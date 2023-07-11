Machipongo Trading Company 13037 Lankford Hwy

Breakfast menu

Breakfast

Breakfast Burrito- Sausage

$8.25

2eggs, sausage, cheese, salsa, potatoes

Breakfast Burrito- Bacon

$7.95

2 eggs, bacon, cheese, salsa, potatoes

Breakfast Burrito- Ham

$8.25

2 eggs, bacon, cheese, salsa, potatoes

Breakfast Burrito-Veggie

$7.25

2 eggs, sauteed mushrooms, spinach, cheese, salsa, potatoes

Breakfast Burrito- Egg and cheese

$6.50

2 eggs, cheese, salsa, potatoes

Breakfast Sandwich- Sausage, egg and cheese

$4.95

Breakfast Sandwich- Bacon, egg and cheese

$4.55

Breakfast Sandwich- Ham, egg and cheese

$4.95

Breakfast Sandwich- Egg, veggie and cheese

$4.15

sauteed mushrooms and spinach

Breakfast Sandwich- Egg and cheese

$3.75

Bagel and lox

$6.95

cream cheese, onions, capers and dill

Bagel with spread

$2.50

Sides breakfast

Side of bacon 3 slices

$2.75

Side of potatoes

$1.95

Side of lox

$3.25

Side of bread 2 slices

$1.20

Side of cream cheese 2 oz

$1.25

Lunch

Salad

MTC Salad Meal

$5.95

spinach, tomato, carrot, mushrooms, onion, cukes

MTC side salad

$3.95

spinach, tomato, carrot, mushrooms, onion, cukes

Panini

BLT Panini

$7.00

Turkey pesto

$7.50

Big Cheese Panini

$3.95

cheddar, swiss and provolone

Pimento Cheese panini

$4.95

House made

Veggie Panini

$7.25

pesto, mushrooms, roasted red peppers,provolone and spinach

Ham Panini

$7.25

swiss, tomato, spinach mustard and mayo

Turkey panini

$7.25

swiss, tomato, spinach mustard and mayo

Salmon Salad panini

$8.25

provolone and spinach

Chicken salad panini

$6.95

1/2 Wraps

1/2 Chicken Salad Wrap

$4.85

house made chicken salad with Duke's mayo, white chicken meat, roasted red peppers and salt and pepper, served with bacon, cheddar and spinach

1/2 Salmon Salad wrap

$6.00

provolone and spinach

1/2 Turkey Wrap

$4.85

swiss, tomato, spinach mustard and mayo

1/2 Ham Wrap

$4.85

swiss, tomato, spinach mustard and mayo

1/2 MTC BLT wrap

$6.00

Bacon, spinach and tomato

1/2 Roast Beef Wrap

$6.00

swiss, tomato,onion, spinach horseradish and mayo

1/2 Turkey Pesto wrap

$6.00

provolone, onion, tomato, pesto and mayo

1/2 Garden Veggie Wrap

$4.85

cream chees, carrots, mushrooms, tomatoes, cucumbers and spinach

1/2 Falafel Wrap

$4.85

tzatziki, cucumbers, onion and spinach

1/2 Hummus Wrap

$4.85

hummus spread, mushrooms, onions, roasted red peppers, feta cheese and spinach

Full Wraps

Black Bean Wrap

$9.50

onion, tomato, cheddar, spinach ketchup and mustard

Chicken Salad Wrap

$9.25

Salmon Salad Wrap

$11.50

Turkey Wrap

$9.25

Ham Wrap

$9.25

BLT Wrap

$11.50

Roast Beef Wrap

$11.50

Turkey Pesto Wrap

$11.50

Garden Veggie Wrap

$9.25

Falafel Wrap

$9.25

Hummus Wrap

$9.25

BBQ wrap

$10.25

NC style made in house

Sandwiches

BBQ on Seeded Roll

$7.25

NC style made in house

Caprese

$6.50

Black Bean Burger on Roll

$6.85

Roast Beef sandwitch

$8.50

Peanut butter and Jelly

$3.50

strawberry jam

Side of

Pimento 1 pkt

$3.00

Pimento 2 pkts

$5.25

Chicken salad 1 scoop

$3.60

Chicken salad pint

$13.00

Salmon salad scoop

$4.00

Hummus 2 oz

$1.75

Pesto 2 oz

$0.95

Slaw cup 3.25 oz

$1.50

Slaw large 8oz

$4.00

Beverage

Drinks

Special Smoothie

$5.20+

House Smoothie

$5.00+

Regular Smoothie

$4.25+

Latte

$3.75+

Espresso and steamed milk

Cappuccino

$3.75+

Espresso, milk foam, and steamed milk

Chai Latte

$4.25+

Dirty Chai Latte

$5.00+

Espresso, chai and milk

Iced coffee 20oz

$2.60

house brew

Depth Charge

$2.50+

Espresso and your choice of coffee

Cafe Au'lait

$2.50+

Your choice of coffee roast and milk

High Mud

$5.20+

Espresso, dairy base and flavor shot

Cape Caramel

$5.20+

Espresso, dairy base and flavor shot

Americano

$3.00+

Espresso and hot water

Espresso

$1.75+

Hot Tea

$1.50+

Iced tea 20oz

$2.35

black tea

London Fog earl grey, vanilla steamed milk

$4.60+

Hot Chocolate

$3.25+

Fresh Lemonade 20oz

$3.25

Coffee Box

$20.00+

Specialty latte

$5.50+

Self serve coffee

small coffee

$1.50

large coffee

$2.00