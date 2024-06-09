Las Vegas Distillery Tasting Room 7330 Eastgate Road, Suite 100
Food
Provisions
Artisanal Pizza
- Pepperoni Pizza - Full$18.00
- Pepperoni Pizza - Half$10.00
- Margherita Pizza - Full$18.00
- Margherita Pizza - Half$10.00
- Hot Honey Soppressata Pizza - Full$20.00
- Hot Honey Soppressata Pizza - Half$12.00
- Four Cheese Pizza - Full$18.00
- Four Cheese Pizza - Half$10.00
- Gluten Free Margherita$12.00
- Gluten Free Hot Honey Soppressata Pizza - Half$14.00
Desserts
N/A Beverages
- PATH Water - Still$6.00
- Topo Chico Mineral Water$5.00
- Mexican Coca Cola$5.00
- Diet Coke$5.00
- Dark Moon Cold Brew$6.00
- Espresso - Double Dark Moon$5.00
- Latte$6.00
- Iced Tea$4.00
- Ginger Beer$5.00
- Ginger Ale$5.00
- Tonic Water$5.00
- Soda Water$5.00
- Mocktail$8.00
- Sparkiling Lime & Yuzu$5.00
- Elderflower Tonic Water$5.00
- Sparkiling Sicilian Lemonade$5.00
- Orange Juice$6.00
- Cranberry Juice$4.00
- Grapefruit juice$6.00
- Pineapple Juice$6.00
- Coffee$4.00
Retail
Apparel
- Shirt - Black Small Logo$25.00
- Shirt - Black Large Logo$25.00
- Shirt - Cream Small Logo$25.00
- Shirt - Black Long sleeve$35.00
- Shirt - Womens Black Crop Top$25.00
- Shirt - Travis Mathew Golf Polo$125.00
- Hoodie - Black$50.00
- Hat Black "Dad" Cap$25.00
- Hat - Trucker (Black)$25.00
- Hat - Snapback (Tan)$25.00
- Hat - Snapback (Tri Color)$25.00
- Hat - White Rope$25.00
- Hat - Bucket (White)$25.00
- Beanie (Cream)$25.00
- Socks - Diamonds$22.00
- Socks - LVD Dots$22.00
Misc
- Magnet$5.00
- Keychain - Flask$8.00
- Keychain - Diamond Logo$8.00
- Stickers - Single$2.00
- Stickers - 3 Pack$5.00
- Enamel Pin - White Diamond Logo$6.00
- Las Vegas Distillery Cocktail Smoker$25.00
- Cocktail Smoker Wood Chips$5.00
- Notebook - Black$10.00
- Notebook - White$15.00
- Cloth Tote - Black$12.00
- Candle - Barreled Rum Old Fashioned - Speakeasy Candle Co.$20.00
- Crossbody Bag - Black$25.00
- Barrel Plaques$25.00
- Golf Ball Set$15.00
- Golf Towel - Black$20.00
- Golf Ball Marker-Divot Set$25.00
- High End Pen$125.00
- Wine Skin$5.00
- Happy Ending + LVD Chocolate Bar$8.00
- Happy Ending + LVD Chocolate Set$20.00
- Challenge Coin$6.00
Drinkware
