MacDaddy's Family Kitchen
Starters
- BBQ Nachos (1 meat)$15.00
House fried potato chips topped with queso, your choice of meat: Brisket, Pulled Pork, Sausage (⅓ LB FOR 1 MEAT, ¼ OF EACH MEAT FOR 2 MEAT)
- BBQ Nachos (2 meat)$18.00
House fried potato chips topped with queso, your choice of meat: Brisket, Pulled Pork, Sausage (⅓ LB FOR 1 MEAT, ¼ OF EACH MEAT FOR 2 MEAT)
- Cup of Smokehouse Chili$6.00
Pork Rib end tips and a blend of house meats slow cooked. Served with sour cream, shredded cheese and crackers
- Bowl of Smokehouse Chili$10.00
Pork Rib end tips and a blend of house meats slow cooked. Served with sour cream, shredded cheese and crackers
- Chili Cheese App$15.00
rispy Crispy Tater Tots or Fries, smothered in our house chili and queso
- Peel & Eat Shrimp$17.00
½ lb (16 shrimp) boiled shrimp chilled and served with housemade cocktail sauce
- Armadillo Egg APP$15.00
- 1/2 Dozen Wings$9.00
House smoked wings
- Dozen Wings$16.00
House smoked wings
- Sausage, Pickles & Mustard$10.00
Sliced smoked sausage, Kosher pickles and stone ground mustard.
- Chef Side Salad$8.00
Shredded lettuce, carrot and cabbage mix. Topped with fresh cut cucumber, tomato, onion, shredded cheese and croutons.
- Chef House Salad$11.00
Shredded lettuce, carrot and cabbage mix. Topped with fresh cut cucumber, tomato, onion, shredded cheese and croutons.
Meat plates
Burgers
- Double Meat Cheese Burger$15.00
Two ¼ lb hamburger patties with american or pepper jack cheese on toasted bun.
- Barnyard Burger$17.00
¼ lb beef patty, american cheese, sliced smoked sausage, topped with a fried egg.
- MacDaddy Burger$17.00
Bed of coleslaw, ¼ lb beef patty, pepper jack cheese, ¼ lb sliced brisket, fried onions and jalapenos, topped with our signature spicy OG sauce.
- Bacon Cheddar Burger$17.00
1/4 lb beef patty topped with diced bacon and shredded cheddar cheese
Crispy And Crunchy
- Fried Chicken Plate$15.00
Deep fried leg, wing, thigh and breast served with two sides.
- Fried Shrimp Platter$24.00
Saltine cracker crusted shrimp served with fries and coleslaw.
- Fried Fish Platter$21.00
Saltine cracker crusted gulf fish served with fries and coleslaw.
- Fried Fish And Shrimp Platter$27.00
Saltine cracker crusted gulf fish and shrimp served with fries and coleslaw.
Family Style Meats
- Smoked Brisket
In-House Smoked Brisket!
- Smoked Turkey
In-House Smoked Turkey!
- Smoked Pork Ribs
In-House Smoked Ribs!
- Pulled Pork
In-House Smoked Pulled Pork!
- Sausage 6" Link$9.00
- Jalapeno Cheddar Sausage 6" Link$9.00
- Smoked N Char-Grilled Chicken Leg Quarter$7.00
1 smoked and char grilled leg quarter
- 1/2 Bird Fried Chicken$10.00
Deep fried leg, wing, thigh and breast
- Whole Bird Fried Chicken$19.00
2 Deep fried legs, 2 wings,2 thighs and 2 breast
- Fried Fish
Saltine cracker crusted gulf fish.
- Fried Shrimp
Saltine cracker crusted gulf shrimp.
Grilled Seafood
- Lemon Pepper Shrimp$26.00
House lemon pepper seasoning. Char-grilled and served with rice, seasonal vegetables and creole butter. Lemon wedge.
- Lemon Pepper Fish$27.00
House lemon pepper seasoning. Char-grilled and served with rice, seasonal vegetables and creole butter. Lemon wedge.
- Lemon Pepper Combo$32.00
House lemon pepper seasoning. Char-grilled and served with rice, seasonal vegetables and creole butter. Lemon wedge.
- Blackened Shrimp$26.00
Blackened shrimp, served with rice, seasonal vegetables and creole butter. Lemon wedge.
- Blackened Fish$27.00
Blackened and sauteed fish, served with rice, seasonal vegetables and creole butter. Lemon wedge.
- Blackened Combo$32.00
Blackened and sauteed fish and shrimp, served with rice, seasonal vegetables and creole butter. Lemon wedge.
- Parmesan Crust Fish$30.00
Fresh gulf fish, parmesan crusted and sauteed served with rice, seasonal vegetables and creole butter. Lemon wedge.
Kids Menu
- Grilled Cheese$5.00
2 pieces of toast with melted american cheese in the middle
- 1/4 LB Cheeseburger$7.00
¼ lb hamburger patty with american cheese.
- 6 Piece Mini Corn Dogs$7.00
6 Deep Fried mini corn dogs
- 12 Piece Mini Corn Dogs$12.00
12 Deep Fried mini corn dogs
- Pulled Pork Mac And Cheese Bowl$7.00
Bowl of mac and cheese topped with pulled pork
- 5 Piece Chicken Nuggets$6.00
Breaded chiken nuggets
- 10 Piece Chciken Nuggets$10.00
Breaded chiken nuggets
- 1 Piece Fried Fish$8.00
1 piece fried fish with 1 side
- 3 Piece Fried Shrimp$8.00
3 piece fried shrimp with 1 side
Dessert
Sides/Add-Ons
- French Fries$4.00
- Tater Tots$4.00
crispy tots
- House Chips$4.00
- Mashed Potatoes$4.00
- Potato Salad$4.00
made with mayo, mustard, house hot sauce red onion, red and green bell pepper bacon salt and pepper
- Brussel Sprouts$4.00
tossed in olive oil seasoned with salt pepper and oven roasted
- Broccoli$4.00
steamed to perfection with garlic salt and pepper
- Coleslaw$4.00
house coleslaw made with our own honey mustard dressing
- Pinto Beans$4.00
- Corn Bread$2.00
- Jalapeno Cream Corn$4.00
sweet corn with fresh chopped jalapenos and our house cheese sauce
- Mac And Cheese$4.00
cavatappi pasta smothered in our house cheese blend
- Side Of Chili Cheese Tots$8.00
Crispy Crispy Tater Tots or Fries, smothered in our house chili and queso
- Side of Chili Cheese Fries$8.00
Crispy Crispy Tater Tots or Fries, smothered in our house chili and queso
- Armadillo Egg Add on$8.00
bacon wrapped jalapeno cheese stuffed sausage balls
- ADD Egg$1.00
cooked to your choice
- Bread Slices
- Bun$1.00
- ADD Patty$5.00
quarter pound patty
- 2oz Jalapenos$0.50
- 4oz Jalpenos$1.00
- Whole Jalapeno$1.00
- 32oz Wussy$14.00
house mild bbq sauce
- 32oz OG$14.00
house spicy bbq sauce
- Ranch
house buttermilk ranch
- Nug
house honey mustard sauce
- BBQ Ranch
- Queso
house made with tomato green chillis and white american cheese
- ADD Burger Set up$1.00
lettuce tomato pickles onions with mayo and musterd
- Add Fried Skewer$9.00
- Add Blackened Skewer$9.00
- Add Lemon Pepper Skewer$9.00
- Add 1PC Fried Fish$6.00