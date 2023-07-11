Machipongo Trading Company 13037 Lankford Hwy
Breakfast menu
Breakfast
Breakfast Burrito- Sausage
2eggs, sausage, cheese, salsa, potatoes
Breakfast Burrito- Bacon
2 eggs, bacon, cheese, salsa, potatoes
Breakfast Burrito- Ham
2 eggs, bacon, cheese, salsa, potatoes
Breakfast Burrito-Veggie
2 eggs, sauteed mushrooms, spinach, cheese, salsa, potatoes
Breakfast Burrito- Egg and cheese
2 eggs, cheese, salsa, potatoes
Breakfast Sandwich- Sausage, egg and cheese
Breakfast Sandwich- Bacon, egg and cheese
Breakfast Sandwich- Ham, egg and cheese
Breakfast Sandwich- Egg, veggie and cheese
sauteed mushrooms and spinach
Breakfast Sandwich- Egg and cheese
Bagel and lox
cream cheese, onions, capers and dill
Bagel with spread
Sides breakfast
Lunch
Salad
Panini
BLT Panini
Turkey pesto
Big Cheese Panini
cheddar, swiss and provolone
Pimento Cheese panini
House made
Veggie Panini
pesto, mushrooms, roasted red peppers,provolone and spinach
Ham Panini
swiss, tomato, spinach mustard and mayo
Turkey panini
swiss, tomato, spinach mustard and mayo
Salmon Salad panini
provolone and spinach
Chicken salad panini
1/2 Wraps
1/2 Chicken Salad Wrap
house made chicken salad with Duke's mayo, white chicken meat, roasted red peppers and salt and pepper, served with bacon, cheddar and spinach
1/2 Salmon Salad wrap
provolone and spinach
1/2 Turkey Wrap
swiss, tomato, spinach mustard and mayo
1/2 Ham Wrap
swiss, tomato, spinach mustard and mayo
1/2 MTC BLT wrap
Bacon, spinach and tomato
1/2 Roast Beef Wrap
swiss, tomato,onion, spinach horseradish and mayo
1/2 Turkey Pesto wrap
provolone, onion, tomato, pesto and mayo
1/2 Garden Veggie Wrap
cream chees, carrots, mushrooms, tomatoes, cucumbers and spinach
1/2 Falafel Wrap
tzatziki, cucumbers, onion and spinach
1/2 Hummus Wrap
hummus spread, mushrooms, onions, roasted red peppers, feta cheese and spinach
Full Wraps
Sandwiches
Side of
Beverage
Drinks
Special Smoothie
House Smoothie
Regular Smoothie
Latte
Espresso and steamed milk
Cappuccino
Espresso, milk foam, and steamed milk
Chai Latte
Dirty Chai Latte
Espresso, chai and milk
Iced coffee 20oz
house brew
Depth Charge
Espresso and your choice of coffee
Cafe Au'lait
Your choice of coffee roast and milk
High Mud
Espresso, dairy base and flavor shot
Cape Caramel
Espresso, dairy base and flavor shot
Americano
Espresso and hot water
Espresso
Hot Tea
Iced tea 20oz
black tea