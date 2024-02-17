Mad River Tavern 111 W Main St
Appetizers
- Sticky Sliders$15.00
hand formed grass-fed beef patties topped with ghost pepper cheese, crispy bacon, peanut butter and spicy-sweet jam
- Pretzels and Beer Cheese$12.00
soft pretzel sticks served with Hudy Delight beer cheese
- Fried Pickles$10.00
deep-fried pickle spears + ranch & donkey sauce
- Irish Nachos$12.00
Tin-roof fries smothered in Hudy Delight beer cheese, topped with cheddar, bacon, green onions and drizzled w/ranch.
- Poutine$12.00
tin-roof fries covered in our brown gravy, beer-braised onions & fresh Wisconsin cheese curds
- Mac & Cheese Bites$13.00
deep-fried Mac & Cheese bites w/ ranch & donkey sauce on the side
Handhelds
- Classic American Burger$12.00
1/3 lb locally raised grass-fed beef patty, wood-fired & topped w/ American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion & pickles, comes w/ fries
- Black & Blue Burger$15.00
1/3 lb locally raised grass-fed beef patty, wood-fired & topped with blue cheese & beer-braised onions, served w/ donkey sauce, comes w/ fries
- Tavern Burger$16.00
1/3 lb locally raised grass-fed beef patty, wood-fired, smeared in bbq sauce & topped w/ bacon, beer cheese & tobacco onions on a pretzel bun, comes w/ fries
- Pork Tenderloin Sandwich$15.00Out of stock
hand-breaded 5oz pork tenderloin w/ course-ground mustard, bacon & our crunchy bacon slaw, comes w/ fries
- Tavern Dog$9.50
an all-beef 1/4lb frank in a pretzel bun, topped with beer cheese curds, grilled onions and bacon crumbles, comes w/ side of fries
Entrees
- Ribeye Steak$34.00
melt-in-your-mouth 12oz Ribeye, cooked to perfection on our woodfire grill & served w/ our tobacco onions + 2 sides of choice
- Baseball Steak$23.00
8oz sirloin, wood-fired and served with our tobacco onions
- Porterhouse Pork Chop$20.00
12oz bone-in chop w/ both loin & tenderloin, cooked to optimum flavor & juiciness over our woodfire grill + 2 sides of choice
- Mad River Walleye Platter$20.00
using the original “Tavernette” recipe, this walleye is delicately seasoned & floured, then fried
- Grilled Chicken Dinner$18.00Out of stock
chicken breast AND thigh, perfectly seasoned & char-grilled over a real woodfire
- Fettuccine Alfredo$14.00
fettuccine tossed in our velvety Alfredo sauce *add grilled, bbq or blackened chicken breast for $5
- Catfish & Chips$14.00
Salads
- Tavern Salad$15.00
fresh iceberg lettuce & crisp romaine topped w/ cherry tomatoes, cucumber slices, red onion, shredded carrots, tender grilled chicken breast, crispy bacon, cheddar cheese & croutons
- House Salad$9.00
fresh iceberg lettuce & crisp romaine, tomato, cucumber, carrot, red onion, cheddar cheese & croutons
Kids
- Chicken Strips$10.00
yummy chicken strips, breaded & fried, dipping sauce on the side + 1 side of choice
- HotDog$8.00
a kid classic- all beef hotdog grilled & served in a soft bun + 1 side of choice
- Slider$8.00
a mini burger perfect for little appetites- made w/ a juicy beef patty, topped w/ cheese & served on a soft bun + 1 side of choice
Sides
- Crinkle Cut Fries$2.00
- Tin Roof Fries$3.50
- Side Salad$3.50
- Baked Potato$3.50
- Tobacco Onions$3.50
sliced and feathered onions dredged through special seasoning and deep fried to a dark brown.
- Mashed Potatoes$3.50
mashed red potatoes with garlic
- Mac & Cheese$3.50
- Carrots$3.50
- Green Beans w/ Ham$3.50
- Charred Tomato$3.50
- Corn$3.50
- Bacon Slaw$3.50