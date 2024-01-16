Mac's Shack Wellfleet
Food
Raw Bar
- Littlenecks Six$12.00
Served with cocktail sauce, mignonette and lemon (GLUTEN FREE)
- Littlenecks Dozen$22.00
Served with cocktail sauce, mignonette and lemon (GLUTEN FREE)
- Oysters Six$17.00
Served with cocktail sauce, mignonette and lemon (GLUTEN FREE)
- Oysters Dozen$32.00
Served with cocktail sauce, mignonette and lemon (GLUTEN FREE)
- Wild Mexican Shrimp Cocktail Six$18.00
Served with cocktail sauce (GLUTEN FREE)
- Wild Mexican Shrimp Cocktail Dozen$33.00
Served with cocktail sauce (GLUTEN FREE)
Soup
Salads
- Simple Green Salad$12.00
Baby lettuce, heirloom cherry tomato, cucumber, shaved red onion, sweet red wine vinaigrette (GLUTEN FREE)
- Caesar Wedge Salad$16.00
Heart of romaine, crushed garlic croutons, shaved Parmesan, white anchovy, house dressing
- Warm Vermont Goats Cheese Salad$15.00
Macadamia dukkah, fire roasted peppers, caramelized onion, marinated olives, baby greens, sherry vinaigrette (GLUTEN FREE)
Sides
Small Plates & Apps
- Cape Mussels$16.00
Roasted tomato, garlic butter, basil, grilled bread (GLUTEN FREE without grilled bread)
- Steamer Clams$22.00
1.5 lbs., drawn butter, broth (GLUTEN FREE)
- Ceviche$19.00
Fresh fish, beet leche de tigre, grilled corn, tomato, cilantro, lime, crispy tortilla, Tajín Clásico (GLUTEN FREE)
- Crispy Oyster Bao Buns$14.00
Nori-yuzu aioli, seaweed salad, pickled ginger. 2 buns per order.
- Braised Cod Cheeks$15.00
Fennel, cherry tomatoes, capers, grilled garlic bread (GLUTEN FREE without garlic bread)
- Charred Spanish Octopus$20.00
Almond romesco, olive chermoula, arugula, lemon (GLUTEN FREE)
- Calamari Crostini$13.00
San Marzano tomato compote, grilled bread (GLUTEN FREE without grilled bread)
- Shrimp & Scallop Dumplings$15.00
Scallion, cilantro, radish, dashi broth
- Sticky Pork Ribs$18.00
Szechuan BBQ, toasted sesame seeds, scallion (GLUTEN FREE)
- Kung Pao Cauliflower$15.00
Deep fried, toasted peanuts, chilies, scallions (GLUTEN FREE)
- Shishito Pepper with Wellfleet Sea Salt$12.00
Blistered and served with lime (GLUTEN FREE)
Sandwiches
- Hot Lobster Roll$37.00
Fresh shucked hot lobster meat tossed in butter. Choice of 4 oz or 6 oz lobster meat.
- Chilled Lobster Roll$37.00
Fresh shucked chilled lobster meat lightly tossed with mayo and celery. Choice of 4 oz or 6 oz lobster meat.
- Fried Cod Fish Sandwich$16.00
Lettuce, tomato, shaved red onion, tartar sauce.
- Pork Bánh Mì Sandwich$16.00
Shoyu pork, pickled carrot, daikon radish, cucumber, cilantro, sweet chili, pickled fresno chile
- Crispy Fried Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Maple-Chinese mustard, shredded lettuce, house pickles
- Edamame Falafel Burger$15.00
Tahini-garlic mayo, shredded lettuce, cucumber, pickled red onion
- Shack Burger$18.00
Vermont cheddar, garlic mayo, relish
Large Plates & Entrees
- 1.5 lb. Lobster Dinner$59.99
Whole 1.5 pound steamed lobster served with corn, drawn butter & choice of french fries, coleslaw or side salad (GLUTEN FREE) Add: Steamer Clams $12 | Littleneck Clams $10 | Mussels $10
- 2 lb. Lobster Dinner$68.99
Whole 2 pound steamed lobster served with corn, drawn butter & choice of french fries, coleslaw or side salad (GLUTEN FREE) Add: Steamer Clams $12 | Littleneck Clams $10 | Mussels $10
- Butter Poached Lazy Lobster$45.00
Grilled corn, roasted tomato, potato gnocchi, lobster bisque, lemon oil
- Charred Eggplant Cotoletta$22.00
Sesame panko crumbs, lemon-za’atar yogurt, heirloom cherry tomato and herb salad (GLUTEN FREE)
