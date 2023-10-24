Popular Items

Food

small plates

V Gai lan
$11.00

chinese broccoli, tomatoes,chili oil, vegan oyster sauce, toasted garlic, szechauan peppercorn

V Green mango/papaya salad
$13.00

thai style salad with fish sauce, peanuts, chili and a side of chicharrones

Lobster "mac" and cheese
$26.00

crispy rice cakes, mornay sauce, herb bread crumbs, chili poached lobster

Special app
$16.00
spring roll
$8.00Out of stock

dumplings

V Vegan Mandu
$10.00

traditional korean dumplins: mushrooms, tofu, buchu chives, glass noodles, vegan kimchi

Meat Mandu
$12.00

traditional korean dumplins: mushrooms, tofu, buchu chives, glass noodles, vegan kimchi

Crab Shumai
$16.00

crab meat, shrimp, kani, cabbage, scallions, yuzu and truffle ponzu

meat

Chicken Karaage
$14.00

marinated fried chicken, special spicy dipping sace

Secret Chicken
$21.00

marinated fried chicken, special spicy dipping sace

Spicy pork buns
$17.00

DIY steamed buns, spicy korean bbq pork, thai chili pickled cucumbers, ssam

pocha burger
$10.00Out of stock

2 different patties smash style: beef brisket and pork meatloaf patty, all in one bacon sauce, taosted potato bun

meat plate
$48.00

grilled marinated korean shortrib, grilled onions, side salad

rice

Nasi Goreng
$18.00

malaysian fried rice with house made spicy sambal, veggies, topped with curry fried shrimp and fried egg

noodles/soup

Nagasaki Champon
$20.00

chicken and pork broth, pork belly, cuttlefish, shrimp, mussels, chilies and mixed vegetables served with ramen noodles

V Drunken Noodles
$16.00

stir fried rice noodles, tofu, broccoli, carrots, peppers, tomatoes, beech mushrooms, thai chilies, spicy chili sauce, peanuts, thai basil

Budae Jjigae ( Arm Stew)
$18.00

pork shoulder, ground beef, tofu, kurabuta sausage, rice cakes, spam, beans, kimchi served with side of rice, nori and kimchi

sides

side salad
$5.00
Kimchi
$5.00
steamed rice
$3.00
Steam bun
$1.00

dessert

strawberry ragoons
$9.00

strawberry cheesecake raggons

Special dessert
$10.00Out of stock

Liquor

Vodka

titos
$13.00
grey goose
$14.00
bedlham
$13.00
strawberry grey goose
$14.00
DBL titos
$26.00
DBL grey goose
$28.00
DBL bedlham
$26.00
DBL strawberry grey goose
$28.00

Gin

conniption
$14.00Out of stock
conniption kinship
$15.00
Bombay Saphire
$12.00Out of stock
1000 piers
$14.00Out of stock
malfy
$14.00
Tanqueray
$12.00
DBL conniption
$28.00
DBL conniption kinship
$30.00
DBL Bombay Saphire
$24.00
DBL 1000 piers
$28.00
DBL malfy
$28.00
DBL Tanqueray
$24.00

Rum

bacardi
$13.00
malibu
$12.00
meyers
$13.00
DBL bacardi
$26.00
DBL malibu
$24.00
DBL meyers
$26.00

Tequila

jose silver
$13.00
herradura ultra
$18.00Out of stock
Don Julio Anejo
$18.00Out of stock
Corazon Reposado
$16.00
DBL jose silver
$26.00
DBL herradura ultra
$36.00
DBL Don Julio Anejo
$36.00
DBL Corazon Reposado
$32.00
Centenaraio
$18.00

Whiskey

henery mckenna
$8.00
Angels Envy
$16.00
redemtion
$13.00
Bulliet Rye
$13.00
old forester statesman
$18.00
old forester 1870
$14.00
old forester 1910
$16.00
michters bourbon
$14.00
Makers 46
$20.00
whistle pig farm
$16.00
eagle rare
$18.00
jameson
$13.00
buffalo trace
$15.00
blantons
$20.00
calumet
$26.00
michters rye
$14.00
knob creek 9
$18.00
whistle pig old world
$28.00
291
$14.00
1792
$15.00
peerless bourbon
$16.00
peerless rye
$18.00
whistle pig 10
$18.00
nikka coffey
$18.00
nobushu
$16.00
kavalan
$22.00
hibiki
$22.00
hibiki limited
$30.00
nikka single malt
$21.00
nikka pure malt
$24.00
tenjaku pure malt
$18.00
kura
$20.00
makers cast strength
$24.00
yamazaki 12
$35.00
jameson
$13.00
DBL henery mckenna
$16.00
DBL Angels Envy
$32.00
DBL redemtion
$26.00
DBL Bulleit Rye
$26.00
DBL old forester statesman
$36.00
DBL old forester 1870
$28.00
DBL Old forester 1910
$32.00
DBL michters bourbon
$28.00
DBL Makers 46
$40.00
DBL whistle pig farm
$32.00
DBL eagle rare
$36.00
DBL jameson
$26.00
DBL buffalo trace
$30.00
DBL blantons
$40.00
DBL calumet
$52.00
DBL michters rye
$28.00
DBL knob creek 9
$36.00
DBL whistle pig old world
$56.00
DBL 291
$28.00
DBL 1792
$30.00
DBL peerless bourbon
$32.00
DBL peerless rye
$36.00
DBL whistle pig 10
$36.00
DBL nikka coffey
$36.00
DBL nobushu
$32.00
DBL kavalan
$44.00
DBL hibiki
$44.00
DBL hibiki limited
$60.00
DBL nikka single malt
$42.00
DBL nikka pure malt
$48.00
DBL tenjaku pure malt
$36.00
DBL kura
$40.00
DBL makers cast strength
$48.00
DBL yamazaki 12
$70.00
DBL jameson
$26.00

Liquers/Cordials

Amaretto
$10.00
Aperol
$12.00
Campari
$13.00
Chartreuse, Green
$14.00
triple sec
$8.00
grand marnier
$13.00
Frangelico
$12.00
conniption mocha
$12.00
balieys
$12.00
perod
$13.00
absinthe
$14.00
DBL Amaretto
$20.00
DBL Aperol
$22.00
DBL Campari
$26.00
DBL Chartreuse, Green
$28.00
DBL Triple sec
$16.00
DBL grand marnier
$26.00
DBL Frangelico
$24.00
DBL conniption mocha
$24.00
DBL balieys
$24.00
DBL perod
$26.00
DBL absinthe
$28.00