Skip to Main content
Machos Tacos 3815 S 108th St
Online Ordering Unavailable
0
Machos Tacos 3815 S 108th St
We are not accepting online orders right now.
Online Ordering Unavailable
Machos Tacos Menu
Weekend Special
Food
Drinks
Sides
Weekend Special
Machos Tacos Menu
Food
Taco
$3.00
Burrito
$11.00
Tortas
$10.50
Quesadilla
$11.00
Chimichanga
$10.00
Machos Nachos
$13.00
Birria Ramen
$12.00
Taco Tray
$55.00
2 choices of meat only, Cilantro, Cebolla, Salsa Good for 6-8 people
Drinks
Water
$1.75
Soda
$2.00
Jarritos
$3.00
Mexican Coke
$3.50
Sides
Rice
$3.50
Beans
$4.00
Rice and Beans
$5.00
Guacamole
$3.75
Salsa Extra
$1.00
Pico
$1.00
Sour Cream
$1.00
Weekend Special
Huevos Rancheros
$11.50
Huevos con chorizo
$11.50
Huevos a la Mexicana
$11.50
Chilaquiles
$12.00
Weekend Special
Food
Taco
$3.00
Burrito
$11.00
Tortas
$10.50
Quesadilla
$11.00
Chimichanga
$10.00
Machos Nachos
$13.00
Birria Ramen
$12.00
Taco Tray
$55.00
2 choices of meat only, Cilantro, Cebolla, Salsa Good for 6-8 people
Huevos Rancheros
$11.50
Huevos Con Chorizo
$11.50
Huevos A La Mexicana
$11.50
Chilaquiles
$12.00
Drinks
Water
$1.75
Soda
$2.00
Jarritos
$3.00
Mexican Coke
$3.50
Sides
Rice
$3.50
Beans
$4.00
Rice and Beans
$5.00
Guacamole
$3.75
Salsa Extra
$1.00
Pico
$1.00
Sour Cream
$1.00
Machos Tacos 3815 S 108th St Location and Ordering Hours
(414) 316-9008
3815 S 108th St, Greenfield, WI 53228
Closed
All hours
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement