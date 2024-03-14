Mabella Midland
Food
Appetizers
- Chef's Board$35.00
Charcuterie style arrangement of several meats, cheeses, and accoutrement
- Prosciutto Wrapped Dates$12.00
Medjool dates, whipped goat cheese, peppered honey, lemon zest.
- Fritto Misto$14.00
Fried calamari, artichokes, pepperoncini, tomato sauce, lemon wedge.
- House Cured & Smoked Norwegian Salmon$15.00
Fresh dill sauce, bagel crisps.
Salads
- Caesar Salad$10.00
Chopped Romaine hearts, Parmesan cheese, cracked black pepper, creamy Caesar dressing, wood grilled croutons. Best paired with grilled chicken breast (not included)
- Wedge Salad$10.00
Iceberg wedge, pancetta lardons, chili glazed almonds, buttermilk gorgonzola dressing.
- House Salad$10.00
Chopped iceberg lettuce, topped with: sliced ham, sliced Swiss cheese, grape tomatoes, green olives, and parmesan.
- Caprese Salad$12.00
Pasta
- Classic Spaghetti$19.00
Choice of house-made meatballs or Italian sausage, tomato sauce. Includes side house salad or choice of one side.
- Rigatoni Amatriciana$20.00
Crispy pancetta, onion, garlic, crushed San Marzano tomatoes, evoo, red pepper flakes, grated pecorino Romano cheese.
- Lasagna alla villa Nova$22.00
Italian sausage, ground beef, mozzarella cheese, ricotta cheese, tomato sauce. Includes house salad or choice of one side.
- Wild Mushroom Ravioli$19.00
Wild mushroom stuffed ravioli in a gorgonzola cheese sauce. Best paired with 4oz petit filet. Includes house salad or choice of one side.
- Fettuccini Primavera$24.00
Entrees
- Chicken Parmigiana$25.00
Coleman organic chicken breast, tomato sauce, mozzarella. Best paired with side of spaghetti and sautéed spinach.
- Grilled Chicken Marsala$28.00
Coleman organic chicken breast, roasted garlic mashed potatoes, grilled asparagus, Marsala and cremini mushroom sauce.
- Grilled Salmon$31.00
Bacon-shallot marmalade, roasted garlic mashed potatoes, grilled broccolini.
- Mabella's Filet$48.00
Center cut Angus filet (8oz), topped with fried garlic in an herbed butter sauce. Best paired with garlic mashed potatoes and grilled broccolini.
- Pistachio Crusted Florida Grouper$36.00
Served with shaved Brussels sprouts prepared with bacon and medjool dates. Topped with an Amaretto butter sauce
- Steak and Frites$44.00
Grilled New York strip, Gorgonzola cheese, sun-dried tomato butter, walnuts, fresh cut garlic fries.
- Crab & Lobster Risotto$39.00
Steaks
- Center Cut Filet (8oz)$46.00
USDA Certified Choice aged Angus beef. Choice of two sides.
- Center Cut NY Strip Steak (14oz)$38.00
USDA Certified Choice aged Angus beef. Choice of two sides.
- Ribeye$38.00
USDA Certified Choice Angus aged beef. Choice of two sides.
- Coleman Organic Chicken Breast$26.00
Citrus marinated chicken breast. Choice of two sides.
- Grilled New Zealand Lamb Chops$39.00
Served with mint jelly. Choice of two sides.
Sides
- Asparagus$7.00
- Baked Potato$5.00
condiments served on the side
- Brussels$5.00
- Fresh Fries$5.00
- Mashed Pot$5.00
- Mushrooms$5.00
- Risotto$8.00
- Spaghetti$5.00
- Spinach$5.00
- MeatBalls (2)$5.00
- Italian Sausage (2)$5.00
- Caesar Salad$8.00
- MB's House Salad$7.00
- Wedge Salad$9.00
- Add Chicken$8.00
- Add Stk Tip$10.00
- Side Shrimp$16.00
- Add Salmon$16.00
- Add Scallops$12.00
Kids Menu
Desserts
Set Menu
- Grouper
- Mush Ravioli
- Chicken Marsala
- Cheesecake W/ Strawberries$11.00
original recipe for over 60 years
- Tiramisu$11.00
ladyfingers, espresso, cocoa powder, mascarpone, marsala wine
- Set Menu$85.89