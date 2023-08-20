Popular Items

Fries

$3.89
Veggie Burger

$6.89

House-Made Black Bean Veggie Burger with your Choice of Bun, Cheese, Toppings & Sauces

m2o Burger

$8.89

Bacon, Onion Ring, Lettuce Tomato and your choice of cheese and bun.


Famous Tenders

2 Piece Jumbo Tenders

$5.89

Hand Breaded with our Famous Flour Mix, Made to Order.

3 Piece Jumbo Tenders

$8.89

Hand Breaded with our Famous Flour Mix, Made to Order.

Signature Wraps

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$8.89

Creamy Caesar Dressing, Diced Tomatoes, Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese with your Choice of Protein.

Nashville Hot Chicken Wrap

$8.89

Nashville Hot Sauce, Ranch Dressing, Lettuce, Pickles with your Choice of Protein.

Breakfast

Breakfast Burrito

$6.99

Fluffy scrambled eggs, your choice of cheese, protein and salsa all wrapped in a soft flour tortilla.

M2O Breakfast Platter With Pancakes

$12.99Out of stock

Three Fluffy Buttermilk Pancakes, Choice of Two Eggs, Protein and a side of Tater tots. That's what we call "All In" *Available until 1pm

M2O Breakfast Platter With French Toast

$12.99Out of stock

Three House Made French Toast, Choice of Two Eggs, Protein and a side of Tater tots.

Hot Honey Chicken on French Toast

$8.29

Hand Breaded Chicken Breast On French Toast With Bacon And Hot Honey Sauce.

BYO Breakfast Sandwich

$2.99
Egg & Cheese

$4.29
Bacon, Egg and Cheese

$5.29

Sausage Egg & Cheese

$5.29

M2O Breakfast Sandwich

$6.29

Bacon, Onion Ring, Lettuce, Tomato, m2o Sauce

Good Mornin Sandwich

$6.59

Bacon & Avocado

Tater Tots

$3.69

Burgers

Mushroom Truffle Swiss Burger

$7.99

Beef Patty With Swiss Cheese Sauteed Mushrooms, House made Truffle Aioli, Lettuce And Red Onion

Hamburger

$6.45

100% Certified Angus Beef

Cheeseburger

$7.19

100% Certified Angus Beef

Bacon Cheeseburger

$8.89

100% Certified Angus Beef with Bacon & your choice of Cheese, Toppings & Sauces

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$7.49
Veggie Burger

$6.89

House-Made Black Bean Veggie Burger with your Choice of Bun, Cheese, Toppings & Sauces

m2o Burger

$8.89

Bacon, Onion Ring, Lettuce Tomato and your choice of cheese and bun.

Philly Burger

$8.36

Certified Angus Beef, Philly Pretzel Bun, Cheese Whiz, Fried Onions and Jalapeno Peppers

Good Mornin' Burger

$9.09

Certified Angus Burger with Bacon, Fried Egg and Avocado

Village Burger

$9.29

Certified Angus Beef Burger w/ Goat Cheese, Mushrooms, Bacon, Lettuce and Tomato

BBQ Bacon Cheddar

$8.89

Certified Angus Beef, BBQ Sauce, Bacon and Cheddar Cheese

Impossible Burger

$9.69

Chicken Sandwiches

Original Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$8.89

Crispy Chicken, Pickles and our Signature m2o Sauce.

Nashville Hot Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$8.89

Crispy Chicken, Ranch, Pickles, Nashville Hot Sauce.

Hot Honey Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$8.89

Crispy Chicken, Hot Honey Sauce, Bacon

Korean BBQ Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$8.89

Crispy Chicken, Korean BBQ Sauce, Shredded Carrots.

Salads

Caesar Salad

$9.49

Romaine, Diced Tomatoes, Croutons, Parmesan Cheese with Caesar Dressing

Cobb Salad

$9.49

Romaine & Spinach, Diced Tomatoes, Shredded Carrots, Chopped Egg, Cucumbers, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese with Balsamic Vinaigrette dressing

Village Salad

$9.49

Arugula, Walnuts, Sunflower Seeds, Clementines, Goat Cheese with Maple Balsamic Dressing

Mediterranean Salad

$9.49

Romaine, Diced Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Diced Red Onions, Feta Cheese with Oil & Vinegar Dressing

Build Your Own Salad

$9.49

Build your own salad made to order

Side Salad

$5.49

Romaine Cucumbers, Carrots, & Tomatoes

Sides

Fries

$3.89
m2o Fries

$4.39

Thicker cut, battered fry, garlic and sea salt coating.

Old Bay Fries

$4.49
Cheese Fries

$4.89
Bacon Cheese Fries

$5.99
Sweet Potato Fries

$5.29
Onion Rings

$4.99
Tater Tots

$3.69
Hot Honey Fries

$4.25

Bacon Fries

$5.14

Extra Sauce On Side

$0.25

Drinks

Fountain Soda

$2.89
Water Bottle

$2.59
Coke Glass Bottle

$3.00
Coke Plastic Bottle

$2.99
Diet Coke

$2.99Out of stock

Pepsi

$2.99Out of stock
Dr. Pepper

$2.99
Snapple Lemon

$2.99Out of stock
Snapple Peach

$2.99
Snapple Raspberry

$2.99
Jarritos Pineapple

$3.00Out of stock

Jarritos Guava

$3.00Out of stock
Jarritos Lime

$3.00
Jarritos Mandarine

$3.00
S.P Limonata

$2.79
S.P Aranciata (Orange)

$2.79
S.P Aranciata Rossa (Blood Orange)

$2.79

Milkshakes

Orange Creamsicle

$5.99
Vanilla Shake

$5.79
Chocolate Shake

$5.79
Black and White Shake

$5.79
Oreo Shake

$5.99
Strawberry Shake

$5.99
Sweet Peach Shake

$5.99
Strawberry Banana Shake

$5.99
Banana Shake

$5.99
Banana Chocolate Shake

$5.99
Peanut Butter Shake

$5.99
Chocolate Peanut Butter Shake

$5.99