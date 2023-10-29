M2O Burgers and Salads Wynnewood
Famous Tenders
Wraps
Family Meals
Burgers
100% all-natural Angus beef hamburger
100% all-natural Angus beef cheeseburger
100% all-natural Angus beef bacon cheeseburger
Housemade Black bean veggie burger
Onion Ring, Lettuce, Tomato, Bacon, m2o Sauce
Philly Pretzel Bun, Cheese Whiz, Fried Onions, Jalapeno Peppers
Avocado, Fried Egg, Bacon
Bacon, Mushrooms, Lettuce, Tomato, Goat Cheese
BBQ, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese
Chicken
Frank’s Hot Sauce, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Crisp Lettuce, Sliced Tomato, Ranch on your choice of bun.
m2o sauce & pickles
Nashville Hot Sauce, Ranch & Pickles
Korean BBQ, Carrots & Cucumbers
Crispy Chicken Sandwich served w/ Bacon and Hot Honey Sauce
Salads
Romaine, Tomato, Croutons,Shaved Parmesan Cheese
Baby spinach, Tomato, Carrots, Cucumber, Hard boiled egg, Bacon, Shredded Cheddar Cheese
Baby Arugula, Clementines,Micro-green Sprouts, Walnuts, Sunflower Seeds, Goat Cheese, Maple Balsamic
Romaine, Tomato, Cucumber, Red Onions, Feta Cheese, Oil & Vinegar
All Toppings- One Price!
Sides
Drinks
Milkshakes
Mint Oreo Shake