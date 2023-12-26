Mac's Tap & Table
Starters
- Cornbread Skillet$11.00
Traditional cornbread topped with honey butter
- Craft Beer cheese and pretzels$12.00
Beer cheese made with house beer cheese served with warm pretzels
- Green Eggs and Ham$12.00
Fried egg whites, herb infused yolk, crispy fried onion, capers and ham
- Southern Fried Green Tomatoes$9.00
Cornmeal breaded green tomatoes topped with house made pimento cheese and drizzled with zesty Cajun sauce
- From Scratch Fried Pickles$9.00
Hand battered home made pickle chips served with homemade ranch dressing,
- Smokehouse Meatballs$12.00
House made meatballs tossed in seasonally flavored barbecue sauce served with grilled french bread
- Lump Crab Dip$17.00
Warm cheese sauce loaded with jumbo lump crab served with crackers and grilled french baguette
- House Cut Fries$7.00
Salads
- Farmers Chopped Salad$14.00
Romaine, Tomatoes, Bacon, Cucumber Corn ,Avocado, Egg, Red onion, Shredded Cheese, and Croutons
- Sunny Kale Salad$12.00
Baby kale, chopped broccoli, shaved almonds, shredded cheese, carrots, red onion, sunflower seeds, cranberries
- Classic Caesar Salad$9.00
Romaine and baby kale dressed in house caesar dressing and shaved parmesan
- SuperFood Salmon Salad$18.00
Mixed greens, sweet potato croutons, pickled red onion, feta, avocado, pepitas, and seared salmon.
Soups
Sandwiches
- House Smash Burger$17.00
Two 3 oz patties, melted cheddar cheese, house smash sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle
- Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Fried or roasted chicken breast tossed in Nashville hot sauce topped with house pickles, onions, coleslaw served on a potato roll
- French Dip$16.00
Slow braised chuck roast, melted gruyere on crusty french bread served with a cup of beef jus
- Grilled Cheese$12.00
Gouda, cheddar and gruyere deliciously melted on a toasted country loaf.
Entrees
- Honey Bourbon Pork Chop$28.00
8 oz honey bourbon basted pork chop served with smashed potatoes, seasonal veg and seasonal compote
- Homestyle Meatloaf$22.00
Glazed meatloaf served with seasonal veg and wild rice pilaf
- Rattlesnake Pasta$23.00
Linguine pasta, andouille sausage, grilled chicken and cream Cajun Alfredo served with grilled french bread
- Chicken Parmesan$22.00
Linguine pasta, marinara and mozzarella topped with grilled chicken served with grilled french bread
- Fish and Grits$23.00
Fried Catfish, creamy cheese grits, seasonal vegetables
- Farmhouse Chicken$20.00
Roasted lemon herb half chicken, Mac’s classic mac ’n cheese, seasonal vegetable
- Fried Chicken Dinner$20.00
House breaded chicken breast and thigh, Mac’s classic mac ’n cheese or hand cut fries, skillet corn bread
- Country Fried Steak$23.00
White gravy smothered fried steak served smashed potatoes, seasonal vegetables
- Lemon Butter Garlic Salmon$24.00
Pan seared salmon sauced with lemon garlic beurre blanc, wild rice, seasonal vegetables
- Portobello Steak$18.00
Grilled marinated portobello mushroom steaks served with roasted potatoes and seasonal vegetables
- Steak Frites$27.00
Grilled steak, fries, seasonal salad
Sides
- Classic Mac & Cheese$4.00
- Hand-cut Fries$4.00
- Smashed Potatoes$3.00
- CornBread Skillet$4.00
- Hoppin' John$3.00
Black eyed peas and wild rice seasoned with pork belly
- Grits$3.00
Creamy stone ground grits seasoned with sharp cheddar cheese
- Sauteed Green Beans$3.00
- Coleslaw$3.00
- Roasted Potatoes$4.00
- French Bread
- Seasonal Vegetables$3.00
Asssorted seasonal vegetables