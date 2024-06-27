Ma Lou's Fried Chicken
Sandwiches
- The OG
Cheddar, smoked gouda, slaw, pickles, onion roll$12.00
- Banh Mi
Pickled carrot, daikon, jalapeño, cucumber, lettuce, basil, mint, cilantro, lime aioli, baguette$12.00
- The Basic Chick
Mayo, lettuce, pickles, basic ass bun$10.00
- The Grilled Chick
Cheddar cheese sauce, fried onion straws, pickles, brioche bun$12.00
- Chicken Parm
Marinara, provolone, roasted garlic aioli, basil$12.00
- The Jerk
Cilantro aioli, lettuce, pineapple salsa$12.00
- Lemon chick$12.00
- Po’boy$12.00
- Hot chick$12.00
Smashers
Plates
- Fried Chicken Plate
3 pieces served with collard greens and baked beans$15.00
- Chicken Tenders
Served with fries, slaw, and choice of sauce$15.00
- Chicken "BTP" & Waffles
Chicken by the piece (chef's choice), house made waffles, maple syrup, powdered sugar$15.00
- Chicken Tenders & Waffles
Chicken tenders, house made waffles, maple syrup, powdered sugar$15.00
- Fish Plate
Battered and fried fish, french fries, cajun remoulade, lemon$15.00
Party Wings
- Lemon Pepper Wings
curry lemon pepper dry rub, cilantro, spicy ranch
- Mango Hab Wings
tossed in a mango habanero butter sauce
- Chili Barbeque Wings
classic wings tossed in our BBQ chili sauce
- Garlic Parm Wings
garlic butter and parmesan cheese sauce
- Nashville Hot Wings
lightly battered and dipped in our Medium or Spicy AF
- Plain (Copy)$12.00
Chicken “BTP” (by the piece)
- Breast
Please provide at least 24 hours’ notice on customized BTP orders of 30 pieces or more. We can take larger orders same day, but selections will be an assortment of chef’s choice.$4.00
- Thigh
Please provide at least 24 hours’ notice on customized BTP orders of 30 pieces or more. We can take larger orders same day, but selections will be an assortment of chef’s choice.$3.00
- Drum
Please provide at least 24 hours’ notice on customized BTP orders of 30 pieces or more. We can take larger orders same day, but selections will be an assortment of chef’s choice.$3.00
- Wing$3.00
- 2 Wings
2 for $5. Please provide at least 24 hours’ notice on customized BTP orders of 30 pieces or more. We can take larger orders same day, but selections will be an assortment of chef’s choice.$5.00
Sharables
- Chicken Bites
Breaded deep-fried chicken chunks$8.00
- Pimp Puppies
House-made hush puppies w/ pimento cheese. Served with hidden dragon sauce.$8.00
- White Trash Fries
Cajun Fries, Cheese Wiz, Bacon Bits, House Ranch, and Green Onions$8.00
- Onion Petals
Onion pieces in a light airy batter, served with Smac sauce$8.00
- Brussel Sprouts
Fried Brussels, dried cranberries, & sunflower seeds. Tossed in a sweet mustard vinaigrette$8.00