Mad Beach Craft Brewing Company 12945 Village Blvd
Beer Menu
Bottles & Macro Brews
- “Dubious Intentions” Bourbon Barrel Imperial Brown$17.00
- Rum Barrel Barleywine$17.00
- Rum Barrel Pirate Booty Mead$17.00Out of stock
- Pirate Booty 1L Orange Blossom Mead$35.00
- Sevora Red Sangria Bottle$22.00
- Cabia White Sangria Bottle$22.00
- Wasa Watermelon Sangria Bottle$22.00
- Bud Light$4.50
- Budweiser$4.50
- Mich Ultra$4.50
- Corona$5.50
- Bud/Bud Lt/Ultra Bucket$16.00
- Corona Bucket$20.00
- O'Douls Non-Alcoholic$4.00
Crowlers - To Go Only
- #Amber Ale - Crowler$13.00
6% Malty amber ale. Rich caramel, toffee, bread crust, and malt that pairs well with a wide variety of food
- Back in Black Crowler$16.00
- Banana Hammock Crowler$13.00
- Belgin Dubbel Crowler$14.00
- Blackberry Mango Seltzer Crowler$11.00
Classic Munich Dunkel dark german lager
- Blood orange - Crowler$13.00
- Coco Sidra - Coconut Cider Crowler$13.00
- Czech Yo Self Crowler$13.00
Sour ale brewed with watermelon, strawberry, guava, raspberry, and plums
- Dark Side Wheat Crowler$13.00
- Dolphin Drool - Pale Ale Crowler$13.00
- Florida Common Crowler$13.00
- Green Tea Saison Crowler$13.00
Winter lager using specialty malts to give a brown color and complex flavor. 7.5% ABV. Malty with just a hint of bitterness.
- I Yam What I Yam - Sweet Potato Crowler$24.00
- Imperial Cranberry Seltzer Crowler$14.00
- Kalypso - key lime cider Crowler$13.00
- Levique - Light Lager Crowler$11.00
American light lager. 4.5% ABV. Light in body and calories but more flavor than mass produced lagers.
- Life's a Beach - Orange Wheat Crowler$13.00
Wheat Ale brewed with orange. 5% ABV. Very drinkable and perfectly balanced
- Madeira Vice - IPA Crowler$16.00
- Maple Stout Crowler$24.00
12% ABV. Brewed with peanut butter and chocolate
- Munich dunkel - Crowler$13.00
- Passionfruit Cider - Crowler$13.00
- PB Cup Stout Crowler$24.00
- Raz Wit Crowler$13.00
German Pils. 6.4%ABV
- Seeing Dooble DIPA Crowler$24.00
Hazy ipa brewed with Passionfruit
- Skittles Sour Crowler$13.00
Belgian Wheat Ale brewed with Coriander and Orange. Floral, Citrus, and Belgian yeast spiciness.
Food Menu
Appetizers
- GS Boneless Wings$13.00
6 crisp chicken tenders tossed in our sweet heat wing sauce and served with celery and house blue cheese dressing.
- Chips n Dips$11.00
House cut & fried tortilla chips, taqueria style salsa, guacamole & our house beer cheese.
- Crispy Pickle Spears$8.00
Hand breaded buttermilk pickle spears served with our homemade ranch.
- Fish Spread$10.00
Tim Nachman's legendary recipe. Served with saltines, pickled jalapeno and lemon.
- Gluten Sensitive Totchos$11.00
Seasoned tots, our house black beans, shredded Cojack cheese & cilantro-lime crema.
- Hummus$8.00
Homemade with the chunks to prove it. Topped with pico de gallo and served with lemon and warm pita points.
- Bacon Mac n Cheese$8.00
Corkscrew pasta, white cheddar cheese sauce, roasted jalapeno & bacon.
- Side Beans & Rice$4.50
Our southwest seasoned black bean recipe served over steamed rice and topped with pico de gallo. *Gluten Free*
- Nachos$14.00
Fresh tortilla chips, slow roasted pulled pork, pico de gallo, our house beer cheese, cilantro-lime crema & pickled jalapenos.
- Totchos$11.00
Seasoned tots, beef chili, our house beer cheese and Lagered sour cream.
- Wings$12.00
8 wings tossed in our sweet heat wing sauce and served with celery and house blue cheese dressing. *Not available only drummys or only flappers*
- Beer Cheese Dip$10.00Out of stock
- Peel n Eat Shrimp$14.00+
Greens
- 1/2 Weggie$4.00
A perfect side salad. A half portion of our Beach Weggie salad. Iceberg, blue cheese dressing, diced tomato, bacon & blue cheese crumbles.
- Beach Weggie$9.00
Wedge of crisp iceberg lettuce, house blue cheese dressing, bacon, tomato wedges and blue cheese crumbles
- Mad House Salad$9.00
Chopped iceberg, diced tomato, onion, mandarin orange, cucumber, cojack cheese and choice of Ranch or Mango-Rum Vinaigrette. Add a protein to make it a full meal!
