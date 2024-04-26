2x points for loyalty members
Mac's Industrial Sports Bar 310 E Hennepin Ave
Starters
- Artichoke Dip$13.00
Served with salted tortilla chips.
- Basket of Handcut Fries$9.00
Fries cut in house daily or classic tots. Top with Queso +$2.00 Add seasoned sour cream +$1.50
- Basket of Tots$9.00
Fries cut in house daily or classic tots. Top with Queso +$2.00 Add seasoned sour cream +$1.50
- Brussel Sprouts$10.00
Fried brussel sprouts tossed in your choice of one of our signature rubs or sauces.
- Buffalo Chicken Dip$13.00
Served with salted tortilla chips.
- Burning Rings of Fire$9.00
Handcut paper thin onion strings dredged in our spicy breading and fried. Add seasoned sour cream +$1.50
- Cheese Curds$12.00
Hand battered and fried cheese curds. Served with marinara or ranch.
- Chicken Strips$15.00
Country style fried chicken strips served with fries and a choice of any sauce or dressing
- Chicken Wings$16.00
Over one pound of chicken wings tossed in one of our signature sauces or rubs.
- Chips and Guacamole$11.00
Hand crush avocado with fresh pico de gallo, cilantro, and lime.
- Chips and Queso$11.00
Queso Dip. Served with salted tortilla chips.
- Chips and Salsa$11.00
Fresh chuncky salsa. Medium Heat. Served with salted tortilla chips.
- Mini Corndogs$13.00
12 little corndogs served with mayo mustard.
- Quesadilla$15.00
Flour tortilla grilled with cheese, onion, bell pepper, and pico de gallo. Your choice of taco beef, chicken, carnitas, or black beans.
- Reuban Eggrolls$14.00
Three hand rolled corned beef, swiss cheese, and saurkraut eggrolls. Served with 1000 Island dressing.
- Tostada Nachos$14.00
Crispy corn tortillas topped with your choice of taco beef, chicken, carnitas, or black beans; topped with melted cheese and jalapenos. Lettuce and cry baby crag's sour cream
- Totchos$13.00
A mound of tatertots topped with queso, pico de gallo, and pickled jalapenos. Cry baby craig's sour cream served on the side. Add taco beef, chicken, carnitas, or black beans +2.5
- Trio Chip Dip$15.00
Guacamole, queso, and salsa. Served with salted tortilla chips.
- Veggies and Hummus$14.00
Roasted garlic hummus served with broccoli, carrots, cucumbers, and celery.
Between Two Buns
- Burger of the Week$15.00
Ask your server for details.
- Sweet and Spicy Burger$15.00
Cheddar, burning rings of fire, grand marnier sauce, and bbq sauce.
- Southwest Burger$15.00
Provolone, avocado, and pico de gallo.
- 4 Alarm Burger$15.00
Pepperjack, fresh jalpeno, inferno sauce, and sour. Cream.
- Mediterranian Burger$15.00
Provolone, roasted garlic hummus, and roasted red peppers.
- Chili Cheese Burger$15.00
Chili, Queso, and green onion.
- Fried Pickle Burger$15.00
Cheddar, ranch, and fried pickle chips.
- Patty Melt$16.00
Swiss and american cheese, fried onions, and garlic pickle aoli on marble rye toast.
- PB&B&J Burger$15.00
Bacon, peanut butter, grape jelly.
- BYO Burger$13.00
Choose your toppings.
Sandwiches
- Artichoked Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Grilled chicken breast topped with artichoke dip and bacon and served on a toasted brioche bun.
- Blat$14.00
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, and avocado, with mayo on white, wheat, or marble rye toast.
- BLT$12.00
- Brisket Style Reuban$17.00
Slow roasted corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss, and 1000 island dressing on marble rye.
- Char-Grilled Steak Sandwich$18.00
8oz grilled flank, blue cheese, and grilled red onions on garlic ciabatta.
- Chicken Bacon Ranch Melt$17.00
Country style chicken strips, bacon, provolone, lettuce, and ranch on a toasted chiabatta bun.
- French Dip$16.00
Thinly sliced ribeye with horseradish sauce on a toasted hoagie roll. Served with a side of aus jus. Add sauteed peppers +$1.50 Add Spicy gardinera +$1.50
- Fried Fish Sandwich$15.00
Beer battered and fried cod topped with lettuce, onion, tomato, pickle chips, and tartar sauce on a toasted brioche bun. Served with a side of lemon. Malt vinegar available upon request.
- Pesto Turkey Club Sandwich$17.00
Turkey, ham, bacon, swiss, lettuce, tomato, cucumber, pesto and mayo on white wheat or marble rye toast.
- Philly Queso Steak$17.00
Thinly sliced ribeye , sauteed onions and peppers, and topped with queso on a toasted hoagie roll.
- Pulled Pork Sandwich$15.00
Roasted pork shoulder tossed in bbq sauce, topped with lettuce, and coleslaw and served on a toasted brioche bun.
- Rachel$15.00
- Southwest Wrap$15.00
Seasoned chicken, avocado, lettuce, pico de gallo, shredded cheese, and sour cream wrapped in a flour tortilla.
