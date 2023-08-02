Appetizers - Aperitivos

Appetizer Sampler Las Vegas

$21.95

An assortment of different Cuban bites, including (2) ham croquettes, (1) corn tamal with pork, (2)meat pies, fried yuca sticks, plantains chips.

Chicharron de Pollo-Chicken Chunks

$10.95

Boneless chunks of chickens marinated in our garlic and tropical juice sauce, deep fried to a golden brownand served with ourdelicious garlic onions.

Croquetas - Ham Croquetts

$5.95

Three croquettes fried to a golden brown.

Empanadas (3) Chicken or Ground Beef

$7.95

Cuban turnovers filled with either chicken or ground beef.

Mariquitas-Plantain Chips

$5.95

Green plantains thinly sliced and fried, topped with mojito sauce (Garlic sauce).

Papa Rellena-Stuffed Potatoe

$5.50

Mashed potatoes filled with ground beef. Breaded and golden fried to perfection.

Tamal con Lechon-Tamal with Pork

$10.95

Ground corn wrapped in the husk served with succulent roast pork.

Yuca Frita-Fried Yucca

$7.50

Our Cuban potato, boiled, fried untilgolden crisp, served with garlic sauce.

Soups - Sopas

Chicken Soup - Sopa de pollo

White Beans Soup - Caldo Gallego

Black Beans - Frijoles Negros

Red Beans Soup - Frijoles Colorados

Salads - Ensaladas

Ensalada Tropical - Tropical Salad

$9.95

Mix of fresh lettuces bathed in our mango-pineapple dressing, acompained by red pepper, cranberries, walnuts tomato and feta cheese.

Ensalada de la Casa -House Salad

$5.95

Lettuce, tomato and onion.

Ensalada Cesar - Caesar Salad

$8.95

Green salad of romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese and croutons served with caesar dresing.

All Entrees - Platos Fuertes

Served with rice, black beans and sweet plantains. Servidos con arroz blanco, frijoles negros y maduros
Filete de Pollo - Chicken Fillet

$15.95

A flatten chicken breast marinated cuban style. Cooked until golden topped with sauteed onions. Served with white rice, black beans and sweet plantains.

Milanesa de Pollo - Chicken Milanesa

$17.95

Breaded filet fried and topped with a spanish marinera sauce followed by ham and melted mozzarella cheese. Served with white rice, black beans and sweet plantains.

Pollo Empanizado - Breaded Chicken Fillet

$16.95

Lightly breaded and fried to a golden brown, topped with chopped onions and parsley. Served with white rice, black beans and sweet plantains.

Chicharrón de Pollo - Chicken Chunks

$14.95

Boneless chunks of breast marinated and deep fried, topped with sauteed onions. Served with white rice, black beans and sweet plantains.

Pollo al Ajillo - Garlic Chicken Chunks

$17.95

Boneless chunks of chicken sauteed in olive oil, garlic, spices, bell peppers, and onions. Served with white rice, black beans and sweet plantains.

Pollo Chimichurri - Chicken Chimichurri

$17.95

Grilled chicken fillet covered with an exquisite chimichurri sauce. Served with white rice, black beans and sweet plantains.

Vaca Frita de Pollo - Grilled Shredded Chicken

$13.95

Served with white rice, black beans and sweet plantains.

Lechón Asado - Roast Pork

$14.95

Traditionally our national dish marinated in tasty tropical spices and mojo juice. Oven roasted then grilled with sauteed onions. Served with white rice, black beans and sweet plantains

Masas de Cerdo - Pork Chunks

$14.95

Deep fried pork cubes until golden brown, sprinkled with mojo juice and topped with sauteed onions. Served with white rice, black beans and sweet plantains.

Chuletas de Cerdo - Pork Chops

$17.95

Two sliced chops grilled served with chopped onions and parsley, white rice, black beans and sweet plantains.

Vaca Frita - Fried Beef

$15.95

A flavorful flank steak cooked on the grilled, topped with sauteed onions. Served with white rice, black beans and sweet plantains.

Bistec de Palomilla - Palomilla Steak

$16.95

Steak, thin, juicy. Served with chopped onions and parsley. Served with white rice, black beans and sweet plantains.

El Trio

$24.95

Chicken fillet, roast pork, Palomilla steak, served with white rice, black beans, and sweet plantains.

