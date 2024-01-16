Mac's On the Pier Wellfleet
Food
Raw Bar
- Littlenecks Six
Served with cocktail sauce, mignonette and lemon (GLUTEN FREE)$11.99
- Littlenecks Dozen
Served with cocktail sauce, mignonette and lemon (GLUTEN FREE)$21.99
- Oysters Six
Served with cocktail sauce, mignonette and lemon (GLUTEN FREE)$17.99
- Oysters Dozen
Served with cocktail sauce, mignonette and lemon (GLUTEN FREE)$32.99
- Wild Mexican Shrimp Cocktail Six
Served with cocktail sauce (GLUTEN FREE)$17.99
- Wild Mexican Shrimp Cocktail Dozen
Served with cocktail sauce (GLUTEN FREE)$32.99
Steamed Shellfish
Soup
Salads
- Caesar Salad
Romaine, Parmesan, garlic croutons, white anchovy$13.99
- Cobb Salad
Mixed greens, tomato, carrot, bacon, hardboiled egg and avocado (GLUEN FREE)$15.49
- Garden Salad
Mixed greens, green pepper, onion, cucumber and tomato (GLUTEN FREE)$9.99
- Greek Salad
Mixed greens, Kalamata olives, feta cheese (GLUTEN FREE)$11.49
Burritos & Quesadillas
- Fried Fish Burrito
A steamed flour tortilla, wrapped and stuffed with Spanish rice, black or refried beans, house made salsa, Monterey Jack cheese, lettuce, sour cream$14.99
- Fried Fish Quesadilla
A toasted flour tortilla, flattened and stuffed with black or refried beans and Monterey Jack cheese with house made salsa and sour cream on the side$14.99
- Grilled Scallop Burrito
A steamed flour tortilla, wrapped and stuffed with Spanish rice, black or refried beans, house made salsa, Monterey Jack cheese, lettuce, sour cream$19.99
- Grilled Scallop Quesadilla
A toasted flour tortilla, flattened and stuffed with black or refried beans and Monterey Jack cheese with house made salsa and sour cream on the side$19.99
- Grilled Shrimp Burrito
A steamed flour tortilla, wrapped and stuffed with Spanish rice, black or refried beans, house made salsa, Monterey Jack cheese, lettuce, sour cream$15.99
- Grilled Shrimp Quesadilla
A toasted flour tortilla, flattened and stuffed with black or refried beans and Monterey Jack cheese with house made salsa and sour cream on the side$15.99
- Jamaican Jerk Pork Burrito
A steamed flour tortilla, wrapped and stuffed with Spanish rice, black or refried beans, house made salsa, Monterey Jack cheese, lettuce, sour cream$13.99
- Jamaican Jerk Pork Quesadilla
A toasted flour tortilla, flattened and stuffed with black or refried beans and Monterey Jack cheese with house made salsa and sour cream on the side$13.99
- Monterey Jack Cheese Burrito
A steamed flour tortilla, wrapped and stuffed with Spanish rice, black or refried beans, house made salsa, Monterey Jack cheese, lettuce, sour cream$7.99
- Monterey Jack Cheese Quesadilla
A toasted flour tortilla, flattened and stuffed with black or refried beans and Monterey Jack cheese with house made salsa and sour cream on the side$7.99
- Seared Tofu Burrito
A steamed flour tortilla, wrapped and stuffed with Spanish rice, black or refried beans, house made salsa, Monterey Jack cheese, lettuce, sour cream$8.99
- Seared Tofu Quesadilla
A toasted flour tortilla, flattened and stuffed with black or refried beans and Monterey Jack cheese with house made salsa and sour cream on the side$8.99
- Seasoned Chicken Burrito
A steamed flour tortilla, wrapped and stuffed with Spanish rice, black or refried beans, house made salsa, Monterey Jack cheese, lettuce, sour cream$13.99
- Seasoned Chicken Quesadilla
A toasted flour tortilla, flattened and stuffed with black or refried beans and Monterey Jack cheese with house made salsa and sour cream on the side$13.99
- Summer Vegetable Burrito
