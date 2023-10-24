M Pocha
Food
small plates
chinese broccoli, tomatoes,chili oil, vegan oyster sauce, toasted garlic, szechauan peppercorn
thai style salad with fish sauce, peanuts, chili and a side of chicharrones
crispy rice cakes, mornay sauce, herb bread crumbs, chili poached lobster
japanese milk bread, white shrimp, wasabi sweet chili sauce
dumplings
meat
marinated fried chicken, special spicy dipping sace
marinated fried chicken, special spicy dipping sace
DIY steamed buns, spicy korean bbq pork, thai chili pickled cucumbers, ssam
2 different patties smash style: beef brisket and pork meatloaf patty, all in one bacon sauce, taosted potato bun
grilled marinated korean shortrib, grilled onions, side salad
rice
noodles/soup
alkaline noodles, ground pork, gai lan, pickled mustard greens, house made chili oil, sesame sauce, peanuts, cilatro
chicken and pork broth, pork belly, cuttlefish, shrimp, mussels, chilies and mixed vegetables served with ramen noodles
stir fried rice noodles, tofu, broccoli, carrots, peppers, tomatoes, beech mushrooms, thai chilies, spicy chili sauce, peanuts, thai basil
pork shoulder, ground beef, tofu, kurabuta sausage, rice cakes, spam, beans, kimchi served with side of rice, nori and kimchi