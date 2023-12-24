MA DER LAO KITCHEN
Popular Items
- BEEF JERKY$7.00
lemongrass marinated beef sirloin, dehydrated and fried to order.
- AROMATIC CHICKEN SALAD (laab gai)$12.00
minced chicken salad with spices + herbs / served with sliced cucumbers
- STICKY RICE (khao niew)$4.00
steamed glutinous rice. It’s your vessel to scoop up other dishes. Eat with your hands. Don’t be shy
TO SHARE
- ORIGINAL PAPAYA SALAD (thum muk hoong)$11.00
green papaya / bird’s eye chili peppers / thai eggplant / tomatoes / served with green cabbage / funky, delicious, spicy
- CRISPY RICE SALAD (nam khao)$14.00
seasoned crispy rice, cured pork sausage, mint, cilantro, green onions, ground thai chili, lime, peanuts, served with lettuce
- CHILI DIP (jaew)
choices: sweet roasted red chili (jaew bong) / charred green chili (jaew muk phet) / vegan jaew (vegan jaew bong)
- PICKLED CABBAGE (som puk)$4.00
rice fermented geen cabbage
- STEAMED CATFISH (mok paa)$12.00
catfish with bean thread noodles, fresh herbs, aromatics, and spices steamed in a banana leaf
- LAO SAUSAGE (sai oua)$8.00Out of stock
1pc house-made savory & herbaceous pork sausage
- GRILLED BEEF (peeng seen)$11.00
lemongrass marinated beef rib finger cooked medium rare to medium / toasted rice powder / jaew som / pickled shallots / herb medley
- FRIED CHICKEN (cheun gai)$11.00
twice-fried chicken drumsticks
- FRIED PORK SPARE RIBS (cheun muu)$10.00
deep-fried lemongrass marinated pork riblets / jaew som
- SPICY MUSHROOM STEW (aww het)$12.00
stew of wild mushrooms, Thai eggplant, dill, & other herbs
- VEGAN LAAB$12.00Out of stock
trumpet mushrooms, cabbage, cucumbers, shallots, herb medley, seasoned with vegan fish sauce, lime, and toasted rice
SOUPS AND NOODS
- LAO CHICKEN NOODLE SOUP (khao piek sen)$15.00Out of stock
house-made noodles / light chicken broth / chicken meat / cilantro and green onions / garlic oil / fried shallots / quail eggs / pork blood
- KHAO SOI$15.00Out of stock
- SPICY VERMICELLI NOODLES (khao poon)$15.00Out of stock
vermicelli noodles / red curry chicken broth (contains fish sauce) / chicken meat / bamboo / medley of cabbage, mint, bean sprouts / fried shallots
- DUCK RICE PORRIDGE$16.00Out of stock