- Boiled Chive 韭菜三鲜饺 - 10pcs$13.50Out of stock
Fresh Chives, Pork Shoulder, Shrimp and Minced Fried Eggs (Most Traditional Chinese Dumplings)
- Boiled Cabbage 白菜猪肉虾饺 - 10pcs$13.50
Fresh Cabbage, Pork Shoulder, Shrimp. (Mildly sweet)
- Steamed Pork Soup 蒸汤饺 - 8pcs$13.50
Original soup dumplings made with pork with a dash of ginger and green onions. (to be enjoyed while hot)
- Steamed Soup Dumplings with Blue Crab and Pork 蒸蟹肉饺 - 8pcs$14.50
Original soup dumplings with blue crab and pork with a dash of ginger and green onions. (to be enjoyed while hot)
- Steamed Yuzu Chicken Soup Dumplings 柚子鸡肉汤饺 - 8pcs$14.50
Made with premium Japanese Yuzu, (Another Original Receipt you wont have anywhere else).
- Steamed Flaky Fish Dumplings 蒸鱼饺 - 8pcs$13.50
Sole Fillet (white fish) and Napa (Chinese Cabbage) for clean, mildly and slightly sweet flavor.
- Steamed Vegan 蒸素饺 - 8pcs$13.50
Packed with Shiitake mushrooms, flavored bean curd, fresh cabbage, red carrots, glass noodles and shallots
- Pan Fried Pork 煎猪肉饺 -10pcs$13.50
(BEST SELLER SINCE 2001) Pork Shoulder with a dash of ginger and green onions
- Pan Fried Beef, Cheese & Onion煎牛肉芝士洋葱饺 - 10pcs$15.00
Beef and Cheese ratio is 2:1 (Beef with Monterey Jack Cheese mixed with sweet onions) you can't go wrong!
- Pan Fried Flaky Fish Dumplings 煎鱼肉饺 - 10pcs$14.00
Sole Fillet (white fish) and Napa (Chinese Cabbage) for clean, mildly and slightly sweet flavor.
- Pan Fried Chicken 煎鸡肉饺 -10pcs$13.50
Made with all white meat chicken breast and cabbage
- Pan Fried Chive Pockets 韭菜盒子 - 3pcs$13.00Out of stock
Packed with Fresh Chives, Pork Shoulders, Fried Eggs and Glass Noodles (another traditional favorite)
Noodles/Rice Bowls
- Angus Stewed Beef Noodle/安格斯牛肉面$14.00
- Stewed Pork Belly Noodle/ 东坡大肉面$13.50
- Pickle & Pork Noodle/榨菜肉丝汤面$12.50
- Stewed Beef Tendon Noodle/牛筋面$14.50
We use the best Single beef Tendon (牛单筋）， not your usual double tendon (50% less cost), slow cooked for 2.5hrs. High in protein and 0.5g fat per 100grams of meat.
- Mushroom Meat Sauce Dry Noodle, Soup Separate/冬菇肉燥拌面$13.50
- Vegan Ginger "Chicken" Rice Bowl (Plant Based)/素鸡饭$13.00
- Angus Stewed Beef Rice Bowl/安格斯牛肉饭$14.00
- Stewed Pork Belly Rice Bowl/ 东坡大肉饭$13.50
- Mushroom Meat Sauce Rice Bowl/ 冬菇肉燥饭$13.50
- Kokuho Extra Fancy Rice - 5X Hand Washed /大米饭$3.00
Appetizer/ Side Dishes
- Scallion Pancake/ 葱油饼$5.50
- Flavors Stewed Bean Curd/ 卤水豆干$4.50
- Baby Bok Choy/蚝油小白菜苗$6.50
Freshly Hand Pickled Baby Bok Choy with a side of vegan (mushroom based) oyster sauce.
- Broccoli with creamy sesame sauce /芝麻酱西兰花$6.50
- Wood Ear Mushrooms/凉拌东北木耳$6.50Out of stock
Northern China Black Mushrooms (fugus) mixed with Thai chili, green onions and cilantro.
- Seaweed Salad In Chili & Garlic Sauce/凉拌海带丝$6.50
Hand tossed seaweed with house chili oil, garlic sauce and fresh cilantro.
- Slice Pork Ears And Bean Curd/豆干猪耳$9.00Out of stock
- Lotus Roots/ 凉拌藕片$6.50Out of stock
mixed with rice vinegar and hint of ginger and bell peppers
- Chili Oil/自制辣椒油 - 8oz Jar$9.00
Fresh Chili Oil, Made in house 3 times a week.
- Sliced Pork Knuckle, Flavors Stewed/卤肘花$10.50
Combos 套餐
Frozen Dumplings
- 25pcs - Chive$21.00Out of stock
Chive, Pork, Shrimp and Eggs
- 50pcs - Chive$40.00Out of stock
Chive, Pork, Shrimp and Eggs
- 25pcs - Cabbage$21.00Out of stock
Cabbage, Pork and Shrimp
- 50pcs - Cabbage$40.00Out of stock
Cabbage, Pork and Shrimp
- 25pcs - Pan Fried Pork$21.00
Ground Pork Shoulder
- 50pcs - Pan Fried Pork$40.00
Ground Pork Shoulder
- 25pcs - Fish Dumpling$21.00
Sole Fillet (white fish) and Napa (Chinese Cabbage) for clean, mildly and slightly sweet flavor.
- 25pcs - Pan Fried Chicken$21.00
Ground White Meat Chicken
- 25pcs - Pan Fried Beef and Cheese$23.00
Ground Beef and Monterey Jack Cheese
- 10pcs - Pan Fried Chive Pockets$18.00Out of stock
Chive, Pork, Egg and Glass Noodle
- 25pcs - Soup Dumpling$21.00
Ground Pork Shoulder with a dash of ginger and green onions
- 25pcs - Crab Soup Dumpling$23.00
Blue Crab and Pork with a dash of ginger and green onions
- 25pcs - Vegan Dumplings$25.00
Shiitake Mushrooms, Carrot, Cabbage, Bean Curd, Glass Noodle and Shallots