Mac's Fish House Provincetown
Food
Soup
Salads
Sides
Small Plates & Apps
- Cape Mussels$16.00Out of stock
Kölsch, garlic butter, fines herbes
- Steamer Clams$22.00
1.5 lbs., drawn butter, broth (GLUTEN FREE)
- Fried Calamari$15.00
Arugula, lemon aioli, cherry pepper (GLUTEN FREE)
- Oysters Rockefeller$16.00
Broiled with cream, spinach, Parmesan, Pernod (GLUTEN FREE)
- Braised Cod Cheeks$13.00
Fennel, cherry tomatoes, capers, grilled garlic bread (GLUTEN FREE)
- Charred Spanish Octopus$20.00
Almond romesco, olive chermoula, arugula, lemon (GLUTEN FREE)
- Shrimp & Scallop Dumplings$15.00
Scallion, cilantro, radish, dashi broth
- Chicken Wings$13.00
6 pc. Choice of dry rub, buffalo or Korean BBQ with blue cheese dipping sauce (GLUTEN FREE)
- Kung Pao Brussels Sprouts$14.00
Toasted peanuts, scallions (GLUTEN FREE)
- Lettuce Cups - Spicy Tofu$14.00
Deep fried spicy tofu, Japanese pickled cucumbers (GLUTEN FREE)
- Lettuce Cups - Crispy Hoisin Pork$18.00
Crispy hoisin pork belly, Japanese pickled cucumbers (GLUTEN FREE)
- Blistered Shishito Peppers$13.00
Tajín Clásico, lime (GLUTEN FREE)
Sandwiches
- Hot Lobster Roll$37.00
Fresh shucked hot lobster meat tossed in butter. Served with fries and slaw. Choice of 4 oz or 6 oz lobster meat.
- Chilled Lobster Roll$37.00
Fresh shucked chilled lobster meat lightly tossed with mayo and celery. Served with fries and slaw. Choice of 4 oz or 6 oz lobster meat.
- Fried Cod Fish Sandwich$15.00
Lettuce, tomato, shaved red onion, tartar sauce. Served with fries
- Single Mac$15.00
Smash burger, yellow cheese, shaved onion, house pickles, secret sauce on a sesame seed bun. Served with fries
- Super Mac$18.00
Double smash burgers, yellow cheese, shaved onion, house pickles, secret sauce on a sesame seed bun. Served with fries
- Crispy Fried Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Shaved lettuce, house pickles, buttermilk-dill ranch. Served with fries
- Chickpea Gyro$15.00
Grilled naan, chipotle aioli, shaved lettuce, pickled red onion. Served with fries
Large Plates & Entrees
- Spice-Crusted Ahi Tuna$32.00
Spicy sesame noodles, snow pea, scallion, toasted peanut, wasabi aioli (SPICY)
- Grilled Whole Branzino$32.00
Baba ghanoush, watercress, toasted pine nuts, pomegranate, garlic naan (GLUTEN FREE)
- Potato Crusted Cod$32.00
Sweet corn and lobster chowder, new potato, dill (GLUTEN FREE)
- Seared Local Sea Scallops$32.00
Truffle cauliflower purée, roasted Brussels sprouts, crispy parsnip, pomegranate syrup (GLUTEN FREE)
- Grilled Scottish Salmon$28.00
Shaved Brussels sprouts, mustard spaetzle, apple-rosemary purée GLUTEN FREE)
- Crab Lumache$30.00
House made noodles, Lump crab, uni butter, garlic breadcrumbs, lemon zest, chili oil
- Grilled Rib Eye Steak$38.00
Smoked tomato butter, garlic mashed potatoes, guajillo chile steak sauce, crispy onion rings. Add Butter Poached Lobster or Seared Scallops (GLUTEN FREE)
- Braised Pork Shank$28.00
Honey-thyme roasted baby carrots, creamy polenta, apple-cider pork jus, gremolata (GLUTEN FREE)
- Fried Rice$24.00
Kimchi, edamame, bok choy, shiitake mushroom, stir-fry vegetables, crispy shallot, sambal. Add: Shrimp* $14 | Fried Egg* $3 Spicy Tofu* $3 | Lobster* $15 (SPICY | GLUTEN FREE | VEGAN)
