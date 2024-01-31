Mac's Chatham Fish & Lobster
Food
Raw Bar
- Littleneck Single$3.00
Served with cocktail sauce, mignonette and lemon (GLUTEN FREE)
- Littlenecks Six$14.00
Served with cocktail sauce, mignonette and lemon (GLUTEN FREE)
- Littlenecks Dozen$24.00
Served with cocktail sauce, mignonette and lemon (GLUTEN FREE)
- Oyster Single$3.50
Served with cocktail sauce, mignonette and lemon (GLUTEN FREE)
- Oysters Six$17.00
Served with cocktail sauce, mignonette and lemon (GLUTEN FREE)
- Oysters Dozen$34.00
Served with cocktail sauce, mignonette and lemon (GLUTEN FREE)
Soup
Salads
- Roasted Pear & Arugua Salad$15.00
Candied pecans, Great Hill Blue Cheese, aged balsamic, extra virgin olive oil (GLUTEN FREE)
- Braised Beet Poke$14.00
Avocado, red onion, seaweed salad, sushi rice, shoyu dressing (GLUTEN FREE)
- Cobb Salad$12.00
Romaine, avocado, tomato, red onion, blue cheese, soft-boiled egg, bacon, green goddess dressing (GLUEN FREE)
- Kale Caesar Salad$15.00
Baby kale, crushed garlic croutons, shaved Parmesan, white anchovy, house made Caesar dressing (GLUTEN FREE)
- House Salad$13.00
Field greens, dried cranberries, crispy shallots, cider vinaigrette (GLUTEN FREE)
Sides
Small Plates & Apps
- Mac's Poke Bowl$22.00
Tuna or salmon, avocado, red onion, seaweed salad, sushi rice, shoyu dressing (SPICY) (GLUTEN FREE)
- Crispy Oyster Bao Buns$14.00
Nori-yuzu aioli, seaweed salad, pickled ginger. 2 buns per order.
- Spicy Tuna Wraps$19.00
Pickled cucumber, togarashi, scallion, ponzu dip. 3 per order (SPICY) (GLUTEN FREE)
- Thai Fish Cakes$15.00
Cucumber, carrot, butter lettuce, sweet chili, lime. 5 per order (SPICY) (GLUTEN FREE)
- Shrimp & Scallop Dumplings$14.00
Scallion, cilantro, radish, dashi broth
- Fried Calamari$15.00
Arugula, lemon aioli, cherry pepper (GLUTEN FREE)
- Cape Mussels$16.00
Kölsch, garlic butter, fines herbes
- Steamer Clams$22.00Out of stock
1.5 lbs., drawn butter, broth (GLUTEN FREE)
- Grilled Baby Bok Choy$14.00
Crispy shallot, chive, pickled Fresno chile, miso-sesame vinaigrette (GLUTEN FREE)
- Brussels Sprouts$14.00
Deep fried, tossed with crispy slab bacon and BBQ rub, served with buttermilk ranch dressing (GLUTEN FREE)
Sandwiches
- Hot Lobster Roll$37.00
Fresh shucked hot lobster meat tossed in butter. Served with chips and slaw. Choice of 4 oz or 6 oz lobster meat.
- Chilled Lobster Roll$37.00
Fresh shucked chilled lobster meat lightly tossed with mayo and celery. Served with chips and slaw. Choice of 4 oz or 6 oz lobster meat.
- Blackened Tuna Sandwich$18.00
Cajun-spiced grilled fish, lettuce, pickled red onion, Old Bay aioli
- Blackened Swordfish Sandwich$18.00
Cajun-spiced grilled fish, lettuce, pickled red onion, Old Bay aioli
- Fried Cod Fish Sandwich$14.00
Lettuce, tomato, shaved red onion, tartar sauce
- Pulled Chicken Bánh Mì Sandwich$16.00
Pickled cucumber, carrot, daikon, cilantro, sweet chili
- Super Mac$17.00
Double smash burgers, yellow cheese, shaved onion, house pickles, secret sauce on a sesame seed bun
- Single Mac$14.00
Smash burger, yellow cheese, shaved onion, house pickles, secret sauce on a sesame seed bun
- Chickpea Gyro$14.00
Grilled naan, chipotle aioli, shaved lettuce, pickled red onion
Large Plates & Entrees
- Mac's Fish Tacos$23.00
Fried cod served with corn tortillas, pickled red onion, tangy slaw, chipotle aioli, pico de gallo, guacamole. 4 per order. Substitute fried shrimp add $2 (GLUTEN FREE)
- Crunch Bowl$18.00
Sushi rice, stir fry vegetables, spicy mayo, sweet soy, tempura flakes, sesame. Add: Seared Tuna* (5 oz) $15 | Grilled Shrimp* (5) $14 Pulled Shoyu Chicken* $5 | Spicy Tofu* $3
- Fried Rice$16.00
Kimchi, edamame, bok choy, shiitake mushroom, stir-fry vegetables, crispy shallot, sambal. Add: Shrimp* $14 | Fried Egg* $3 Spicy Tofu* $3 | Lobster* $15 (SPICY | GLUTEN FREE | VEGAN)
- Potato Crusted Cod$32.00
Sweet corn and lobster chowder, dill (GLUTEN FREE)
- Spice-Crusted Ahi Tuna$32.00
Spicy sesame noodles, snow pea, scallion, toasted peanut, wasabi aioli (SPICY)
- Seared Local Sea Scallops$34.00
