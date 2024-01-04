Mac's Kitchen
Appetizers
- Loaded Cheesesteak Fries$14.00
Thinly Sliced Top Sirloin with Sauteed Mushrooms, Onions, and American Cheese on top a bed of Crinkle Cut Fries.
- Mozzarella Sticks$9.00
Breaded Mozzarella Fried and Served with Marinara Sauce or Ranch.
- Onion Rings$10.00
Beer Battered Onion Rings served with Honey BBQ Sauce.
- Spinach Artichoke Dip$11.00
Blend of Spinach, Artichoke and Cheese served with Tortilla Chips.
- Hushpuppies$9.00
Salads
Handhelds
- Double Smash Burger$14.00
Two 3oz Patties Ground in House with Mayo, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Fried Onions, and American Cheese on a Toasted Potato Bun.
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Marinated and Grilled Chicken Breast with Mayo, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cheese, and Bacon on a Toasted Potato Bun.
- Buffalo Chicken Wrap$14.00
Fried Chicken Diced and tossed in Buffalo Sauce with Shredded Cheddar Cheese, Shredded Lettuce, and Diced Tomatoes wrapped in a Flour Tortilla.
- Chicken Caesar Wrap$14.00
Diced Grilled Chicken Tossed with Romaine Lettuce, Caesar Dressing and Parmesan Cheese Wrapped in a Flour Tortilla
- Cheesesteak$15.00
Thinly Sliced Whole Top Sirloin with Sauteed Onions, Mushrooms, Mayo, and White American Cheese on a Toasted Sub Roll.
- Chicken Cheesesteak$14.00
- Grilled Chicken Wrap$14.00
- BLT$12.00
Applewood Bacon, Mayo, Lettuce, and Tomatoes on Texas Toast.
Entree
- Jumbo Shrimp Platter$17.00
7 Fried Jumbo Shrimp with Hushpuppies, Coleslaw and House Made Tartar or Cocktail Sauce. Served with One Side.
- Roasted Salmon$22.00
Seasoned and Roasted 6oz Salmon Topped with Garlic Cream Sauce and Hushpuppies. Served with One Side.
- Fried Flounder Platter$17.00
Two 4oz Pieces of Fried Flounder with Hushpuppies, Coleslaw, and House Made Tarter or Cocktail Sauce. Served with One Side.
- Chuck Steak$16.00
Large Beef Patty Ground in House with Sauteed Onions and Brown Gravy. Served with Two Sides.
- Chicken Breast w/ Mushroom Cream Sauce$17.00
6oz Roasted Chicken Breast topped with a Mushroom Cream Sauce. Served with Two Sides.
- Ribeye$24.00
12oz Hand Cut Angus Ribeye Served with Two Sides.
- Sirloin$18.00
8oz Hand Cut Top Sirloin. Served with Two Sides.
- Sirloin Tips$17.00
Tender Steak Tips with Sauteed Onions and Gravy on a bed of Mashed Potatoes