Milanesa de Carne - Milanesa steak

$18.95

A breaded palomilla steak with a covering of a creole sauce, topped with fresh ham and melted mozzarella cheese. Served with white rice, black beans and sweet plantains.

Bistec Empanizado - Breaded Steak

$17.95

A breaded palomilla steak fried and topped with chopped onions. Served with white rice, black beans and sweet plantains.

Churrasco - Skirt Steak

$34.95

A juicy tender skirt steak, grilled to your liking. Served with chimichurri sauce. Served with white rice, black beans and sweet plantains.

Ropa Vieja - Shredded Beef

$15.95

Thinly shredded flank beef cooked in tomato base sauce and marinated in garlic, bell peppers, onions, bay leaves, and more. A cuban tradition. Served with white rice, black beans and sweet plantains.

Picadillo - Ground Beef

$13.95

Cooked in tomato base sauce, marinated in garlic, onions, bell peppers, olives, and spices. Served with white rice, black beans and sweet plantains.

Filete de Pescado - Fish Fillet

$16.95

Fish fillet lightly breaded in flour either fried or grilled. Served with white rice, black beans and sweet plantains.

Pescado a la Mariquita - Plantain Crusted Fish

$18.95

Fish Fillet encrusted with plantain breading. Served with white rice, black beans and sweet plantains.

Filete de Pescado con Camarones al Ajillo- Fish Fillet with Garlic Shrimp

$19.95

Fish Fillet topped with garlic shrimp.

Mahi-Mahi

$17.95

Fresh mahi mahi cooked on the grill. Served with white rice, black beans and sweet plantains.

Salmon

$18.95

Fish salmon cooked on the grill. Served with white rice, black beans and sweet plantains.

Pargo Entero - Whole Red Snapper

$30.95

Served with white rice, black beans and sweet plantains.

Camarones al ajillo - Garlic Shrimp

$19.95

Shrimp sauteed in olive oil, garlic, wine, bell peppers and onions. Served with white rice, black beans and sweet plantains.

Camarones Enchilados - Shrimp Creole

$19.95

Shrimp sauteed in olive oil, wine and special red lightly spice creole sauce. Served with white rice, black beans and sweet plantains.

Zarzuela de Mariscos - Seafood Zarzuela

$34.95

Spanish seafood combo, includes lobster, clams, mussels, scallops, shrimp, and fish fillet in scampi, creole or green sauce.

Seafood Paella - Paella de Mariscos

$34.95

A seafood combination with Yellow Rice and sweet Plantains.

Desserts - Postres

Flan-Custard

$4.95

A creamy caramel custard with a silky texture.

Flan De Coco-Coconut Custard

$5.95

A luscious coconut custard dessert with a creamy texture.

Crema Catalana-Cream Brulee

$5.95

A decadent dessert with a rich custard base and caramelized sugar topping.

Natilla-Vanilla Pudding

$4.50

A velvety pudding made with a rich and creamy custard base.

Tres Leches -Three Milk Cake

$7.50

A moist sponge cake soaked in a sweet and creamy blend of three milks.

Buñuelos- Sweet Yuca Donut Rings

$6.95
Torta de Chocolate - Chocolate Cake

$7.50

Buñuelos + Cortadito

$6.95

Sandwiches

Media Noche - Midnight Sandwich

$11.95
Pan con Bistec - Steak Sandwich

$13.95
Pan con Lechón - Pork Sandwich

$12.95
Pan con Pollo - Chicken Sandwich

$12.95
Sandwich Cubano - Cuban Sandwich

$12.95

Kids Menu - Menu de Niños

Baby Palomilla - Kids Palomilla

$13.95
Baby Pollo - Kids Baby Pollo

$12.95
Deditos de Pollo -Chicken Fingers

$12.95

Xtra Sides - Extra Acompañamientos

White Rice - Arroz Blanco

$2.75
Mixed Rice - Arroz Moro

$3.00
Yellow Rice - Arroz Amarillo

$2.50
Sweet Plantains - Maduros

$3.95
Green Plantains - Tostones

$4.95
French Fries - Papas Fritas

$3.50
Tamal

$4.95
Yuca

$4.95
Vegetables - Vegetales

$5.50

Cooked Onions - Cebolla Cocinada 16oz

$7.45

Cooked Onions - Cebolla Cocinada 8oz

$3.75

Chopped Onions - Cebolla Picada 2oz

$0.75

Lemons - Limones

$0.75

Bread Order - Orden de Pan (12 p)

