Lynnville Hotel
Apps
Barcuterie Board
Muenster and Pepper Jack Cheese, Soft Pretzel Bites with House Made Beer Cheese, Berks Ring Bologna, Carrots & Celery with dip and Mixed Nuts.
French Fries
Hand Cut Potatoes, Fried and Lightly Salted.
Loaded Fries
Hand Cut Potatoes, Fried and Lightly Salted. Topped with Queso Cheese and a Drizzle of Sour Cream.
Fried Cheese Curds
Hand Breaded and Deep Fried Cheese Curds Served with our House Made Marinara. * Locally sourced from Bad Farms
Fried Onion Rings
House made tempura battered onion rings with your choice of sauce.
Fried Pickles
Twelve hand breaded deep fried pickle chips served with our house made ranch or blue cheese sauce
Fried Shrimp
Six hand breaded and deep fried shrimp served with your choice of sweet chili, cocktail or boom sauce
Chicken Nugs
Ten Hand Breaded Chicken Breast Nugs fried and served with your choice of dipping sauce.
Hot Spinach & Artichoke Dip
House made spinach and artichoke dip topped with mozzarella and parmesan cheese. Served with fresh house made tortilla chips. Great for sharing!
Loaded Nachos
House Fried Tortilla Chips Topped with Chili, Tomatoes, Olives, Onions, Black Beans, Jalapeños, Melted Cheese, Cilantro and Sour Cream. Served with our House Made Salsa on the Side.
Pierogies
Five locally made perogies from Oley Ravioli. Your choice of fried or sautéed, served with caramelized or sautéed onions with a side of sour cream. Your choice of potato filling with Sauerkraut or bacon cheddar filling.
Wings
Sides
Salads
Apple Salad
Mixed greens, Granny Smith Apples, House Made Candied Pecans, Dried Cherries, Blue Cheese Crumbles and House Made Apple Cider Vinaigrette.
Caesar Salad
Fresh Romaine Lettuce with Parmesan Cheese, House Made Croutons and Caesar Dressing.
Greek Salad
Mixed greens, Red Onion, Tomato, Cucumber, Kalamata Olives, Feta Cheese, House Made Croutons and House Made Greek Vinaigrette.
House Salad
Mixed greens, tomato, red onions, cucumber, carrots and our house made croutons.
Burgers
Classic Cheeseburger
House Made Patty Topped with your Choice of Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Mayonnaise Served on a Toasted Fireking Brioche Bun. Served with House Cut French Fries.
Bacon Cheeseburger
House Made Patty Topped with your Choice of Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Mayonnaise Served on a Fireking Toasted Brioche Bun. Served with House Cut French Fries.
Mushroom Swiss Burger
House Made Patty Topped with Caramelized Onions and Mushrooms with Swiss Cheese on a Fireking Toasted Brioche Bun. Served with House Cut French Fries.
The Lynnville
House Made Patty Topped with Smoked Gouda Cheese, Our Bacon Jam and Caramelized Onions on a Fireking Toasted Brioche Bun. Served with House Cut French Fries.
Cheesesteaks, Sandwiches & Wraps
Cheesesteak
House Shaved Sirloin Steak with Cooper Cheese and Caramelized Onions on a Fireking Steak Roll. Served with our House Cut French Fries. * Marinara added upon request.
California Cheesesteak
Choice of House Shaved Sirloin or Chopped Chicken on a Fireking Steak Roll. Topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Mayonnaise. Served with our House Cut French Fries.
Chicken Cheesesteak
Chopped Chicken with Cooper Cheese and Caramelized Onions on a Fireking Steak Roll. Served with House Cut French Fries . * Marinara added upon request.
Buffalo Blue Chicken Cheesesteak
Chopped Chicken, Buffalo Sauce and Blue Cheese on a Fireking Steak Roll. Topped with our House Made Blue Cheese Sauce. Served with our House Cut French Fries.
Grilled Rueben
House Shaved Corn Beef, Swiss Cheese and Sauerkraut Topped with our House Made Thousand Island Dressing on a Fireking Marble Rye Bread. Served with our House Cut French Fries.
BLT
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayonnaise Served on Grilled Fireking Brioche Bread. Served with our House Cut French Fries.
Cobb Salad Wrap
Grilled Sliced Chicken Breast, Mixed Greens, Hard-Broiled Egg Slices, Bacon, Tomato, Avocado and Red Onion with our House Made Blue Cheese Dressing in a Flour Wrap. Served with our House Cut French Fries.
Greek Salad Wrap
Grilled Sliced Chicken Breast, Mixed Greens, Tomato, Red Onion, Cucumber, Kalamata Olives and Feta Cheese Finished with our House Made Greek Vinaigrette on a Flour Wrap. Served with our House Cut French Fries.
Grilled Cheese
Your Choice of Cheese on a Grilled Fireking Brioche Bread. Served with our House Cut French Fries.
The Ultimate Grilled Cheese
Smoked Gouda Cheese and House Made Bacon Jam on a Grilled Fireking Brioche Bread. Served with our House Cut French Fries.
House Entrees
Filet Mignon
8 oz. Filet Mignon Seasoned with a Smoked Maple Glaze and Made to Order. Includes your Choice of ( 2 ) of Our House Made Sides.
Chicken Cordon Blue
Chicken Breast with Tavern Ham and Swiss Cheese Hand Rolled into the Center, Baked and Drizzled with our House Made Dijon Sauce. Includes your Choice of ( 2 ) of Our House Made Sides.
Shrimp Scampi
Pan Seared Shrimp Scampi Served over a Bed of Linguini and a Warm Baguette. Includes a side salad or a side Caesar Salad