Sauce
- Shrimp Burrito$15.59
Shrimp, Rice, Cheese, Cabbage, Pico de Gallo, Avocado & Tartar Sauce
- Fish Burrito with Fries Special$16.99
Signature Burritos
- California Burrito$15.59
Carne Asada, Fries, Guacamole, Cheese, & Sour Cream
- Lupe's in Cali Burrito$15.59
Steak, Shrimp, Fries, Cheese, Pico de Gallo, & Chipotle Sauce
- TGunz Burrito$17.99
A Carne Asada Burrito with cheese, guacamole, sour cream, french fries, Cotija Cheese, stuffed with rolled tacos & wrapped with a quesadilla
- Hot Cheetos Burrito$15.59
Carne Asada, Cheese, Hot Cheetos, Guacamole & Sour Cream
- Mar y Tierra Burrito$15.59
Shrimp, Steak, Pinto Beans, Rice, Cheese, Chipotle Sauce
- Lupe's Burrito$15.59
Steak, Grilled Onions, Bacon, Cilantro, Cheese, Chipotle Sauce
- Surf & Turf Burrito$15.59
Steak, Shrimp, Rice, Cabbage, Cheese, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo and White Sauce
- Oceanside Burrito$17.59
Smoked Tuna, Shrimp, Octopus, Grilled Mozzarella Cheese, Diabla Sauce, Cabbage, Onion, Cilantro, Avocado Slices, & White Sauce
- Spicy Shrimp Burrito$15.59
Shrimp, Mozzarella Cheese, Rice, Cabbage, Pico de Gallo, Avocado, Onion, Cilantro,Spicy Sauce, & White Sauce
- Shrimp Burrito$15.59
Shrimp, Cheese, Rice, Cabbage, Pico de Gallo, Avocado, & Tartar Sauce
- Smoked Tuna Burrito$15.59
Smoked Tuna, Diabla Sauce, Grilled Mozzarella Cheese, Cabbage, Cilantro & Onions, Avocado, White Sauce, & Pico de Gallo
- Monster Burrito$18.99
Choose your meat with rice, beans, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, cheese, and pico de gallo wrapped in double tortilla.
Lupe's Bowl
Combos
- #1 Beef Taco & Enchilada Combo$15.99
1 Hard Shell Beef Taco & 1 Cheese Enchilada with a side of Rice & Beans
- #2 Cheese Enchilada Combo$15.99
2 Cheese Enchiladas with a side of Rice & Beans
- #2 Beef Enchilada Combo$15.99
2 Beef Enchiladas with a side of Rice & Beans
- #2 Chicken Enchilada Combo$15.99
2 Chicken Enchiladas with a side of Rice & Beans
- #3 4 Rolled Tacos Combo$15.99
4 Crispy Rolled Tacos (Chicken or Beef) with a side of Rice & Beans
- #4 2 Beef Hard Shell Taco Combo$15.99
2 Crispy Hard Shell Beef Tacos with a side of Rice & Beans
- #5 2 Taco Combo$15.99
2 Soft Tacos (your choice of protein) with a side of Rice & Beans
- #6 Protein Plate Combo$15.99
Protein Plate (your choice of protein) with a side of Rice & Beans. Includes Flour or Corn Tortillas
- #7 3 TJ Style Mini Tacos$15.99
3 Mini Tj Style Tacos (your choice of protein) with a side of Rice & Beans
Fries
- Carne Asada Fries$16.59
Seasoned Fries, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, Cheese and Sour Cream
- Carnitas Fries$16.59
- Al Pastor Fries$16.59
Seasoned Fries, Guacamole, Cheese, House Red Salsa, Guac-Sauce and Sour Cream
- Pollo Asado Fries$16.59
Seasoned Fries, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, Cheese and Sour Cream
- Lupe's Fries$18.59
Seasoned Fries, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, Cheese and Sour Cream served over a Flour Tortilla
- Stoner Fries$19.59
