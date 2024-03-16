Mac’s Market & Kitchen Eastham
Raw Bar
- Littleneck Single$1.25
Served with cocktail sauce, mignonette and lemon (GLUTEN FREE)
- Littlenecks Six$14.00
Served with cocktail sauce, mignonette and lemon (GLUTEN FREE)
- Littlenecks Dozen$24.00
Served with cocktail sauce, mignonette and lemon (GLUTEN FREE)
- Oyster Single
Served with cocktail sauce, mignonette and lemon (GLUTEN FREE)
- Oysters Six$17.00
Served with cocktail sauce, mignonette and lemon (GLUTEN FREE)
- Oysters Dozen$32.00
Served with cocktail sauce, mignonette and lemon (GLUTEN FREE)
- Wild Mexican Shrimp Single$3.00
Served with cocktail sauce, mignonette and lemon (GLUTEN FREE)
- Wild Mexican Shrimp Cocktail Six$19.00
Served with cocktail sauce (GLUTEN FREE)
- Wild Mexican Shrimp Cocktail Dozen$36.00
Served with cocktail sauce (GLUTEN FREE)
Soup
Sides
Small Plates & Apps
- Mac's Poke Bowl$22.00Out of stock
Tuna or salmon, avocado, red onion, seaweed salad, sushi rice, shoyu dressing (SPICY) (GLUTEN FREE)
- Steamer Clams$22.00
1.5 lbs., drawn butter, broth (GLUTEN FREE)
- Chicken Wings$13.00Out of stock
6 pc. Choice of Dry Rub, Buffalo or Jamaican Jerk with blue cheese dipping sauce (GLUTEN FREE)
- Lobster Tostada$22.00Out of stock
Bell pepper, pickled red onion, roasted corn, avocado, crispy corn tortilla (GLUTEN FREE)
- Mexican Street Corn$10.00Out of stock
Grilled corn on the cob, cotija cheese, aleppo pepper, citrus aioli, scallions, cilantro (GLUTEN FREE)
Sandwiches
- Hot Lobster Roll$32.00
Fresh shucked hot lobster meat tossed in butter. Choice of 4 oz or 6 oz lobster meat. Served with chips and coleslaw
- Chilled Lobster Roll$32.00
Fresh shucked chilled lobster meat lightly tossed with mayo and celery. Choice of 4 oz or 6 oz lobster meat. Served with chips and coleslaw
- Blackened Swordfish Sandwich$18.00
Cajun-spiced grilled fish, lettuce, pickled red onion, Old Bay aioli
- Fried Cod Fish Sandwich$13.00
Lettuce, tomato, shaved red onion, tartar sauce.
- Single Mac$14.00
Smash burger, yellow cheese, shaved onion, house pickles, secret sauce on a sesame seed bun.
- Super Mac$17.00
Double smash burgers, yellow cheese, shaved onion, house pickles, secret sauce on a sesame seed bun.
- Cape Ruben$15.00
Fried cod, coleslaw, Swiss cheese and Sriracha aioli on toasted marble rye
- Blackened Salmon Sandwich$16.00
- Crab Cake Sandwich$14.00
Lettuce, tomato, red onion, Old Bay aioli
- Buffalo Grilled Chicken Sandwich$14.00Out of stock
Lettuce, pickled red onion, blue cheese
Large Plates & Entrees
- Fried Fish Tacos$16.00
3 flour or corn tortillas with fried cod, chimichurri Napa cabbage slaw, house made pico de gallo and pickled red onions, topped with Sriracha aioli (GLUTEN FREE)
- Seared Atlantic Sword Tacos$18.00
3 flour or corn tortillas with seared Atlantic swordfish, chimichurri Napa cabbage slaw, house made pico de gallo and pickled red onions, topped with Sriracha aioli (GLUTEN FREE)
- Yellowfin Tuna Tacos$18.00
3 flour or corn tortillas with seared tuna, chimichurri Napa cabbage slaw, house made pico de gallo and pickled red onions, topped with Sriracha aioli (GLUTEN FREE)
- 1.25 Lb Lobster Dinner$33.00
Whole steamed lobster, corn on the cob and drawn butter (GLUTEN FREE)
- 2.5 lb Lobster Dinner$70.00
Whole steamed lobster, corn on the cob and drawn butter (GLUTEN FREE)
Fried Classics
- Fish & Chips$23.00
Served with french fries, coleslaw and tartar sauce. FRIED GLUTEN FREE. Breading contains chickpea flour
- Fried Clam Strip Plate$23.00
Served with french fries, coleslaw and tartar sauce. FRIED GLUTEN FREE. Breading contains chickpea flour
- Fried Whole Belly Clam Plate$36.00
Served with french fries, coleslaw and tartar sauce. FRIED GLUTEN FREE. Breading contains chickpea flour
- Fried Native Scallop Plate$32.00
Served with french fries, coleslaw and tartar sauce. FRIED GLUTEN FREE. Breading contains chickpea flour
- Fried Jumbo Shrimp Plate$27.00
5 PC. Served with french fries, coleslaw and tartar sauce. FRIED GLUTEN FREE. Breading contains chickpea flour
- Fried Local Oyster Plate$27.00
11 PC. Served with french fries, coleslaw and tartar sauce. FRIED GLUTEN FREE. Breading contains chickpea flour
- Fried Crab Cake Plate$25.00
Served with french fries, coleslaw and tartar sauce. FRIED GLUTEN FREE. Breading contains chickpea flour