- Mac's Fish Tacos$23.00
Fried cod served with corn tortillas, pickled red onion, tangy slaw, chipotle aioli, pico de gallo, guacamole. 4 per order. Substitute fried shrimp add $2 (GLUTEN FREE)
- 1.5 lb. Lobster Dinner$51.00
Whole 1.5 pound steamed lobster served with corn, drawn butter & choice of french fries, coleslaw or side salad (GLUTEN FREE) Add: Steamer Clams $12 | Littleneck Clams $10 | Mussels $10
- 2 lb. Lobster Dinner$60.00
Whole 2 pound steamed lobster served with corn, drawn butter & choice of french fries, coleslaw or side salad (GLUTEN FREE) Add: Steamer Clams $12 | Littleneck Clams $10 | Mussels $10
Fried Classics
- Fish & Chips$24.00
Served with french fries, coleslaw and tartar sauce. FRIED GLUTEN FREE. Breading contains chickpea flour
- Fried Whole Belly Clam Plate$36.00
Served with french fries, coleslaw and tartar sauce. FRIED GLUTEN FREE. Breading contains chickpea flour
- Fried Native Scallop Plate$32.00
Served with french fries, coleslaw and tartar sauce. FRIED GLUTEN FREE. Breading contains chickpea flour
- Fried Jumbo Shrimp Plate$28.00
5 PC. Served with french fries, coleslaw and tartar sauce. FRIED GLUTEN FREE. Breading contains chickpea flour
- Fried Local Oyster Plate$32.00
11 PC. Served with french fries, coleslaw and tartar sauce. FRIED GLUTEN FREE. Breading contains chickpea flour
Broiled Seafood
- Broiled Cod$25.00
Served with seasonal vegetable and choice of garlic mashed potatoes or jasmine rice (GLUTEN FREE) Substitute salad +$3
- Broiled Scallops$30.00
Served with seasonal vegetable and choice of garlic mashed potatoes or jasmine rice (GLUTEN FREE) Substitute salad +$3
- Broiled Salmon$28.00
Served with seasonal vegetable and choice of garlic mashed potatoes or jasmine rice (GLUTEN FREE) Substitute salad +$3
- Broiled Swordfish$28.00
Served with seasonal vegetable and choice of garlic mashed potatoes or jasmine rice (GLUTEN FREE) Substitute salad +$3
Kids Meals
Sushi
Maki Rolls
- Stop Light Maki$22.00
Tuna, avocado, mango, yellowtail, negi onion, sriracha dot 8 PC (GLUTEN FREE)
- Panama Red$22.00
Spicy tuna, avocado, mango, topped with tuna, ’goon sauce, cilantro. 8 PC
- Kamikaze Maki$17.00
Broiled eel, avocado, cucumber, spicy tuna, negi onion, sweet soy 8 PC
- Wave Roll Maki$16.00
Spicy tuna, shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber, soy paper 5 PC (GLUTEN FREE)
- Gon Jah Mon Maki$16.00
Tuna, avocado, mango, cream cheese, black tobiko 8 PC (GLUTEN FREE)
- Vera Cruz Roll Maki$20.00
Shrimp tempura, cucumber, spicy scallop, macadamia nuts, sweet soy, tobiko. 8 PC
- Rangoon Roll Maki$16.00
Rock crab, cream cheese, tempura flash fried, negi onion, ‘goon sauce. 10 PC
- Caterpillar Maki$16.00
Eel roll, cucumber, avocado, smelt roe, sweet soy 8 PC
- California Maki$11.00
Rock crab meat, avocado, cucumber, smelt roe. 8 PC (GLUTEN FREE)
- Tuna Maki$14.00
6 PC (GLUTEN FREE)
- Spicy Tuna Maki$16.00
Tuna, cucumber, wasabi roe 8 PC (GLUTEN FREE)
- Yellowtail Scallion Maki$10.00
6 PC. GLUTEN FREE
- Salmon Maki$12.00
6 PC (GLUTEN FREE)
- Salmon Avo Maki$9.00
- Spicy Salmon Maki$16.00
Salmon, cucumber, wasabi roe 8 PC (GLUTEN FREE)
- Avocado Maki$7.00
6 PC (GLUTEN FREE)
