For the Table

Roasted Cauliflower
$13.00

Yogurt, turmeric, dates, pepitas

Crispy Brussels
$14.00

Brussels sprouts, coriander pollen, pomegranate, dates, garlic yogurt

Truffle Fries
$15.00

Crispy potatoes, truffle oil, roasted garlic aioli

Whipped Eggplant
$16.00

Puccia bread, olive oil, zaatar

1-3 Persons Charcuterie Board
$25.00
3-6 Persons Charcuterie Board
$47.00
Garlic Shrimp
$19.00

Garlic shrimp, citrus butter sauce, crispy leaf's

Burrata
$19.00

Creamy burrata with wild mushrooms, truffle oil, and grilled sourdough

Crudo

Citrus Salmon
$17.00

Citrus supreme's, fennel, salmon roe, ponzu

Hamachi Crudo
$18.00

Cucumber, mint, hazelnut oil

2 Pc Fresh Shucked Oysters
$18.00Out of stock

Lavender mignonette, lemon foam, cold smoke

6 Pc Fresh Shucked Oysters
$34.00Out of stock

Lavender mignonette, lemon foam, cold smoke

Crispy Rice Tuna
$18.00

Salads

Sweet Gem Caesar
$14.00

Sweet gem lettuce, Caesar dressing, pecorino

Beet Betabel
$15.00

Roasted beets, citrus segments, watercress, goat cheese pistachio

Insalata Mista
$15.00

Cucumber, shaved onions, marcona almonds, champagne vinaigrette

Pizzas

Truffle Pepperoni
$24.00

Beef pepperoni with blended mozzarella, truffle oil, and fresh oregano

Fig Arugula
$18.00

Dry figs, blended mozzarella cheese, gorgonzola, habanero honey, and fresh arugula

Zuccini Verde
$22.00

Yellow and green zucchini, mushrooms, blended mozzarella, olives, goat cheese, chicken

Margherita
$16.00

Fresh mozzarella, tomato, fresh basil

Sausage Pizza
$24.00

Local Italian sausage, blended mozzarella, Fresno pepper, fresh oregano

Pasta

Spicy Orecchiette
$26.00

Lumanche pasta, calabrian vodka sauce, onions

Spaghetti Aglio E Oglio
$21.00

Spaghetti, garlic, parsley, chili flakes

Truffle Carbonara
$27.00

Spaghetti, pancetta lobster tail, romesco cream sauce

Lobster Linguine
$52.00

Mains

Costilla De Cordero
$52.00

Wood grilled lamb chops, red crushed pepper, fig jam

Pollo Ala Griglia
$27.00

Balsamic, pecorino, fresh chicories, Gorgonzola aioli

Whole Branzino
$48.00

Roasted cherry tomatoes, salsa verde, fingerling smashed potatoes, chermula, fennel

Feta Salmon
$34.00

Feta aioli, dill, quinoa salad

Lobster and Fries
$46.00

Wood grilled lobster tail, truffle fries, garlic, yogurt

Cuts

NY Strip
$48.00

12 oz SRF NY strip

Wood Grilled Filet Mignon
$47.00

8 oz truffle butter, confit garlic

Sides

Grilled Broccolini
$14.00

Garlic, fine herbs, lemon zest

Potatoe Puree
$15.00

Fresh garlic, olive oil, parsley

Carrotas
$13.00

Roasted tri-color carrots, brown butter, fresh dill, sumac

Puccia Bread
$7.00
Caesar Dressing
$2.00
Pistacho Dressing
$2.00
Champagne Dressing
$2.00
Parmesan Cheese
$2.00
Butter
$2.00
Chili Oil
$2.00
Olive Oil
$2.00
Extra Sorbet - Garmo/Expo
$6.00
Side Shrimp
$13.00
Side Salmon
$15.00
Side Chicken
$8.00
Side Lobster Tail
$22.00
Crostini Bread
$5.00

Dolceria

Affogato
$11.00

Pistachio gelato, espresso, shaved almonds

Sorbet Trio
$12.00

Seasonal fruit sorbet

Olive Cake
$14.00

Pavlova, rosemary sorbet

Hazelnut Cake
$13.00

Hazelnut praline, chocolate glazed with brown butter ice cream

N/A Bevs

Soda & Mocktails (Copy)

Lemonade
$8.00
Fresh Alpine
$10.00
Pellegrino Water
$8.00
Mex Coca-Cola
$4.00
Fever Tree Ginger Beer
$4.00
Topo Chico
$4.00
Panna Water
$8.00
Sodas
$3.00
No peach no party
$10.00
Pellegrino
$8.00
Fresh Alpine
$10.00
Orange Juice
$7.00
Capuccino Coffee
$8.00
Americano Coffee
$6.00
Latte Coffee
$8.00
Espresso Shot
$7.00
Red Bull
$5.00

COCKTAILS & SPIRITS

Specialty Drinks

Olive ranch
$18.00

Titos vdk, St. Germain, chinola passion fruit, aperol, lime juice, simple syrup. Soda with Collins. Glass. Garnish: dehydrated lime and flower

