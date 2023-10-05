Skip to Main content
MacShak 1315 E State St
We are not accepting online orders right now.
Bowls
Custom Bowl
$10.49
The Cheesesteak
$14.99
The Olean
$13.49
The Basic
$9.99
The Meat Mac
$15.49
The Flaming Pig
$12.99
Ham & Cheese
$11.49
Chicken Bacon Ranch
$13.49
Chicken Parm
$12.99
Chicken Alfredo
$13.49
Breadstick
Bowl of Cheese
$1.49
5 Pack Breadstick
$4.00
1 Breadstick
$0.99
Desserts
2 Pack Cookie
$1.99
1 Cookie
$1.09
Drinks
SmartWater
$2.49
Apple Juice
$2.29
20oz Soda
$2.49
Gold Peak
$2.49
MacShak 1315 E State St Location and Ordering Hours
(585) 378-6440
1315 E State St, Olean, NY 14760
Closed
All hours
