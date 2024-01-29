LUSHRA - CELEBRATIONS DELIVERED.
LUSHRA CURATED SENDS
- Mini Send$50.00
Our mini send is the perfect way to let someone know you were just thinking of them. Comes with a bottle of bubbly & a POP of balloons! Upgrade your champagne or balloon bouquet size to fit your celebration. Choose your message or leave your bottle blank. Customization not available for this listing.
- Half Send$80.00
Our half send is the perfect way to say "I hope you feel loved today." Comes with your choice of bubbly, a 12 stem Lushra's choice bouquet, & an assortment of 5 JD's Chippery cookies. Upgrade your bubbly, choose your message or leave your bottle blank. Customization not available for this listing.
- Full Send$140.00
Our full send is guaranteed to make the person you want to celebrate feel special. Comes with your choice of bubbly, a 12 stem Lushra's choice bouquet, a pop of balloons (please select size & color), a 5" round vanilla buttercream cake by Daisy Cakes, an assortment of five cookies by JD's Chippery, Customization not available for this listing.
CELEBRATIONS DELIVERED
- Bubbly$20.00
Send some bubbly to say congrats, happy birthday, I was just thinking about you, or just because!
- Mini Cake$30.00
5" round vanilla buttercream cake. Baked with love by Daisy Cakes in Dallas, TX. No customization available.
- Chocolate Chip Cookies$20.00
The perfectly baked assortment of 5 cookies by JD's Chippery.
- Floral Bouquet - Lushra's Choice$40.00
What's better than a dozen stems of the prettiest flowers in season? Classic.
- Balloon Bouquet$30.00
Balloons are what we do best; add a little POP to your send or make it a full balloon bouquet! Please select a standard color OR our specialty color, chrome champagne!
- Mylar Heart Balloon Bouquet$40.00
Balloons are what we do best; add a little POP to your send or make it a full balloon bouquet!
- Jumbo Balloon$60.00
Balloons are what we do best; add a little POP to your send with our custom jumbo balloon. Choose your saying and make sure to add your customization in the special notes!
- Custom Note
Add a custom note to your order at no additional cost! Please enter... TO: (NAME) and FROM: (NAME) & your custom note, up to 30 characters.