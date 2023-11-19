2x points now for loyalty members
Mac's Fry House - Union Hall
Online Menu
Chicken Entrees
- Tender Basket$12.00
3 hand breaded paired with a side of your choice.
- Garlic Parmesan$14.00
Chopped fried chicken placed on a bed of garlic aioli sauce parmesan cheese fries, and drizzled with garlic parmesan aioli sauce
- Southern Comfort$17.00
3 hand breaded tenders paired with baked mac & cheese and souther collard greens.
- Tender Meal$15.00
3 hand breaded tenders paired with crispy fries and a side of your choice.
- Mac Daddy$19.00
2 hand breaded tenders and 1 fried catfish filet, paired with 2 sides of your choice.
- Tender Sandwich$13.00
2 hand breaded tenders dressed with spicy mayo and shredded lettuce and paired with crispy fries.
Fish Entrees
- Fish Basket$13.00
2 fried catfish filets paired with a side of your choice.
- Fish Meal$16.00
2 Crispy Catfish Filets paired with coleslaw and a side of your choice
- Fish Sandwich$14.00
Crispy Fish Sandwich dressed with scratch made coleslaw and spicy mayo, paired with crispy fries
- Dirty South$18.00
2 crispy catfish filets paired with collard greens and mac & cheese.
- East Coast Classic$21.00
2 crispy catfish filets and 1 crispy tender, paired with 2 sides of your choice.
Hot Dogs Entrees
- Mac’s Classic Dawg$14.00
Texas beef hotdog topped with chili, mac & cheese, & onions
- Slaw Dog$12.00
Texas beef hotdog topped with house made coleslaw, chili, & onions
- Lil Dog$10.00
Two Texas beef hotdog, plain! Sometimes we keep it simple, paired with crispy fries
- Veggie Dawg$12.00
Our favorite Veggie brand dog, dressed with cole slaw and onions.
Boxed Lunch Salad Entrees
- Grilled Chicken Salad$13.00
Chopped chicken on a bed of spring mix salad, paired with tomatoes, onions, and cheese. Suggested dressings are ranch and/or honey mustard
- Crispy Tender Salad$13.00
Chopped chicken on a bed of spring mix salad, paired with tomatoes, onions, and cheese. Suggested dressings are ranch and/or honey mustard
- Strawberry Feta Pecan Salad$13.50
Spring mix salad topped with tomatoes, feta cheese, fresh strawberries, and crumbled toasted pecans. Suggested dressing is Raspberry Vinaigrette.