- Coconut Curry Seared Scallops$32.00
House ground Thai green curry, jasmine rice, grilled baby bok choy, pickled beech mushrooms, fresno chili (GLUTEN FREE)
- East Coast Halibut$36.00
Lobster mashed potatoes, lobster saffron broth (GLUTEN FREE)
- Fried Rice$21.00
Kimchi, edamame, bok choy, shiitake mushroom, stir-fry vegetables, crispy shallot, sambal (SPICY | GLUTEN FREE | VEGAN)
- Grilled Rib Eye Steak$34.00
Smoked tomato butter, garlic mashed potatoes, guajillo chile steak sauce, crispy onion rings. Add Butter Poached Lobster or Seared Scallops (GLUTEN FREE)
- Honey-Harissa Grilled Salmon$28.00
Roasted carrot, quinoa, chickpea, cucumber-mint salad (GLUTEN FREE)
- Lobster Fettuccine$34.00
Black truffle, beech mushrooms, fines herbes
- Mac's Fish Tacos$23.00
Fried cod served with corn tortillas, pickled red onion, tangy slaw, chipotle aioli, pico de gallo, guacamole. 4 per order. Substitute fried shrimp add $2 (GLUTEN FREE)
- Ritz Cracker Crusted Bluefish$25.00
Garlic mashed potatoes, truffle-cream spinach
- Spice-Crusted Ahi Tuna$32.00
Spicy sesame noodles, snow pea, scallion, toasted peanut, wasabi aioli (SPICY)
Fried Classics
- Fish & Chips$24.00
Served with french fries, coleslaw and tartar sauce. FRIED GLUTEN FREE. Breading contains chickpea flour
- Fried Whole Belly Clam Plate$36.00
Served with french fries, coleslaw and tartar sauce. FRIED GLUTEN FREE. Breading contains chickpea flour
- Fried Scallop Plate$32.00
Served with french fries, coleslaw and tartar sauce. FRIED GLUTEN FREE. Breading contains chickpea flour
- Fried Shrimp Plate$28.00
5 PC. Served with french fries, coleslaw and tartar sauce. FRIED GLUTEN FREE. Breading contains chickpea flour
- Fried Oyster Plate$32.00
11 PC. Served with french fries, coleslaw and tartar sauce. FRIED GLUTEN FREE. Breading contains chickpea flour
Broiled Seafood
Kids Meals
- Kids Chicken Tenders$12.00
Served with french fries. FRIED GLUTEN FREE. Breading contains chickpea flour
- Kids Hot Dog$12.00
Served with french fries
- Kids Grilled Chicken & Rice$15.00
GLUTEN FREE
- Kids Avocado Maki$7.00
GLUTEN FREE
- Kids Cucumber Maki$7.00
- Kids Fish and Chips$10.00
Served with french fries. FRIED GLUTEN FREE. Breading contains chickpea flour
Sushi
Maki Rolls
- Avocado Maki$8.00
6 PC (GLUTEN FREE)
- Big Kahuna Maki$17.00
Salmon, cucumber, cream cheese, scallion, sweet soy, tempura fried 10 PC
- California Maki$12.00
Rock crab meat, avocado, cucumber, smelt roe. 8 PC (GLUTEN FREE)
- Caterpillar Maki$17.00
Eel roll, cucumber, avocado, smelt roe, sweet soy 8 PC
- Crabby Crunch Maki$13.00
California roll, tempura flakes, sweet soy, sriracha dot 8 PC (GLUTEN FREE)
- Cucumber Maki$7.00
6 PC (GLUTEN FREE)
- Dragon Roll Maki$15.00
California roll, eel, smelt roe, sweet soy. 8 PC
- Gon Jah Mon Maki$16.00
Tuna, avocado, mango, cream cheese, black tobiko 8 PC (GLUTEN FREE)
- High Roller Maki$16.00
California roll, seared salmon, sweet soy, macadamia nuts 8 PC
- Kamikaze Maki$17.00
Broiled eel, avocado, cucumber, spicy tuna, negi onion, sweet soy 8 PC
- New York, NY Maki$13.00
Spicy rock crab, granny smith apple, crunchies, sweet soy 8 PC
- Philly Maki$13.00
Smoked salmon, cream cheese, avocado, sesame 8 PC (GLUTEN FREE)
- Rainbow Roll Maki$18.00
California roll, tuna, yellowtail, salmon, whitefish 8 PC (GLUTEN FREE)
- Salmon Maki$12.00
6 PC (GLUTEN FREE)
- Salmon Skin Maki$8.00
Burdock, bonito flakes, cucumber 5 PC
- Shrimp Tempura Maki$14.00
Cucumber, avocado, daikon sprouts, sweet soy 5 PC (GLUTEN FREE)
- Spicy Salmon Maki$16.00