Truffle cauliflower purée, roasted Brussels sprouts, crispy parsnip, pomegranate syrup (GLUTEN FREE)
- Miso-Roasted Scottish Salmon$28.00
Seasoned sushi rice, steamed baby bok choy (GLUTEN FREE)
- Grilled Swordfish Steak$30.00
Moroccan chickpea and butternut squash stew, jasmine rice, Aleppo pepper yogurt, olive chermoula (SPICY) (GLUTEN FREE)
- Lobster Fettuccine$34.00
Black truffle, beech mushrooms, fines herbes
- 1.5 lb. Lobster Dinner$45.00
Whole 1.5 pound steamed lobster served with corn, drawn butter & choice of french fries, coleslaw or side salad (GLUTEN FREE) Add: Steamer Clams $12 | Littleneck Clams $10 | Mussels $10
- 2 lb. Lobster Dinner$52.00
Whole 2 pound steamed lobster served with corn, drawn butter & choice of french fries, coleslaw or side salad (GLUTEN FREE) Add: Steamer Clams $12 | Littleneck Clams $10 | Mussels $10
Fried Classics
- Fish & Chips$23.00
Served with french fries, coleslaw and tartar sauce. FRIED GLUTEN FREE. Breading contains chickpea flour
- Fried Clam Strip Plate$23.00
Served with french fries, coleslaw and tartar sauce. FRIED GLUTEN FREE. Breading contains chickpea flour
- Fried Whole Belly Clam Plate$36.00
Served with french fries, coleslaw and tartar sauce. FRIED GLUTEN FREE. Breading contains chickpea flour
- Fried Scallop Plate$32.00
Served with french fries, coleslaw and tartar sauce. FRIED GLUTEN FREE. Breading contains chickpea flour
- Fried Shrimp Plate$27.00
Served with french fries, coleslaw and tartar sauce. FRIED GLUTEN FREE. Breading contains chickpea flour
- Fried Oyster Plate$27.00
11 pc. Served with french fries, coleslaw and tartar sauce. FRIED GLUTEN FREE. Breading contains chickpea flour
- Fried Crab Cake Plate$25.00
Served with french fries, coleslaw and tartar sauce. FRIED GLUTEN FREE. Breading contains chickpea flour
- Fried Fisherman's Platter$38.00
Served with french fries, coleslaw and tartar sauce. FRIED GLUTEN FREE. Breading contains chickpea flour
- Fried Clam Strips Small$16.00
Served a la carte. FRIED GLUTEN FREE. Breading contains chickpea flour
- Fried Clam Strips Large$23.00
Served a la carte. FRIED GLUTEN FREE. Breading contains chickpea flour
- Fried Clam Strip Roll$10.00
A la carte item. Served on a New England hot dog bun
- Fried Whole Belly Clams Small$24.00
Served a la carte. FRIED GLUTEN FREE. Breading contains chickpea flour
- Fried Whole Belly Clams Large$38.00
Served a la carte. FRIED GLUTEN FREE. Breading contains chickpea flour
- Fried Whole Belly Clam Roll$16.00
A la carte item. Served on a New England hot dog bun
- Fried Scallops Small$22.00
Serve a la carte. FRIED GLUTEN FREE. Breading contains chickpea flour
- Fried Scallops Large$38.00
Served a la carte. FRIED GLUTEN FREE. Breading contains chickpea flour
- Fried Scallop Roll$14.00
A la carte item. Served on a New England hot dog bun
- Fried Oysters Small$21.00
Served a la carte. FRIED GLUTEN FREE. Breading contains chickpea flour
- Fried Oysters Large$35.00
Served a la carte. FRIED GLUTEN FREE. Breading contains chickpea flour
- Fried Oyster Roll$15.00
A la carte item. Served on a New England hot dog bun
- Fried Shrimp Small$18.00
Served a la carte. FRIED GLUTEN FREE. Breading contains chickpea flour
- Fried Shrimp Large$25.00
Served a la carte. FRIED GLUTEN FREE. Breading contains chickpea flour
- Fried Shrimp Roll$15.00
A la carte item. Served on a New England hot dog bun
Desserts
Kids Meals
- Kids Chicken Tenders$12.00
Served with french fries. FRIED GLUTEN FREE. Breading contains chickpea flour
- Kids Hot Dog$12.00
Served with french fries
- Kids Grilled Cheese$12.00
Served with french fries
- Kids Fish Bites$13.00
Crispy fried cod bites, tartar sauce and french fries. FRIED GLUTEN FREE. Breading contains chickpea flour
- Kids Cheeseburger$13.00
Served with french fries
Beverages
Beer
Wine
- BTL Pinot Noir Etude$36.00
- BTL Cab Sav BV$48.00
- BTL Pinot Grigio Benviolo$34.00
- BTL Albarino Terras Gauda$36.00
- BTL Riesling Loosen$36.00
- BTL Chardonnay Wente$36.00
- BTL Sav Blanc Matua$36.00
- BTL Vinho Verde$32.00
- BTL Sancerre Serge Laloue$52.00
- BTL Rose Trienes$38.00
- BTL Rose Chateau De Campuget$32.00
- BTL Cava Brut Dibon$34.00