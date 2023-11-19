Mac's Diner
All Day Breakfast
- Chorizo Bowl$13.00
Two eggs, sautéed onions and peppers, chorizo, pico de gallo, cilantro, queso fresco, and breakfast potatoes. Served with toast.
- Meat Lovers Omelet$14.00
Ham, bacon, sausage, and shredded cheese blend. Served with breakfast potatoes and your choice of toast.
- Mac's Omelet$14.00
Bacon coffee jam, spinach, tomato confit, smoked gouda, and truffle aioli. Served with toast and your choice of breakfast potatoes or hashbrowns.
- Breakfast Flatbread$12.50
Scrambled eggs, shredded cheese blend, bacon bits, pico de gallo, queso fresco, and chipotle ranch, garnished with cilantro.
- Breakfast Poutine$12.00
Scrambled eggs, breakfast potatoes, bacon bits, cheese curds, gravy and sour cream.
Appetizers
- Truffle Fries$9.00
Served with a side of truffe aioli.
- Beer Battered Onion Rings$8.00
Beer battered onion rings served with a side of mac’s sauce.
- Mac's Wings$14.00
Bone-in wings with your choice of sauce or rub. Served with bleu cheese or ranch
- Bacon Wrapped Curds$11.00
Cheese curds wrapped in crispy bacon. Served with blueberry ketchup or ranch.
- Buffalo Chicken Dip$10.50
A blend of cheeses, roasted chicken and homemade buffalo sauce topped with tomatoes, green onions and queso fresco. Served with homemade tortilla chips
- Grilled Cheese Dunkers$11.00
Grilled cheese strips served with our tomato basil soup for dunking.
Sandwiches
- BLTA$14.00
Bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, avocado, and garlic aioli.
- Cauliflower Burger$13.00
House made parmesan cauliflower patty. Red pepper basil aioli, spring greens.
- Cuban$15.00
Slow roasted cuban style pork, black forest ham and swiss cheese. Topped with dijonaise and pickles. Served on a toasted hoagie bun.
- Nashville Chicken$14.50
Crispy chicken breast brushed with zesty nashville oil. Served on a brioche bun with a spicy mayo, white bbq and pickles.
- Fried Bologna Sandwich$14.00
Plancha grilled bologna topped with an over hard egg and creamy cheese sauce. Served on a brioche bun with pickles, dijonaise, and mayo.
Smash Burgers
Entrees
- Beef Stroganoff$18.00
Beef tips, sautéed onions, garlic au jus cream sauce over egg noodles, topped with sour cream and green onions.
- Fish N Chips$16.00
- Lemon Chicken$16.00
Grilled chicken breast topped with lemon and garlic butter sauce. Served with mashed potatoes and broccolini.
- Mac N Cheese$14.00
Cavatappi noodles smothered in a 5 blend cheese sauce. Topped with a garlic butter gratin and diced onions.
- Margherita Flatbread$13.00
Jumbo scallop, mashed potato, sauteed asparagus
- Meatloaf$16.00
House charred meatloaf, garlic mashed potatoes and roasted glazed carrots. Topped with beef gravy.
- Sirloin$22.00
(8oz average) Sirloin topped with garlic herbed butter, served with garlic mashed potatoes and grilled asparagus.
Salad N Soup
- Spinach Salad$14.00
Spinach, craisins, bleu cheese crumbles, red onions and honey pecans. Tossed in raspberry vinaigrette.
- Caesar Salad$11.00
Chopped romaine, crumbled hard boiled egg, croutons, and parmesan, tossed in homemade caesar dressing
- Southwest Salad$13.00
Chopped romaine, corn, avocado, black beans, pico de gallo, and queso fresco, tossed in chipotle ranch dressing and topped with tortilla strips.
- Mediterranean Bowl$15.00
Fried chickpeas, jalapeño hummus, kalamata olives, tomatoes, and pickled red onions, served on a bed of quinoa and kale with a basil vin drizzle.
- House Salad$5.50
- Chicken Corn Chowder Cup$4.00
- Chicken Corn Chowder Bowl$7.00
- Tomato Basil Cup$4.00
- Tomato Basil Bowl$7.00
Dessert
- Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie$7.00
Peanut butter cream and chocolate ganache topped with whipped cream on a graham cracker crust.
- Black Bottom Banana Cream Pie$7.00Out of stock
Banana cream and chocolate ganache topped with whipped cream on a traditional flaky pie crust.
- Apple Cream Cheese$7.00
A layer of cream cheese topped with apples & cinnamon and drizzled with caramel sauce on a traditional flaky pie crust.
- Seasonal Pie$7.00
- Vanilla Shake$7.00
- Chocolate Shake$7.00
- Oreo Shake$7.00
- Raspberry Shake$7.00
- Reese's Shake$7.00
- Strawberry Shake$7.00