- Rum Runner Cobb Salad$15.00
Chopped iceberg, diced tomato, onion, & bacon tossed in our mango-rum vinaigrette. Finished with mandarin orange, guacamole, blue cheese crumbles and jerk chicken breast.
Low Country Boils
Entree
- Beyond Brat Entree$12.00
Beyond tasty! Oven roasted Beyond Meat Bratwurst, peppers & onion served with IPA mustard and black beans & rice. *vegan & gluten free*
- Black Beans & Rice$7.50
Our southwest seasoned, slow simmered black beans served over steamed rice and topped with pico de gallo and Lagerered sour cream. Make it a meal by adding one of our proteins! *gluten free w/o the Lagered sour cream*
- Mahi Mahi Entreee$17.00
Seared or blackened filet of Mahi Mahi, served with black beans and rice and cilantro-lime crema. *gluten free*
- You're Not a Jerk Chicken Dinner$13.00
Jerk chicken breast topped with a warm mango chutney. Served with black beans & rice. *gluten free*
Burgers & Sandwiches
- Mad Smash Single$7.50
1/4 lb fresh, never frozen ground chuck, fully seasoned & smashed. Served with lettuce, tomato & onion on a toasted brioche roll. Are you sure one patty is enough!? Look at the double or triple! Don't forget to add the bacon & cheese! *LTO only available on the burger, on the side, or not at all*
- Mad Smash Double$10.50
Two 1/4 lb ground chuck smash burgers, lettuce, tomato, onion & a toasted brioche bun. Don't forget the bacon and cheese! Or are you up to the challenge of the Triple Smash Burger?! *LTO only available on the burger, on the side or not at all*
- Mad Smash Triple$12.50
Three 1/4 lb ground chuck smash burgers, lettuce, tomato, onion & a toasted brioche bun. Don't forget to add the bacon & cheese! *LTO only available on the burger, on the side, or not at all*
- Jelly Donut Burger$15.00
Don't deny yourself! Two 1/4 lb smash burgers, two slices of cheddar, two strips of bacon, raspberry jam and glazed donuts for buns. Powdered sugar garnish.
- Cheese & Chong$14.00
The #1 cheat meal! Two 1/4 lb smash burgers, two slices of swiss, two strips of bacon & ranch stuffed between two sharp cheddar grilled cheese sandwiches.
- Beyond Burger$11.00
1/4 lb Beyond Meat Patty, lettuce, tomato & onion on a toasted Udi's gluten free bun. *vegetarian* *vegan w/o the Udi's bun which contains egg white powder* *LTO only available on the burger, on the side or not at all*
- Buff Chicken$13.00
Buttermilk breaded boneless chicken breast, our sweet heat Buffalo sauce, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion & ranch on a toasted brioche bun. *LTO only available on the sandwich, on the side or not at all*
- You're Not A Jerk Sandwich$11.50
Jerk chicken breast, warm mango chutney, cilantro-lime crema, lettuce, tomato & onion on a toasted brioche bun. *LTO only available on the sandwich, on the side or not at all*
- Mahi Mahi Sandwich$17.00
Beer battered cod, swiss, cilantro-lime crema, lettuce, tomato & onion on a toasted brioche bun. Available with seared or blackened Mahi in place of the beer battered cod. *LTO only available on the sandwich, on the side or not at all*
- Beer Batterd Cod Sandwich$15.00
- BBQ Pork Sandwich$11.00
Slow roasted pulled pork, smokey Texas BBQ sauce & our beer cheese served on a toasted brioche bun.
- Chicken Pesto Club$13.50
Kids
- Hamburger Slider$5.00
Smash burger slider, toasted brioche bun & seasoned tots. *cheeseburger slider shown*
- Cheeseburger Slider$5.00
Smash burger, cheddar, toasted brioche roll & seasoned tots.
- Grilled Cheese$5.00
Sharp cheddar grilled cheese sandwich & seasoned tots.
- Chicken Tendies$7.00
Boneless fried chicken tenders, seasoned tots & ranch dressing. *gluten free*
- Pasta & Cheese Sauce$5.00
Beverage Menu
NA Beverages
- Coke$2.50
- Diet Coke$2.50
- Cherry Coke$2.50
- Sprite$2.50
- Lemonade$2.50
- Root Beer$2.50
- Sweet Tea$2.50
- Unsweet Tea$2.50
- 12oz Ice Water
- Kids AJ$1.50
- Kids OJ$1.50
- Kids Coke$1.50
- Kids Diet Coke$1.50
- Kids Cherry Coke$1.50
- Kids Root Beer$1.50
- Kids Sprite$1.50
- Kids Lemonade$1.50
- Kids Sweet Tea$1.50
- Kids Unsweet Tea$1.50
- Boylan Root Beer$3.50
- Boylan Black Cherry Soda$3.50
- Boylan Ginger Ale$3.50
- Boylan Creme Soda$3.50
- Bottled Water$1.50