Seasoned Fries, Steak + Shrimp + Bacon, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, Cheese, Sour Cream, Chipotle Sauce and Nacho Cheese topped off with 2 Fried Eggs
- Surf & Turf Fries$18.59
Seasoned Fries, Steak + Shrimp, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, Cheese, Sour Cream, Chipotle Sauce and Cotija Cheese
- Campechana Fries$18.59
Seasoned Fries, 1/2 Steak + 1/2 Al Pastor, Sour Cream, Guacamole, Cheese, Avocado Cream and House Taco Salsa
- Sunrise Fries$18.59
Tortas
Quesadillas
- Cheese Quesadilla$8.00
Served w/ Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, & Sour Cream
- Carne Asada Quesadilla$15.00
Carne Asada, Cheese, Guacamole, & Pico de Gallo
- Pollo Asado Quesadilla$15.00
Pollo Asado, Cheese, Guacamole, & Pico De Gallo
- Al Pastor Quesadilla$15.00
Al Pastor, Cheese, Cilabtro, Onion, GuacSalsa, & TacoSalsa
- Shrimp Quesadilla$15.00
Shrimp, Pico De Gallo & Tartar Sauce
- Surf & Turf Quesadilla$15.00
Shrimp, Carne Asada, Cheese, Pico De Gallo& Tartar Sauce
- Lupe's Quesadilla$15.00
Carne Asada, Mozzarella Cheese, and Guacamole
- Carnitas Quesadilla$15.00
Carnitas, Cheese, Guacamole, & Pico de Gallo
Seafood
- Shrimp Cocktail$17.00
Shrimp, Cucumber, Onion, Cilantro, Avocado, Lime, Serranos, Tajin
- Campechana Cocktail$19.00
Shrimp, Octopus, Scallops, Cucumber, Onion, Cilantro, Avocado, Lime, Serranos, Tajin
- Shrimp Ceviche Tostada$8.00
Shrimp, Cucumber, Onion, Cilantro, Avocado, Lime, Serranos, Tajin, White Sauce, Tostadas
- Octopus Cocktail$18.00
- Aguachile$16.00+
- House Special Ceviche$15.30
Octopus, Shrimp, Scallops, Cucumber, Onions, Cilantro, Avocado, Lime, Serranos, Tajin, Chipotle Sauce, Tostadas
- Shrimp Ceviche Tostada$8.00
- Shrimp Ceviche Bowl$16.00
- Fish Ceviche Tostada$8.00
- Fish Ceviche Bowl$16.00
- La Coqueta Tostada$9.00
- La Coqueta Ceviche Bowl$18.00
- A La Diabla Shrimp Plate$16.99
Veggie Lovers
- Veggie Supreme Burrito$13.79
Beans, Rice, Lettuce, Cheese, Pico de Gallo, Guacamole and Sour Cream
- 3 Potato Veggie Tacos$13.00
- Bean & Cheese Burrito$8.00
Refried Beans & Cheese
- Veggie Fries$16.59
Fries, Black Beans, Cheese, Sour Cream, Mixed Veggies, Mushrooms and Chipotle Sauce
- Bean, Rice, & Cheese Burrito$8.00
Refried Beans, Rice, & Cheese
- Veggie Bowl$14.99
Salad
Side Orders
- Bag Of Chips$3.29
- Bag Of Chips & 8oz Salsa$7.49
- Side of Salsa 8oz$4.99
- Guacamole 8oz$7.00
- Sour Cream 8oz$5.99
- Pico de Gallo 8 oz$3.99
- Beans 8oz$4.29
- Rice 8oz$4.29
- Flour Tortilla (1)$1.99
- Corn Tortillas (4)$2.50
- 4 Chiles Toreados$1.60
- Side Of Fries Lg$5.99
- 3 Tostadas (Plain)$1.99
- Eggs$2.50
- Nacho Cheeze 4oz$2.50
- COPITA SALSAS
- Guacamole 4oz$3.50
- Flour Tortilla Small. qty#4$1.99
Xtras
Kid's Meals
- Kid's Bean & Cheese Burrito$9.99
Kids Mini Bean and Cheese Burrito. Served with Rice and Beans or French Fries. Includes a soft drink!
- Kid's Cheese Quesadilla$9.99
Kids Mini Quesadilla, Served with Rice and Beans or French Fries. Includes a soft drink!
- Kid's 2 Mini Asada Tacos$9.99
Choice of Protein (Chicken, Steak, Al Pastor, Shrimp), Choice of Rice & Beans (Black, Pinto, Refried) or French Fries and a Soft Drink
- Kids 4 Mini Roll Tacos Meal$9.99