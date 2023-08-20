m2o Burgers & Salads - Newark Newark
Famous Tenders
Signature Wraps
Breakfast
Breakfast Burrito
Fluffy scrambled eggs, your choice of cheese, protein and salsa all wrapped in a soft flour tortilla.
M2O Breakfast Platter With Pancakes
Three Fluffy Buttermilk Pancakes, Choice of Two Eggs, Protein and a side of Tater tots. That's what we call "All In" *Available until 1pm
M2O Breakfast Platter With French Toast
Three House Made French Toast, Choice of Two Eggs, Protein and a side of Tater tots.
Hot Honey Chicken on French Toast
Hand Breaded Chicken Breast On French Toast With Bacon And Hot Honey Sauce.
BYO Breakfast Sandwich
Egg & Cheese
Bacon, Egg and Cheese
Sausage Egg & Cheese
M2O Breakfast Sandwich
Bacon, Onion Ring, Lettuce, Tomato, m2o Sauce
Good Mornin Sandwich
Bacon & Avocado
Tater Tots
Burgers
Mushroom Truffle Swiss Burger
Beef Patty With Swiss Cheese Sauteed Mushrooms, House made Truffle Aioli, Lettuce And Red Onion
Hamburger
100% Certified Angus Beef
Cheeseburger
100% Certified Angus Beef
Bacon Cheeseburger
100% Certified Angus Beef with Bacon & your choice of Cheese, Toppings & Sauces
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Veggie Burger
House-Made Black Bean Veggie Burger with your Choice of Bun, Cheese, Toppings & Sauces
m2o Burger
Bacon, Onion Ring, Lettuce Tomato and your choice of cheese and bun.
Philly Burger
Certified Angus Beef, Philly Pretzel Bun, Cheese Whiz, Fried Onions and Jalapeno Peppers
Good Mornin' Burger
Certified Angus Burger with Bacon, Fried Egg and Avocado
Village Burger
Certified Angus Beef Burger w/ Goat Cheese, Mushrooms, Bacon, Lettuce and Tomato
BBQ Bacon Cheddar
Certified Angus Beef, BBQ Sauce, Bacon and Cheddar Cheese
Impossible Burger
Chicken Sandwiches
Original Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Crispy Chicken, Pickles and our Signature m2o Sauce.
Nashville Hot Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Crispy Chicken, Ranch, Pickles, Nashville Hot Sauce.
Hot Honey Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Crispy Chicken, Hot Honey Sauce, Bacon
Korean BBQ Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Crispy Chicken, Korean BBQ Sauce, Shredded Carrots.
Salads
Caesar Salad
Romaine, Diced Tomatoes, Croutons, Parmesan Cheese with Caesar Dressing
Cobb Salad
Romaine & Spinach, Diced Tomatoes, Shredded Carrots, Chopped Egg, Cucumbers, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese with Balsamic Vinaigrette dressing
Village Salad
Arugula, Walnuts, Sunflower Seeds, Clementines, Goat Cheese with Maple Balsamic Dressing
Mediterranean Salad
Romaine, Diced Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Diced Red Onions, Feta Cheese with Oil & Vinegar Dressing
Build Your Own Salad
Build your own salad made to order
Side Salad
Romaine Cucumbers, Carrots, & Tomatoes