A steamed flour tortilla, wrapped and stuffed with Spanish rice, black or refried beans, house made salsa, Monterey Jack cheese, lettuce, sour cream$10.99
- Summer Vegetable Quesadilla
A toasted flour tortilla, flattened and stuffed with black or refried beans and Monterey Jack cheese with house made salsa and sour cream on the side$10.99
Wraps & Tacos
- BLT Wrap
Smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo$12.99
- Falafel Wrap
Cucumber, lettuce, tomato, onion and tahini dressing$10.99
- Fried Fish Taco
Two corn tortillas, salsa, sour cream, guacamole and pickled cabbage$14.99
- Grilled Salmon Wrap
Grilled and served with lettuce, tomato, mushrooms, sprouts and ginger soy$15.99
- Grilled Shrimp Taco
Two corn tortillas, salsa, sour cream, guacamole and pickled cabbage$15.99
- Grilled Shrimp Wrap
Grilled and served with lettuce, tomato, cucumber, onion and soy vinaigrette$15.99
- Seared Yellowfin Tuna Wrap
Served rare with mixed greens, sprouts, tomato and ginger soy$16.99
- Seared Yellowfin Tuna Taco$16.99
Sandwiches
- Chilled Lobster Roll
Fresh shucked chilled lobster meat lightly tossed with mayo and celery. Choice of 4 oz or 6 oz lobster meat.$32.00
- Hot Lobster Roll
Fresh shucked hot lobster meat tossed in butter. Choice of 4 oz or 6 oz lobster meat.$32.00
- Lazy Man's Lobster Plate
Hot lobster roll served with french fries and coleslaw$45.00
- BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich
Topped with coleslaw, lettuce, tomato on a bulkie roll$12.99
- Crab Cake Sandwich
Pan fried with a side of house made remoulade sauce, lettuce, tomato on a bulkie roll$14.99
- Fried Cod Fish Sandwich
Lettuce, tomato, on a bulkie roll$14.99
- Fried Oyster Po' Boy
Served with Mac's Poor Man's Sauce$18.99
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Lettuce, tomato on a bulkie roll$13.99
- Grilled Salmon Sandwich
Lettuce, tomato on a bulkie roll$15.99
- Grilled Swordfish Steak Sandwich
Lettuce, tomato, topped with herb mayonnaise on a bulkie roll$17.99
- Grilled Yellowfin Tuna Sandwich
Topped with ginger soy sauce with lettuce, tomorrow on a bulkie roll$17.99
- Hot Dog
Kayem franks with natural casings$4.99
- Hamburger
5 oz all beef patty, lettuce and tomato$8.99
- Cheeseburger
5 oz all beef patty, lettuce and tomato$9.49
- Portobello Burger
Marinated portobello mushroom with steamed summer vegetables$10.99
- Steak Bomb Sub
Marinated shaved steak, cheese, mushroom, onion and pepper$15.99
Large Plates & Entrees
- 1.5 lb. Lobster Dinner
Whole 1.5 pound steamed lobster served drawn butter & choice of corn on the cob or boiled red potatoes (GLUTEN FREE) Add: Steamer Clams $12 | Littleneck Clams $10 | Mussels $10$49.99
- 2 lb. Lobster Dinner
Whole 2 pound steamed lobster served with drawn butter & choice of corn on the cob or boiled red potatoes (GLUTEN FREE) Add: Steamer Clams $12 | Littleneck Clams $10 | Mussels $10$58.99
- Caribbean Seafood Bowl
Fresh seafood, corn and potato in coconut curry sauce (GLUTEN FREE)$29.99
- Mac's Poke Bowl
Tuna or salmon, avocado, red onion, seaweed salad, sushi rice, shoyu dressing (SPICY) (GLUTEN FREE)$22.00
- Braised Beet Poke
Avocado, red onion, seaweed salad, sushi rice, shoyu dressing (GLUTEN FREE)$15.00
- Grilled Atlantic Swordfish Dinner
Topped with citrus butter and served with herbed rice, steamed summer vegetables and ponzu dipping sauce (GLUTEN FREE)$26.99
- Grilled Local Sea Scallop Dinner
Drizzled with basil oil and served with herbed rice, steamed summer vegetables and ponzu dipping sauce (GLUTEN FREE)$30.99
- OUT OF STOCKGrilled Local Striped Bass Dinner
Daily preparation. Served with herbed rice, steamed summer vegetables and ponzu dipping sauce (GLUTEN FREE)OUT OF STOCK$28.99
- Grilled Salmon Dinner