Salmon, cucumber, wasabi roe 8 PC (GLUTEN FREE)
- Spicy Tuna Maki$16.00
Tuna, cucumber, wasabi roe 8 PC (GLUTEN FREE)
- Spider Roll Maki$14.00
Soft shell crab, cucumber, avocado, daikon sprouts, smelt roe, sweet soy 5 PC
- Stop Light Maki$22.00
Tuna, avocado, mango, yellowtail, negi onion, sriracha dot 8 PC (GLUTEN FREE)
- Thai Veggie Maki$11.00
Inari tofu, takuan, kampyo, yamagobo, avocado, cucumber, sweet chili sauce 5 PC
- Tuna Maki$14.00
6 PC (GLUTEN FREE)
- Unagi Maki$12.00
Eel, cucumber, avocado, daikon sprouts, sweet soy 5 PC
- Wave Roll Maki$16.00
Spicy tuna, shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber, soy paper 5 PC (GLUTEN FREE)
- Yellowtail Scallion Maki$12.00
6 PC. GLUTEN FREE
Sushi Specialties
- Hawaiian Poke$22.00
Tuna or salmon, avocado, red onion, seaweed salad, shoyu dressing, sushi rice. House Specialty (GLUTEN FREE)
- Braised Beet Poke$14.00
Avocado, red onion, seaweed salad, sushi rice, shoyu dressing (GLUTEN FREE)
- Big Mac$30.00
Spicy tuna, avocado, apple, wrapped in tuna and topped with a petite tuna poke salad (GLUTEN FREE)
- Spicy Tuna Mango Martini$25.00
Spicy tuna, avocado, sour cream, pico de gallo, sweet soy, served with crispy tortilla chips
- Jalapeño Yellowtail Sashimi$18.00
Hamachi, jalapeño, cilantro, ponzu, sesame. 6 PC (GLUTEN FREE)
- Halibut Tiradito$20.00
Yuzu, cilantro, sriracha, pink sea salt (GLUTEN FREE)
- Baked Hand Grenades$16.00
Shrimp, spicy scallops, scallions, masago, sweet soy. 4 PC
- Yellowtail Collar$15.00Out of stock
Char-broiled, unagi sauce, smelt roe, scallion
- Chirachi Bowl$26.00
Chef’s choice assorted sashimi, seaweed salad, sushi rice. 9 PC (GLUTEN FREE)
- Deluxe Sushi Combo$33.00
Chef’s choice nigiri, California roll. 10 PC (GLUTEN FREE)
- Sashimi Combo Appetizer$18.00
Tuna, yellowtail, salmon, 2 PC each (GLUTEN FREE)
- Sashimi Dinner$43.00
Chef’s choice, sushi rice. 21 PC (GLUTEN FREE)
Nigiri
- Tuna (Maguro/Ahi) Nigiri$12.00
2 PC (GLUTEN FREE)
- Fatty Tuna (Toro) Nigiri$12.00Out of stock
2 PC. GLUTEN FREE
- White Tuna (Albacore) Nigiri$7.00
2 PC (GLUTEN FREE)
- Yellowtail (Hamachi) Nigiri$10.00
2 PC (GLUTEN FREE)
- Scallop (Hotate) Nigiri$8.00
2 PC (GLUTEN FREE)
- Spicy Scallop (Kaibashira)$8.00
2 PC (GLUTEN FREE)
- Salmon (Shake) Nigiri$10.00
2 PC (GLUTEN FREE)
- Smoked Salmon Nigiri$7.50
2 PC (GLUTEN FREE)
- Salmon Roe (Ikura) Nigiri$8.00
2 PC (GLUTEN FREE)
- Octopus (Tako) Nigiri$6.50
2 PC. GLUTEN FREE
- Halibut (Ohyo) Nigiri$8.00
2 PC (GLUTEN FREE)
- Mackerel (Saba) Nigiri$6.50
2 PC (GLUTEN FREE)
- Shrimp (Ebi) Nigiri$5.00
2 PC (GLUTEN FREE)
- Freshwater Eel (Unagi) Nigiri$8.00
2 PC
- Sweet Egg Omelet (Tamago) Nigiri$5.00
2 PC
- Quail Egg (Uzura) Nigiri$3.00
2 PC (GLUTEN FREE)
- Monkfish Liver Pâté (Ankimo) Nigiri$8.00
2 PC (GLUTEN FREE)
- Flying Fish Roe (Tobiko) Nigiri$6.00
2 PC (GLUTEN FREE)
- Sea Urchin (Uni) Nigiri$10.00
2 PC (GLUTEN FREE)
Sushi Sides
Sashimi
- Tuna (Maguro/Ahi) Sashimi$15.00
3 PC (GLUTEN FREE)
- Fatty Tuna (Toro) Sashimi$15.00Out of stock
3 PC (GLUTEN FREE)
- White Tuna (Albacore) Sashimi$10.00
3 PC (GLUTEN FREE)
- Yellowtail (Hamachi) Sashimi$13.00
3 PC (GLUTEN FREE)
- Scallop (Hotate) Sashimi$11.00
3 PC (GLUTEN FREE)
- Salmon (Shake) Sashimi$13.00
3 PC (GLUTEN FREE)
- Smoked Salmon Sashimi$10.50
3 PC (GLUTEN FREE)
- Octopus (Tako) Sashimi$9.50
3 PC (GLUTEN FREE)
- Mackerel (Saba) Sashimi$9.50
3 PC (GLUTEN FREE)
- Shrimp (Ebi) Sashimi$8.00
3 PC (GLUTEN FREE)
- Freshwater Eel (Unagi) Sashimi$11.00
3 PC
- Sweet Egg Omelet (Tamago) Sashimi$8.00
3 PC
- Monkfish Liver Pâté$11.00
3 PC (GLUTEN FREE)