The Lyla
$18.00

Green house artesan gin, St. Germain, cucumber ginger syrup, lemon, cardamon bitter. Rocks glass. Cucumber wheel

The Sidero
$18.00

Painted donkey reposado, el cantinero passion fruit, lemon juice, herbal Greek tea syrup, soda water, Collins. Dry lemon

Miss Isabella
$18.00
Dolce Vita
$18.00
Santorini Sunset
$18.00
Midnight in Paris
$17.00
Prince Sabastian
$17.00
Last Train to Madrid
$17.00
Tour de France
$17.00
Italian Spritz
$18.00
Princess Paloma
$18.00

Beers - Domestics

Michelon Ultra
$6.00
Miller Light
$6.00

Beers - Imported

Dos Equis
$7.00
Modelo Especial
$7.00
Peroni
$7.00
Stella Artois
$7.00

Good Classics & Others

Skinny Marg
$17.00
Lemon Drop Martini
$16.00
Dry Martini
$16.00
Old Fashioned
$17.00
Negroni
$16.00
Espresso Martini
$16.00
Dirty Martini vdk
$17.00
French 75
$17.00
Carajillo
$14.00
Aperol Spritz
$14.00
Lemon Drop Martini
$17.00
Mojito
$15.00
T - Fresh
$17.00
Dirty Martini Gin
$17.00
Fernet
$14.00
Baileys
$14.00
Lemoncello
$14.00

WINE

Rose

Whispering Angel
$17.00
Domaine Delaporte
$22.00
Whispering Angel BTL
$68.00
Domaine Delaporte BTL
$88.00

Sparkling

Santa Marina Prosecco
$12.00
La Marca Prosecco
$13.00
Chandon Garden Spritz
$14.00
Chandon Garden Mini
$14.00
Moet Imperial Brut
$17.00
Moet Imperial Rose
$21.00
Veuve Yellow Label
$25.00
Veuve La Grande Dama
$50.00
Dom Perignon
$75.00
Santa Marina Prosecco BTL
$48.00
La Marca Prosecco BTL
$52.00
Chandon Garden BTL
$54.00
Moet BTL
$90.00
Moet Rose BTL
$115.00
Veuve Yellow Label BTL
$125.00
Veuve "La Grande" BTL
$250.00
Dom Perignon BTL
$375.00
Mimosa Juice
$2.00

Vino Blanco

Jermann
$16.00
Jermann BTL
$64.00
La Clef du Recit
$20.00
Silverado Vineyards
$14.00
Cloudy Bay
$19.00
La Clef du Recit BTL
$80.00
Silverado Vineyards BTL
$65.00
Cloudy Bay BTL
$75.00
Olivier Leflaive
$35.00
La Chablisienne
$19.00
Davis Bynum
$13.00
Hartford Court
$22.00
Flowers
$24.00
Rombauer
$32.00
Far Niente
$35.00
Ceretto Blange
$20.00
Olivier Leflaive BTL
$123.00
Louis Jadot BTL
$175.00
La Chablisienne BTL
$76.00Out of stock
Davis Bynum BTL
$52.00
Hartford Court BTL
$88.00
Flowers BTL
$95.00
Rombauer BTL
$125.00
Far Niente BTL
$140.00Out of stock
Ceretto Blange
$80.00

Vino Rosso

Angels Ink
$13.00
Joseph Phelps Pinot
$30.00
Louis Latour
$22.00
Angels Ink BTL
$52.00
Joseph Phelps Pinot BTL
$120.00
Louis Latour BTL
$88.00
Albert Bichot BTL
$200.00
Marquez de Arienzo
$12.00
Marques de Arienzo BTL
$48.00
Roth
$16.00
Faust
$22.00
Frank Family Vin
$25.00
Stags Leap Winery
$40.00
Joseph Phelps Cab
$50.00
Caymus
$35.00
Roth BTL
$64.00
Faust BTL
$88.00Out of stock
Frank Family Vin BTL
$110.00
Stags Leap Winery BTL
$150.00
Joseph Phelps BTL
$200.00
Caymus BTL
$175.00
Prisoner
$21.00
Shafer TD9
$38.00Out of stock
Justin 'Isosceles'
$32.00
Prisoner BTL
$85.00
Shafer TD9 BTL
$148.00
Justin 'Isosceles' BTL
$125.00
Les Cadrans De lassegue
$17.00
Chateau de Pez
$34.00
Les Cadrans De lassegue BTL
$69.00
Chateu de Pez BTL
$136.00
Chateau Leoville Barton BTL
$367.50
Guado al Tasso 'Il Bruciato'
$18.00
Guado al Tasso 'Il Bruciato' BTL
$72.00
Antorini Tignanello BTL
$300.00
Gaja BTL
$525.00
Penfolds Bin 389
$20.00
Penfolds Bin 389 BTL
$80.00

$115 PRIX FIXE CHOICE OF ENTREE MENU:

$115.00