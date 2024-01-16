Mac's Speed Shop Raleigh Five Points
For the Fam
NA Bev
- Coke 18oz Fountain Drink$2.75
- Diet Coke 18oz Fountain Drink$2.75
- Sprite 18oz Fountain Drink$2.75
- Sweet Tea 18oz Drink$2.75
- Unsweet Tea 18oz Drink$2.75
- Lemonade 18oz Drink$2.75
- Liquid Death Can Water$3.00
- Red Bull$4.25
- Red Bull Sugar Free$4.25
- Red Bull Tropical Yellow$4.25
- Sweet Tea Gallon$6.00
- Unsweet Tea Gallon$6.00
Starters
- Brisket Burnt Ends$15.90
Dry-Rubbed brisket burnt ends tossed with western NC bbq served with mac’s house pickles *LIMITED AVAILABILITY
- Chicken & Dumpling Cup$4.60
- Chicken & Dumpling Bowl$7.00
- Chili - Bowl$7.00
Beef & Black Bean Chili served with tortilla chips; add cheddar, sour cream, onions, or jalapenos!
- Chili - Cup$4.60
Beef & Black Bean Chili served with tortilla chips; add cheddar, sour cream, onions, or jalapenos!
- Crispy Pork Rinds$7.00
Fried pork rinds tossed in Mac’s dry rub served with bbq ranch dressing
- Deluxe Devils$7.40
Deviled eggs with crispy bacon & pickled jalapeños
- Egg Rolls$9.80
Deep fried eggrolls stuffed with pulled pork, cole slaw & mac ‘N’ cheese Served with a side of chipotle crema
- Pulled Chicken Nachos$14.30
Smoked Pulled Chicken w/ black beans, green onions, pickled jalapeños, queso blanco & vtx served with salsa & sour cream
- Pulled Pork Nachos$14.30
Smoked Pulled pork w/ black beans, green onions, pickled jalapeños, queso blanco & vtx served with salsa & sour cream
- Sausage Sampler$15.00
Texas beef, jalapeño cheddar pork & chicken smoked sausage served with our sc mustard sauce
- Fried Pickles$7.90
TEXAS PETE® Brined pickles, served with ranch dressing
- Southern Fried Pimento$8.00
- One Dip$5.00
Choice of 1 Dip: SALSA, QUESO, GUAC, or PIMENTO CHEESE
- Two Dips$9.00
Choice of 2 Dips: SALSA, QUESO, GUAC, or PIMENTO CHEESE
- Three Dips$12.00
Choice of 3 Dips: SALSA, QUESO, GUAC, or PIMENTO CHEESE
Wings
Salads
- Chopper$9.90
Chopped iceberg and romaine lettuce, grape tomatoes, red onion, crumbled bleu cheese and applewood smoked bacon; Add Pulled Chicken, Pulled Pork, Blackened Shrimp or Fried Shrimp
- Buff Chick Chopper$15.70
Chopped iceberg, grape tomatoes, red onion, blue cheese & applewood-smoked bacon topped with fried buffalo chicken
- Fried Thunderbird$15.70
Chopped iceberg, grape tomatoes, roasted corn, applewood- smoked bacon, shredded cheddar & crispy onions topped with three fried chicken tenders
- Salmon Caesar$17.50
Chopped romaine tossed in caesar dressing & topped with shaved parmesan cheese, hushpuppy croutons & cedar-plank salmon
- Kale Salad$15.50
Chopped kale tossed in hot bacon dressing with red onion, tomato, bacon, boiled egg and shrimp skewer.
Tacos
- Smoked Chicken Quesadilla$11.90
Smoked pulled chicken, chopped applewood bacon, chipotle BBQ sauce, shredded Jack and Cheddar cheese. Served with salsa and sour cream.
- Chopped Brisket Taco$5.60
Chopped brisket, chimichurri crema, onions, queso fresco, cilantro.
- Shrimp Taco$5.60
Blackened Shrimp, chipotle ranch, avocado crema, jalapeno, cilantro
Handhelds
- Lil' Pig$10.00
Hickory-smoked, Pulled Pork served with fresh slaw on the sandwich.
- Big Pig$12.00
Even more hickory-smoked, Pulled Pork served with fresh slaw on the sandwich.
- Mac Daddy$14.00
Hickory-smoked, Pulled Pork piled HIGH served with fresh slaw on the sandwich.
