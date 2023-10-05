Popular Items

Chicken Bowl

Chicken Bowl

$10.50
Mango Smoothie

Mango Smoothie

$5.00


Banh Mi Sandwiches

Traditional Toppings: Onions, Pickled Carrots & Daikons, Jalapeno, Cilantros, Cucumber, and Soy Sauce (fish sauce for Beef Sandwich)
Cold Cut

Cold Cut

$6.75+

Thịt Nguội

Special Ham

Special Ham

$7.50+

Đặc Biệt

Grilled Pork

Grilled Pork

$7.50+

Thịt Heo Nướng

Meatballs

Meatballs

$7.50+

Xíu Mại

Pan Fried Chicken

Pan Fried Chicken

$7.50+

Thịt Gà Chiên

Curry Tofu

Curry Tofu

$7.50+

Đậu Hủ

Mock Duck

Mock Duck

$8.00+

Bì Căng

Vietnamese Sausage

Vietnamese Sausage

$7.50+

Bì Nem Nướng

Grilled Beef

Grilled Beef

$8.00+

Asian Bowl

TRADITIONAL Toppings: Onions, Pickled Carrots Daikons, Mix Green Lettuce, Mint, Cucumber, Jalapenos, Cilantros, Tomato, Fish Sauce, and a Pork or Veggies Eggroll. Other Sauce options include Veg Soy Sauce, Pineapple Peanut Sauce, and Chili Paste
Grilled Pork Bowl

Grilled Pork Bowl

$10.50
Chicken Bowl

Chicken Bowl

$10.50
Meat Ball Bowl

Meat Ball Bowl

$10.50
Curry Tofu Bowl (Veg)

Curry Tofu Bowl (Veg)

$10.50
Mock Duck Bowl (Veg)

Mock Duck Bowl (Veg)

$10.75
Grilled Beef Bowl

Grilled Beef Bowl

$10.75

Side Items

Đồ Ăn Phụ
Cream cheese Wonton (3)

Cream cheese Wonton (3)

$3.50

Hand Crafted sweet sesame donuts filled with sweeten smashed green beans

Sesame Donuts (3)

Sesame Donuts (3)

$4.00

Hand Crafted sweet sesame donuts filled with sweeten smashed green beans.

Eggrolls (2)

Eggrolls (2)

$5.50
Spring Rolls (2)

Spring Rolls (2)

$7.00
Chips

Chips

$1.50
Bread

Bread

$0.75+Out of stock

Drinks | Boba Tea

Sinh Tố

Pop (Can)

$1.25
Pop (20oz Bottle)

Pop (20oz Bottle)

$2.25

Cold Bottle Drinks

Coconut Water

Coconut Water

$2.00Out of stock
Water

Water

$1.25
Soy Milk

Soy Milk

$1.00
Iced Coffee

Iced Coffee

$5.00+

Cà Phê Sữa Đá *This item does contains condensed milk pre mixed even if you choose almond milk as your base

Passion Fruit

Passion Fruit

$2.00Out of stock
Matcha Green Tea

Matcha Green Tea

$5.00+
Thai Tea (on Ice)

Thai Tea (on Ice)

$5.00+

This item does contains condensed milk pre mixed even if you choose almond milk as your base

Milk Tea

Milk Tea

$4.95+
Strawberry Smoothie

Strawberry Smoothie

$5.00
Taro Smoothie

Taro Smoothie

$5.00
HoneyDew Smoothie

HoneyDew Smoothie

$5.00
Mango Smoothie

Mango Smoothie

$5.00
Coconut Smoothie

Coconut Smoothie

$5.00
Avocado Smoothie

Avocado Smoothie

$5.00