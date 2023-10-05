Sold Out More
Lu's Sandwiches Nicollet
Banh Mi Sandwiches
Traditional Toppings: Onions, Pickled Carrots & Daikons, Jalapeno, Cilantros, Cucumber, and Soy Sauce (fish sauce for Beef Sandwich)
Asian Bowl
TRADITIONAL Toppings: Onions, Pickled Carrots Daikons, Mix Green Lettuce, Mint, Cucumber, Jalapenos, Cilantros, Tomato, Fish Sauce, and a Pork or Veggies Eggroll. Other Sauce options include Veg Soy Sauce, Pineapple Peanut Sauce, and Chili Paste
Side Items
Đồ Ăn Phụ
Drinks | Boba Tea
Sinh Tố
Pop (Can)
$1.25
Pop (20oz Bottle)
$2.25
Cold Bottle Drinks
Coconut Water
$2.00Out of stock
Water
$1.25
Soy Milk
$1.00
Iced Coffee
$5.00+
Cà Phê Sữa Đá *This item does contains condensed milk pre mixed even if you choose almond milk as your base
Passion Fruit
$2.00Out of stock
Matcha Green Tea
$5.00+
Thai Tea (on Ice)
$5.00+
This item does contains condensed milk pre mixed even if you choose almond milk as your base
Milk Tea
$4.95+
Strawberry Smoothie
$5.00
Taro Smoothie
$5.00
HoneyDew Smoothie
$5.00
Mango Smoothie
$5.00
Coconut Smoothie
$5.00
Avocado Smoothie
$5.00