- BBQ Swiss Chicken Sandwich$13.90
Marinated and smoked chicken thigh with western BBQ sauce, bacon, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, house pickles and garlic aioli on a toasted brioche bun
- Brisket Philly Wrap$16.90
Chopped brisket, peppers, onions, white american cheese & queso blanco
- Buff Chick Wrap$11.90
Buffalo fried chicken, smoked garlic aioli, lettuce, tomato & mixed cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla
- Chicken Tender Sand$13.90
Marinated in buttermilk, crusted in cornmeal flour, with fried pickles & NC white bbq
- Chopped Brisket Sammie$15.90
Slow smoked, chopped, usda prime brisket tossed in western nc bbq
- Smokehouse Club$15.00
House smoked turkey, ham, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, house pickles and smoked garlic aioli stacked high on Texas Toast
- Smokehouse Dip$17.20
Shaved smoked brisket, smoked onions, american cheese & white bbq sauce served on a hoagie roll with a side of smokey au jus
- Turkey n Cheddar$14.30
Shaved house-smoked turkey breast, smoked tomato aioli, vtx, lettuce & tomato on a toasted brioche bun
Burgers
- Single Cylinder$13.00
1/2 lb. burger, white american cheese, smoked garlic aioli, lettuce, tomato & onion
- Double Patty Daddy$15.00
Two 1/4 lb. patties, smoked tomato aioli, american cheese & mac’s house pickles
- Triple Patty Daddy$16.80
Three 1/4 lb. patties, smoked tomato aioli, american cheese & mac’s house pickles
- Route 66$14.30
1/2 lb. burger, white american cheese, applewood-smoked bacon, smoked garlic aioli, lettuce, tomato & onion
- Patty Melt$14.30
1/2 lb. burger, white american cheese, smoked onions, pickled jalapeño & smoked tomato aioli on texas toast
- NC Western$14.90
1/2 LB. BURGER, CHEDDAR CHEESE, APPLEWOOD-SMOKED BACON, WESTERN BBQ SAUCE, SMOKED GARLIC AIOLI, FRIED ONION STRINGS, LETTUCE & TOMATO
- Bacon Jam Bison Burger$16.00
Grilled bison burger with smoked onions, smoked garlic aioli, lettuce, tomato, bacon jam and an egg sunny side up or fried hard on a toasted brioche
Platters
- Shared Platter$37.30
Choose 4 of our house smoked meats and 2 house-made sides!
- Go Big or Go Home Platter$73.00
Our shared platter but on steroids! 4 Double Portions of your protein choice and 4 sides!
- Small Pulled Pork$14.30
Slow cooked in our smoker all night. lightly tossed with our Carolina BBQ sauce.
- Large Pulled Pork$16.30
Slow cooked in our smoker all night. lightly tossed with our Carolina BBQ sauce.
- 1/2 Smoked Chicken$15.00
Slow smoked and finished on the grill, served naked or with your choice of wing sauce.
- 1/4 Smoked Chicken$12.00
Slow smoked and finished on the grill, served naked or with your choice of wing sauce.
- Beef Brisket$25.30
Dry rubbed & slow smoked for 8 hours, sliced to order and served with caramelized onions and western bbq sauce
- Cedar Plank Salmon$19.00
6oz salmon filet, seasoned, cooked on a cedar-plank & finished with our brown sugar pineapple glaze
- Crispy Cornmeal Shrimp$16.50
Marinated in buttermilk, crusted in cornmeal and served w/ cocktail sauce and NC white bbq
- Full Rack St Louis Ribs$33.00
Dry rubbed & slow smoked for 6 hours, finished on the grill with red BBQ sauce.
- Half Rack St Louis Ribs$23.00
Dry rubbed & slow smoked for 6 hours, finished on the grill with red BBQ sauce.
- Turkey Platter$17.00
1/2 lb. pound of dry-rubbed, slow smoked, sliced turkey breast Served naked or with your choice of sauce
- 3 Side Combo$13.00
3 of our signature side cars
Desserts
Sides
- BBQ Beans Side$4.60
- Broccoli Salad Side$4.60
- Chili Side$4.60
- Collard Greens Side$4.60
- Dirty Rice Side$4.60
- Fried Okra Side$4.60
- Fries Side$4.60
- Garlic Mashed Potatoes Side$4.60
- Mac n Cheese Side$4.60
- Red Slaw Side$4.60
- Sweet Potato Fries Side$4.60
- Tater Tots Side$4.60
- Side Caesar$4.60
- Side Chopper Salad$4.60
- Side Cucumber & Tomato Salad$4.60
- Side Salad$4.60