$1.95

Special Sauces - Salsas Especiales 8oz

$4.50

Regular Sauces - Salsas Regulares

Coffees - Cafes

Coffee with Milk - Café Con Leche

$2.75

Cuban Coffee- Café cubano

$1.95

Capuccino - Capuchino

$3.25

Cortadito

$2.25

Colada

$2.50

Beverages - Bebidas

Natural Bottled Water

$2.50
Coke

$3.25
Diet Coke

$3.25
Sprite

$3.25
Jupina

$3.25
Materva

$3.25
Diet Materva

$3.25
Malta

$3.25

Limonade - Limonada

$4.75

Iced Tea - Te

$2.95

Arnold Plamer

$4.25

Fruit Shake - Batidos

Guanabana Milkshake - Batido de Guanabana

$5.95
Mamey Milkshake - Batido de Mamey

$5.95
Mango Milkshake - Batido de Mango

$5.95
Papaya Milkshake - Batido de Papaya

$5.95

Catering

House Salad - Ensalada de la Casa

$30.00+
Tropical Salad - Ensalada Tropical

$44.95+
Cuban Turnovers - Empanadas

$20.00+

Cuban turnovers filled with either chicken or ground beef.

Breaded Ham Paste – Croquetas

$15.00+

Croquettes fried to a golden brown.

Tamales

$35.00+

Ground corn wrapped in the husk.

Green Plantain Chips - Mariquitas

$20.00+

Served with cilantro sauce.

Fried Yuca - Yuca Frita

$40.00+

Our Cuban potato, boiled, fried until golden crisp, served with garlic sauce.

Pork Shoulder (6-8 People) - Paleta de Cerdo (6 -8 Personas)

$89.95

You must order 3 HOURS IN ADVANCE!

Roast Pork - Lechon Asado

$120.00+

Traditionally our national dish marinated in tasty tropical spices and mojo juice. Oven roasted then grilled with sauteed onions.

Pork Chunks - Masas de Cerdo

$129.50+

Deep fried pork cubes until golden brown, sprinkled with mojo juice and topped with sauteed onions.

Shredded Beef - Ropa Vieja

$135.00+

Thinly shredded flank beef cooked in tomato base sauce and marinated in garlic, bell peppers, onions, bay leaves and more. A Cuban Tradition!

Fried Beef - Vaca Frita

$129.50+

A flavorful flank steak cooked on the grilled, topped with sauteed onions.

Ground Beef - Picadillo

$99.50+

Cooked in tomato base sauce, marinated in garlic, onions, bell peppers, olives and spices.

Chicken Fillet - Filete de Pollo

$119.50+

A flatten chicken breast marinated Cuban Style. Cooked until golden topped with sauteed onions.

Garlic Chicken Chunks - Chicarrones al Ajillo

$122.50+

Boneless chunks of chicken sauteed in olive oil, garlic, spices, bell peppers and onions.

Shrimp Creole - Camarones Enchilados

$159.50+
Imperial Rice - Arroz Imperial

$64.50+

Yellow rice mixed with mayonnaise and chicken, topped with ham and melted cheese. Sweet Plantains Included!

Shrimp Rice - Arroz con Camarones

$199.50+

Sautéed yellow rice with fresh and juicy shrimp. Sweet Plantains Included!

Seafood Rice - Arroz con Mariscos

$249.50+

A seafood combination with yellow rice. Sweet Plantains Included!

Seafood Paella w/ Lobster- Paella con Langosta

$329.50+

Yellow rice with an exquisite combination of seafood and lobster. Sweet Plantains Included!

White Rice Tray - Arroz Blanco Bandeja

$17.50+
Mixed Rice Tray - Arroz Moro Bandeja

$27.50+
Sweet Plantains - Platano Maduro

$25.00+
Boiled Yuca Tray - Yuca Hervida Bandeja

$29.50+
Black Beans - Frijol Negro

$25.00+
Red Beans - Frijol Colorado

$28.00+

Flan Tray - Bandeja de Flan

$25.50+
Three Milks Cake Tray - Tres Leches Bandeja

$65.00
Vanilla Pudding Cake Tray - Pudin de Vainilla Bandeja

$25.50+
Creme Brulle Tray - Creme Brulle Bandeja

$33.00+