Las Vegas - 8 Stirling Rd
Appetizers - Aperitivos
Appetizer Sampler Las Vegas
An assortment of different Cuban bites, including (2) ham croquettes, (1) corn tamal with pork, (2)meat pies, fried yuca sticks, plantains chips.
Chicharron de Pollo-Chicken Chunks
Boneless chunks of chickens marinated in our garlic and tropical juice sauce, deep fried to a golden brownand served with ourdelicious garlic onions.
Croquetas - Ham Croquetts
Three croquettes fried to a golden brown.
Empanadas (3) Chicken or Ground Beef
Cuban turnovers filled with either chicken or ground beef.
Mariquitas-Plantain Chips
Green plantains thinly sliced and fried, topped with mojito sauce (Garlic sauce).
Papa Rellena-Stuffed Potatoe
Mashed potatoes filled with ground beef. Breaded and golden fried to perfection.
Tamal con Lechon-Tamal with Pork
Ground corn wrapped in the husk served with succulent roast pork.
Yuca Frita-Fried Yucca
Our Cuban potato, boiled, fried untilgolden crisp, served with garlic sauce.
Soups - Sopas
Salads - Ensaladas
Ensalada Tropical - Tropical Salad
Mix of fresh lettuces bathed in our mango-pineapple dressing, acompained by red pepper, cranberries, walnuts tomato and feta cheese.
Ensalada de la Casa -House Salad
Lettuce, tomato and onion.
Ensalada Cesar - Caesar Salad
Green salad of romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese and croutons served with caesar dresing.
All Entrees - Platos Fuertes
Filete de Pollo - Chicken Fillet
A flatten chicken breast marinated cuban style. Cooked until golden topped with sauteed onions. Served with white rice, black beans and sweet plantains.
Milanesa de Pollo - Chicken Milanesa
Breaded filet fried and topped with a spanish marinera sauce followed by ham and melted mozzarella cheese. Served with white rice, black beans and sweet plantains.
Pollo Empanizado - Breaded Chicken Fillet
Lightly breaded and fried to a golden brown, topped with chopped onions and parsley. Served with white rice, black beans and sweet plantains.
Chicharrón de Pollo - Chicken Chunks
Boneless chunks of breast marinated and deep fried, topped with sauteed onions. Served with white rice, black beans and sweet plantains.
Pollo al Ajillo - Garlic Chicken Chunks
Boneless chunks of chicken sauteed in olive oil, garlic, spices, bell peppers, and onions. Served with white rice, black beans and sweet plantains.
Pollo Chimichurri - Chicken Chimichurri
Grilled chicken fillet covered with an exquisite chimichurri sauce. Served with white rice, black beans and sweet plantains.
Vaca Frita de Pollo - Grilled Shredded Chicken
Served with white rice, black beans and sweet plantains.
Lechón Asado - Roast Pork
Traditionally our national dish marinated in tasty tropical spices and mojo juice. Oven roasted then grilled with sauteed onions. Served with white rice, black beans and sweet plantains
Masas de Cerdo - Pork Chunks
Deep fried pork cubes until golden brown, sprinkled with mojo juice and topped with sauteed onions. Served with white rice, black beans and sweet plantains.
Chuletas de Cerdo - Pork Chops
Two sliced chops grilled served with chopped onions and parsley, white rice, black beans and sweet plantains.
Vaca Frita - Fried Beef
A flavorful flank steak cooked on the grilled, topped with sauteed onions. Served with white rice, black beans and sweet plantains.
Bistec de Palomilla - Palomilla Steak
Steak, thin, juicy. Served with chopped onions and parsley. Served with white rice, black beans and sweet plantains.
El Trio
Chicken fillet, roast pork, Palomilla steak, served with white rice, black beans, and sweet plantains.
Milanesa de Carne - Milanesa steak
A breaded palomilla steak with a covering of a creole sauce, topped with fresh ham and melted mozzarella cheese. Served with white rice, black beans and sweet plantains.
Bistec Empanizado - Breaded Steak
A breaded palomilla steak fried and topped with chopped onions. Served with white rice, black beans and sweet plantains.
Churrasco - Skirt Steak
A juicy tender skirt steak, grilled to your liking. Served with chimichurri sauce. Served with white rice, black beans and sweet plantains.
Ropa Vieja - Shredded Beef
Thinly shredded flank beef cooked in tomato base sauce and marinated in garlic, bell peppers, onions, bay leaves, and more. A cuban tradition. Served with white rice, black beans and sweet plantains.
Picadillo - Ground Beef
Cooked in tomato base sauce, marinated in garlic, onions, bell peppers, olives, and spices. Served with white rice, black beans and sweet plantains.
Filete de Pescado - Fish Fillet
Fish fillet lightly breaded in flour either fried or grilled. Served with white rice, black beans and sweet plantains.
