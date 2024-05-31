LynLake Brewery
Featured Items
- The Original
Two beef patties, American cheese, shaved onion, pickles, mustard mayo. Served with a side of fries.$15.00
- Cheese Curds
Fried Ellsworth cheese curds, served with spicy ranch$6.00+
- The Single w/ Cheese
Single beef patty, American cheese, shaved onion, pickles, mustard mayo. Served with a side of fries.$11.00
Burger Joint
- The Single w/ Cheese
Single beef patty, American cheese, shaved onion, pickles, mustard mayo. Served with a side of fries.$11.00
- The Original
Two beef patties, American cheese, shaved onion, pickles, mustard mayo. Served with a side of fries.$15.00
- The Lake Street
Two beef patties, avocado, shaved onion, lettuce, tomato, American cheese, garden mayo. Served with a side of fries.$16.00
- The Western
Two beef patties, shaved onions, crispy jalapenos, onion straws, bacon, cheddar cheese, BBQ sauce. Served with a side of fries.$16.00
- The Greenway
1/4 lb 'Impossible' patty, avocado, shaved onion, lettuce, tomato, garden mayo. Served with a side of fries.$16.00
- The Firebird
Buttermilk fried chicken, firebird chili sauce, American cheese, pickles, coleslaw. Served with a side of fries.$16.00
- The Pineapple Express
Single Patty, Shaved Onions, Garden Mayo, Swiss Cheese, Mango/Habenero salad topping$16.00
- Tacos$14.00
- Chicken Quesadilla
Shredded Chicken, Shredded Cheese, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo$15.00
- Crinkle-Cut Fries$6.00
- Cheese Curds
Fried Ellsworth cheese curds, served with spicy ranch$6.00+
- Salted Pub Pretzel
Served with beer mustard and Monterey Jack cheese sauce$10.00
- Market Salad
Romaine lettuce, cucumbers, cheese, croutons, onions, tomato. Option to add grilled chicken pieces for $1.00$6.00+
- Wings$13.00