- Cucumber Maki$7.00
6 PC (GLUTEN FREE)
- Philly Maki$12.00
Smoked salmon, cream cheese, avocado, sesame 8 PC (GLUTEN FREE)
- Shrimp Tempura Maki$12.00
Cucumber, avocado, daikon sprouts, sweet soy 5 PC (GLUTEN FREE)
- Spider Roll Maki$14.00
Soft shell crab, cucumber, avocado, daikon sprouts, smelt roe, sweet soy 5 PC
- Rainbow Roll Maki$18.00
California roll, tuna, yellowtail, salmon, whitefish 8 PC (GLUTEN FREE)
- Thai Veggie Maki$10.00
Inari tofu, takuan, kampyo, yamagobo, avocado, cucumber, sweet chili sauce 5 PC
- Unagi Maki$12.00
Eel, cucumber, avocado, daikon sprouts, sweet soy 5 PC
Sushi Specialties
- Baked Hand Grenades$16.00
Shrimp, spicy scallops, scallions, masago, sweet soy. 4 PC
- Hawaiian Poke$22.00
Tuna or salmon, avocado, red onion, seaweed salad, shoyu dressing, sushi rice. House Specialty (GLUTEN FREE)
- Jalapeño Yellowtail Sashimi$18.00
Hamachi, jalapeño, cilantro, ponzu, sesame. 6 PC (GLUTEN FREE)
- Chirachi Bowl$26.00
Chef’s choice assorted sashimi, seaweed salad, sushi rice. 9 PC (GLUTEN FREE)
Nigiri
- Tuna (Maguro/Ahi) Nigiri$12.00
2 PC (GLUTEN FREE)
- White Tuna (Albacore) Nigiri$12.00
2 PC (GLUTEN FREE)
- Yellowtail (Hamachi) Nigiri$10.00
2 PC (GLUTEN FREE)
- Salmon (Shake) Nigiri$10.00
2 PC (GLUTEN FREE)
- Smoked Salmon Nigiri$7.50
2 PC (GLUTEN FREE)
- Salmon Roe (Ikura) Nigiri$8.00
2 PC (GLUTEN FREE)
- Scallop (Hotate) Nigiri$8.00
2 PC (GLUTEN FREE)
- Spicy Scallop (Kaibashira)$8.00
2 PC (GLUTEN FREE)
- Shrimp (Ebi) Nigiri$5.00
2 PC (GLUTEN FREE)
- Mackerel (Saba) Nigiri$6.50
2 PC (GLUTEN FREE)
- Freshwater Eel (Unagi) Nigiri$8.00
2 PC
- Octopus (Tako) Nigiri$6.50
2 PC. GLUTEN FREE
- Flying Fish Roe (Tobiko) Nigiri$6.00
2 PC (GLUTEN FREE)
- Smelt Roe Nigiri$6.00
2 PC (GLUTEN FREE)
- Red Tobiko Nigiri$6.00
2 PC (GLUTEN FREE)
- Black Tobiko Nigiri$6.00
2 PC (GLUTEN FREE)
- Yuzu Tobiko Nigiri$6.00
2 PC (GLUTEN FREE)
- Sweet Egg Omelet (Tamago) Nigiri$5.00
2 PC
- Quail Egg (Uzura) Nigiri$3.00
2 PC (GLUTEN FREE)
Sushi Sides
Sashimi
- Sashimi Combo Appetizer$17.00
Tuna, yellowtail, salmon, 2 PC each (GLUTEN FREE)
- Tuna (Maguro/Ahi) Sashimi$15.00
3 PC (GLUTEN FREE)
- White Tuna (Albacore) Sashimi$10.00
3 PC (GLUTEN FREE)
- Yellowtail (Hamachi) Sashimi$13.00
3 PC (GLUTEN FREE)
- Scallop (Hotate) Sashimi$11.00
3 PC (GLUTEN FREE)
- Salmon (Shake) Sashimi$13.00
3 PC (GLUTEN FREE)
- Smoked Salmon Sashimi$10.50
3 PC (GLUTEN FREE)
- Octopus (Tako) Sashimi$9.50
3 PC (GLUTEN FREE)
- Mackerel (Saba) Sashimi$9.50
3 PC (GLUTEN FREE)
- Shrimp (Ebi) Sashimi$8.00
3 PC (GLUTEN FREE)
- Freshwater Eel (Unagi) Sashimi$11.00
3 PC
- Sweet Egg Omelet (Tamago) Sashimi$8.00
3 PC
Hand Rolls
- Salmon Hand Roll$10.00
Avocado, sesame seeds (GLUTEN FREE)
- Spicy Salmon Hand Roll$12.00
Cucumber, sesame seeds (GLUTEN FREE)
- Spicy Tuna Hand Roll$12.00
Cucumber, sesame seeds (GLUTEN FREE)
- Scallop Hand Roll$12.00
Cucumber, negi onion (GLUTEN FREE)
- Tuna Hand Roll$12.00
Avocado, sesame seeds (GLUTEN FREE)
- Spicy Scallop Hand Roll$12.00
Cucumber, negi onion (GLUTEN FREE)
- Avocado Hand Roll$5.00
GLUTEN FREE
- Avocado Cucumber Hand Roll$7.00
GLUTEN FREE
- Avocado Salmon Hand Roll$10.00
GLUTEN FREE
- Yellowtail Hand Roll$12.00
(GLUTEN FREE)