Topped with a Dijon mustard glaze and served with herbed rice, steamed summer vegetables and ponzu dipping sauce (GLUTEN FREE)$26.99
- Grilled Yellowfin Tuna Dinner
With wasabi and topped with a ginger soy sauce and served with herbed rice, steamed summer vegetables and ponzu dipping sauce (GLUTEN FREE)$28.99
- Crunch Bowl$18.99
Fried Classics
- Fish & Chips
Served with french fries, coleslaw and tartar sauce. FRIED GLUTEN FREE. Breading contains chickpea flour$22.99
- Fried Calamari Large
Served a la carte. FRIED GLUTEN FREE. Breading contains chickpea flour$21.99
- Fried Calamari Plate
Served with french fries, coleslaw and tartar sauce. FRIED GLUTEN FREE. Breading contains chickpea flour$21.99
- Fried Calamari Roll
A la carte item. Served on a New England hot dog bun$11.99
- Fried Calamari Small
Served a la carte. FRIED GLUTEN FREE. Breading contains chickpea flour$15.99
- Fried Clam Strip Plate
Served with french fries, coleslaw and tartar sauce. FRIED GLUTEN FREE. Breading contains chickpea flour$22.99
- Fried Clam Strip Roll
A la carte item. Served on a New England hot dog bun$9.99
- Fried Clam Strips Large
Served a la carte. FRIED GLUTEN FREE. Breading contains chickpea flour$22.99
- Fried Clam Strips Small
Served a la carte. FRIED GLUTEN FREE. Breading contains chickpea flour$15.99
- Fried Cod Small
2 Pieces of codfish. Served a la carte. FRIED GLUTEN FREE. Breading contains chickpea flour.$14.99
- Fried Oyster Plate
11 PC. Served with french fries, coleslaw and tartar sauce. FRIED GLUTEN FREE. Breading contains chickpea flour$26.99
- Fried Oyster Roll
A la carte item. Served on a New England hot dog bun$14.99
- Fried Oysters Large
Served a la carte. FRIED GLUTEN FREE. Breading contains chickpea flour$34.99
- Fried Oysters Small
Served a la carte. FRIED GLUTEN FREE. Breading contains chickpea flour$20.99
- Fried Scallop Plate
Served with french fries, coleslaw and tartar sauce. FRIED GLUTEN FREE. Breading contains chickpea flour$31.99
- Fried Scallop Roll
A la carte item. Served on a New England hot dog bun$16.99
- Fried Scallops Large
Served a la carte. FRIED GLUTEN FREE. Breading contains chickpea flour$37.99
- Fried Scallops Small
Serve a la carte. FRIED GLUTEN FREE. Breading contains chickpea flour$21.99
- Fried Shrimp Large
Served a la carte. FRIED GLUTEN FREE. Breading contains chickpea flour$23.99
- Fried Shrimp Plate
5 PC. Served with french fries, coleslaw and tartar sauce. FRIED GLUTEN FREE. Breading contains chickpea flour$25.99
- Fried Shrimp Roll
A la carte item. Served on a New England hot dog bun$14.99
- Fried Shrimp Small
Served a la carte. FRIED GLUTEN FREE. Breading contains chickpea flour$18.99
- Fried Whole Belly Clam Plate
Served with french fries, coleslaw and tartar sauce. FRIED GLUTEN FREE. Breading contains chickpea flour$34.99
- Fried Whole Belly Clam Roll
A la carte item. Served on a New England hot dog bun$16.99
- Fried Whole Belly Clams Large
Served a la carte. FRIED GLUTEN FREE. Breading contains chickpea flour$37.99
- Fried Whole Belly Clams Small
Served a la carte. FRIED GLUTEN FREE. Breading contains chickpea flour$23.99
Sides
- French Fries
GLUTEN FREE$5.49+
- Seaweed Salad
GLUTEN FREE$6.99
- Coleslaw
GLUTEN FREE$3.50
- Lobster Mac & Cheese$19.99
- Steamed Vegetables
GLUTEN FREE$6.99
- Corn on the Cob
GLUTEN FREE$2.99
- Black Bean Side
GLUTEN FREE$2.49
- Refried Bean Side
GLUTEN FREE$2.49
- Chicken Tender Side$9.99
- SM Side Mac&Cheese$4.99
- LG Side Mac&Cheese$6.99
- Extra Dressing$0.50
- Side Hots
GLUTEN FREE$1.50
- Side Guacamole
GLUTEN FREE$2.49
- Side House Made Salsa
GLUTEN FREE$2.49
- Side Sour Cream$1.50
- Side House Pickles
GLUTEN FREE$1.50
- Side Avocado
GLUTEN FREE$2.49
- Side Rice$2.99