Pescado a la Mariquita - Plantain Crusted Fish
Fish Fillet encrusted with plantain breading. Served with white rice, black beans and sweet plantains.
Filete de Pescado con Camarones al Ajillo- Fish Fillet with Garlic Shrimp
Fish Fillet topped with garlic shrimp.
Mahi-Mahi
Fresh mahi mahi cooked on the grill. Served with white rice, black beans and sweet plantains.
Salmon
Fish salmon cooked on the grill. Served with white rice, black beans and sweet plantains.
Pargo Entero - Whole Red Snapper
Served with white rice, black beans and sweet plantains.
Camarones al ajillo - Garlic Shrimp
Shrimp sauteed in olive oil, garlic, wine, bell peppers and onions. Served with white rice, black beans and sweet plantains.
Camarones Enchilados - Shrimp Creole
Shrimp sauteed in olive oil, wine and special red lightly spice creole sauce. Served with white rice, black beans and sweet plantains.
Zarzuela de Mariscos - Seafood Zarzuela
Spanish seafood combo, includes lobster, clams, mussels, scallops, shrimp, and fish fillet in scampi, creole or green sauce.
Seafood Paella - Paella de Mariscos
A seafood combination with Yellow Rice and sweet Plantains.
Desserts - Postres
Flan-Custard
A creamy caramel custard with a silky texture.
Flan De Coco-Coconut Custard
A luscious coconut custard dessert with a creamy texture.
Crema Catalana-Cream Brulee
A decadent dessert with a rich custard base and caramelized sugar topping.
Natilla-Vanilla Pudding
A velvety pudding made with a rich and creamy custard base.
Tres Leches -Three Milk Cake
A moist sponge cake soaked in a sweet and creamy blend of three milks.
Buñuelos- Sweet Yuca Donut Rings
Torta de Chocolate - Chocolate Cake
Buñuelos + Cortadito
Sandwiches
Kids Menu - Menu de Niños
Xtra Sides - Extra Acompañamientos
White Rice - Arroz Blanco
Mixed Rice - Arroz Moro
Yellow Rice - Arroz Amarillo
Sweet Plantains - Maduros
Green Plantains - Tostones
French Fries - Papas Fritas
Tamal
Yuca
Vegetables - Vegetales
Cooked Onions - Cebolla Cocinada 16oz
Cooked Onions - Cebolla Cocinada 8oz
Chopped Onions - Cebolla Picada 2oz
Lemons - Limones
Bread Order - Orden de Pan (12 p)
Special Sauces - Salsas Especiales 8oz
Regular Sauces - Salsas Regulares
Coffees - Cafes
Beverages - Bebidas
Fruit Shake - Batidos
Catering
House Salad - Ensalada de la Casa
Tropical Salad - Ensalada Tropical
Cuban Turnovers - Empanadas
Cuban turnovers filled with either chicken or ground beef.
Breaded Ham Paste – Croquetas
Croquettes fried to a golden brown.
Tamales
Ground corn wrapped in the husk.
Green Plantain Chips - Mariquitas
Served with cilantro sauce.
Fried Yuca - Yuca Frita
Our Cuban potato, boiled, fried until golden crisp, served with garlic sauce.
Pork Shoulder (6-8 People) - Paleta de Cerdo (6 -8 Personas)
You must order 3 HOURS IN ADVANCE!
Roast Pork - Lechon Asado
Traditionally our national dish marinated in tasty tropical spices and mojo juice. Oven roasted then grilled with sauteed onions.
Pork Chunks - Masas de Cerdo
Deep fried pork cubes until golden brown, sprinkled with mojo juice and topped with sauteed onions.
Shredded Beef - Ropa Vieja
Thinly shredded flank beef cooked in tomato base sauce and marinated in garlic, bell peppers, onions, bay leaves and more. A Cuban Tradition!
Fried Beef - Vaca Frita
A flavorful flank steak cooked on the grilled, topped with sauteed onions.
Ground Beef - Picadillo
Cooked in tomato base sauce, marinated in garlic, onions, bell peppers, olives and spices.
Chicken Fillet - Filete de Pollo
A flatten chicken breast marinated Cuban Style. Cooked until golden topped with sauteed onions.
Garlic Chicken Chunks - Chicarrones al Ajillo
Boneless chunks of chicken sauteed in olive oil, garlic, spices, bell peppers and onions.
Shrimp Creole - Camarones Enchilados
Imperial Rice - Arroz Imperial
Yellow rice mixed with mayonnaise and chicken, topped with ham and melted cheese. Sweet Plantains Included!
Shrimp Rice - Arroz con Camarones
Sautéed yellow rice with fresh and juicy shrimp. Sweet Plantains Included!
Seafood Rice - Arroz con Mariscos
A seafood combination with yellow rice. Sweet Plantains Included!
Seafood Paella w/ Lobster- Paella con Langosta
Yellow rice with an exquisite combination of seafood and lobster. Sweet Plantains Included!