- Tennessee Hot Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Country style chicken tenders tossed in tennessee hot sauce and topped with pickles on a toasted brioche bun.
- Three Pigs Sandwich$16.00
Roasted pork shoulder, ham, bacon, swiss, pickle chips, and mustard on an inside out toasted garlic chibatta.
Big Boy Plates
- Creamy Pesto Pasta$14.00
Penne, Peas, roasted red peppers, chili flake, and parmesean sauteed in a creamy pesto sauce. Served with a side of garlic toast. Add chicken +$4 Add steak $6
- Penne-demic Marinara$16.00
Penne, onions, bell peppers, parmesean, and italian sausage sauteed in a marinara sauce. Served with garlic toast.
- Fish n' Chips$15.00
3 pieces of beer battered cod. Served with fries, tartar sauce, and a lemon. Malt vinegar available upon request.
- BYO Mac's-n'-Cheese$10.00
A dinner sizedc portion of our famous side dish. Add ingredients if you like. Served with garlic toast.
Salads/Soups/Wraps
- Blue Cheese Steak Salad$18.00
8oz grilled flank, cherry tomatoes, croutons, and crumbled blue cheese. Served with your choice of dressing.
- Blue Cheese Steak Wrap$18.00
- Buffalo Salad$16.00
Grilled or fried strips of chicken breast tossed in buffalo sauce atop romaine lettuce, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, celery leaves, crumbled blue cheese, and topped with crispyu tortilla strips.
- Buffalo Wrap$16.00
- Chicken Ceasar$15.00
Grilled chicken breast, romaine lettuce, parmesean cheese, croutons, and caesar dressing.
- Chicken Ceasar Wrap$15.00
- Cobb Salad$16.00
Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, avocado, hardboiled egg, bnacon, tomato, red onion, chedder and crumbled blue cheese. Served with your choice of dressing.
- Cobb Wrap$16.00
- Crispy Chicken Salad$16.00
Country style fried chicken strips atop romaine lettuce, cherry tomatoes, red onion, dried cranberries, bacon, and shredded cheese. Served with your choice of dressing.
- Crispy Chicken Wrap$16.00
- Taco Salad$12.00
Shredded iceberg lettuce, cherry tomatoe, red onion, corn, tortilla strips, and black beans. Cry baby craigs sour cream served on the side. Add taco beef, chicken, or carnitas +$2.50
- Taco Wrap$12.00
- Soup of the Day$8.00
- Chili$8.00
Topped with shredded cheese, chopped onion, and sour cream
All day breakfast
- Sausage Muffin$6.00
English muffin, sausage, egg, cheese.
- The Usual$12.00
Two eggs your way, bacon or sausage, fries or tots, and toast.
- Breakfast Burrito$14.00
Sausage, bacon, or black beans, with scrambled eggs, tots, pico de gallo, and shredded cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of salsa.
- Steak and Eggs$18.00
8oz grilled flank, two eggs your way, fries or tots, and toast.
Breakfast
- Avocado Toast$12.00
2 fried eggs over avocado on marble rye toast topped with green onion and sriracha mayo. Served with a choice of potato.
- Biscuits and Gravy$16.00
Buttermilk biscuits split in two and doused with sausage gravy. Toppped with two eggs and served with a choice of potato
- Breakfast Burrito$13.00
Sausage, bacon, or black beans, with scrambled eggs, tots, pico de gallo, and shredded cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of salsa.
- Breakfast Quesadilla$16.00
12 inch flour tortilla, choice of meat, egg, onion, bell pepper, and shredded cheese. Topped with lettuce and tomato and a side of cry baby craigs sour cream.
- Corned Beef Hash$16.00
Slow roasted corned beef sauteed with onion, bell peppers, and potatoes, topped with two eggs and served with a side of toast.
- Mac's French Toast$10.00
2 Slices of texas toast dipped in Mac's orange zip batter and griddled to perfection. Finished with a sweet grand marnier crumble and served with syrup.
- Sausage Muffin$6.00
English muffin, sausage, american cheese, frid egg.
- Steak and Eggs$18.00
8oz grilled flank, two eggs your way, fries or tots, and toast.
- The Usual$12.00
Two eggs your way, bacon or sausage, fries or tots, and toast.
Sides
- Side of Burning Rings of Fire$5.00
- Side of Coleslaw$5.00
- Side of Cucumber Salad$5.00
- Side of Hand Cut Fries$5.00
- Side of Kettle Chips$5.00
- Side of Mac's-n'-cheese$6.00
- Side of Mashed Potatoes and Gravy$6.00
- Side Bacon$2.50
- Side Breakfast Sausage$2.50
- Side Caesar Salad$6.00
- Side Carrots$1.50
- Side Celery$1.50
- Side Cucumber$1.50
- Side Dinner Salad$6.00
- Side Garlic Toast$2.00
- Side Salsa$1.00
- Side Soup$5.00
- Side of Tater Tots$5.00
- Side of Veggies and Ranch$5.00
- Side of Aus Jus$2.00
- Side of Queso$5.00