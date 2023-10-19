LYLA
For the Table
Yogurt, turmeric, dates, pepitas
Brussels sprouts, coriander pollen, pomegranate, dates, garlic yogurt
Crispy potatoes, truffle oil, roasted garlic aioli
Puccia bread, olive oil, zaatar
Garlic shrimp, citrus butter sauce, crispy leaf's
Creamy burrata with wild mushrooms, truffle oil, and grilled sourdough
Crudo
Citrus supreme's, fennel, salmon roe, ponzu
Cucumber, mint, hazelnut oil
Lavender mignonette, lemon foam, cold smoke
Salads
Pizzas
Beef pepperoni with blended mozzarella, truffle oil, and fresh oregano
Dry figs, blended mozzarella cheese, gorgonzola, habanero honey, and fresh arugula
Yellow and green zucchini, mushrooms, blended mozzarella, olives, goat cheese, chicken
Fresh mozzarella, tomato, fresh basil
Local Italian sausage, blended mozzarella, Fresno pepper, fresh oregano
Pasta
Mains
Wood grilled lamb chops, red crushed pepper, fig jam
Balsamic, pecorino, fresh chicories, Gorgonzola aioli
Roasted cherry tomatoes, salsa verde, fingerling smashed potatoes, chermula, fennel
Feta aioli, dill, quinoa salad
Wood grilled lobster tail, truffle fries, garlic, yogurt
Cuts
Sides
Garlic, fine herbs, lemon zest
Fresh garlic, olive oil, parsley
Roasted tri-color carrots, brown butter, fresh dill, sumac
Dolceria
N/A Bevs
Soda & Mocktails (Copy)
COCKTAILS & SPIRITS
Specialty Drinks
Titos vdk, St. Germain, chinola passion fruit, aperol, lime juice, simple syrup. Soda with Collins. Glass. Garnish: dehydrated lime and flower
Green house artesan gin, St. Germain, cucumber ginger syrup, lemon, cardamon bitter. Rocks glass. Cucumber wheel
Painted donkey reposado, el cantinero passion fruit, lemon juice, herbal Greek tea syrup, soda water, Collins. Dry lemon