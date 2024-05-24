Mad Rooster - Milwaukee 4401 W Greenfield Ave
WAFFLES & TOAST
WAFFLES
- WAFFLE$10.50
- BACON WAFFLE$16.00
Crisp cherrywood smoked bacon mixed throughout the batter with two eggs any style. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially with certain medical conditions. Food allergy
- BANANA PECAN WAFFLE$14.00
- SPICY CHICKEN WAFFLE$17.00
- CHICKEN & WAFFLES$17.00
FRENCH TOAST
MRC ORIGINALS
- Classic Breakfast$8.50
Two cage-free eggs, choice of side + toast or pancakes
- Corned Beef Hash+ Eggs$18.00
Our homemade chunky old fashioned's corned beef hash served with two eggs any style, choice of side + toast or pancakes
- The Continental$13.50
No substitutions. Two eggs any style, baby reds, two buttermilk pancakes + a regular size juice of choice
- Grilled Salmon + Eggs$23.00
Grilled salmon on our signature spinach served with our homemade hollandaise sauce, two eggs, choice of side + toast or pancakes
- Grilled Salmon + Spinach$19.00
Grilled salmon on our signature spinach served with our homemade hollandaise sauce, choice of side + toast or pancakes
- Avocado Feta Toast$15.00
Choice of toast topped with freshly smashed avocado, grilled zucchini, red onions, imported feta cheese, roasted tomatoes, poached eggs, drizzled with extra virgin Greek olive oil + sprinkled with oregano
- Chilaquiles Verdes$15.50
Fresh corn tortilla chips baked with our homemade salsa, topped with jack cheddar, chopped onions, cilantro and two eggs any style, served with choice of side
- Biscuits + Gravy$14.50
Two homemade biscuits smothered in our chicken chorizo gravy, served with two eggs any style + choice of side
- Shakshuka$14.50
Two eggs any style with cumin spiced tomato sauce, lentils, avocado, cilantro + goat cheese served with grilled herb focaccia
- The Hangover$27.00
Certified black angus skirt steak with two eggs, choice of a signature potato + toast or pancakes. Chef recommends prepared medium
- Huevos Rancheros$14.00
Two eggs any style on corn tortillas, served with queso fresco, avocado and choice of side
- Spinach & Feta Frittata$15.00
Baby red potatoes, chicken chorizo, bell peppers, roasted tomatoes, sprinkled with fresh basil
- Breakfast Burrito$14.00
Our spinach tortilla stuffed with scrambled eggs, chicken chorizo, jack + cheddar, tomatoes, onions, poblano peppers + avocado, served with salsa ranchera, sour cream choice of side
- Pork Chop$17.00
A breaded pork chop topped with our amazing chorizo gravy. Served with two eggs any style, choice of side and toast or pancakes
- Chilaquiles Rojos$15.50
- CHORIZO & EGGS$13.50
- CREPE BURRITO$13.00
- MEXICAN BOWL$18.00
- ROASTED VEGGIE BOWL$15.00
SANDWICHES
- Monte Cristo$13.50
- Morning Croissant$13.50
- Brunch Burger$15.00
- Mexico City Sandwich$18.50
- Mad Burger$15.00
- Cali Burger$14.00
- Buffalo Chicken Wrap$15.50
- Blackened Chicken Croissant$15.00
- Mad Grilled Cheese$13.50
- Chicken Avocado Club$15.00
- Reuben$16.00
- Patty Melt$14.50
- Mad Club$14.00
- BLT$12.00
- Tuna Melt$14.50
- Triple Decker$13.00
- Tuna Salad$11.50
- Cheese Burger
PANCAKES & CREPES
PANCAKES
- F BUTTERMILK$11.00
- S BUTTERMILK$8.00
- F GF PANCAKES$12.00
- S GF PANCAKES$9.00
- F BANANA WALNUT$13.50
- S BANANA WALNUT$10.50
- F CHOCOLATE CAKES$12.50
- S CHOCOLATE CAKES$9.50
- F BLUEBERRY CRUNCH$13.50
- S BLUEBERRY CRUNCH$10.50
- F WILDBERRY CRUNCH$14.50
- S WILDBERRY CAKES$11.50
- PIGS IN A BLANKET$13.50
- SHORT LEMON RICOTTA$11.50
- FULL LEMON RICOTTA$13.50
- BEIGNETS$8.50
CREPES
SKILLETS AND BENEDICTS
FRITTATAS & SCRAMBLERS
FRITTATA
SIDES
- SD ONE EGG$2.50
- SD TWO EGGS$4.00
- SD THREE EGGS$6.00
- SIDE FRUIT$5.50
- SD BABY REDS$4.00
- SD CRISPY REDS$4.00
- SD FRIES$4.50
- SIDE SWEET POTATO FRIES$5.50
- SD LINKS$5.00
- SD BACON$5.00
- SD CRISPY BACON$5.00
- SD CHICKEN SAUSAGE$5.00
- SD SAUSAGE PATTIES$5.00
- SD CHICKEN CHORIZO$5.00
- SD CHICKEN BREAST$5.00
- SD GRILLED STEAK$5.00
- SD SKIRT STEAK$9.00
- BAGEL$5.00
- BANANA BREAD$5.00
- CROISSANT$5.00
- ENGLISH MUFFIN$5.00
- SD BISCUITS & GRAVY$4.00
- SD CHICKEN CHORIZO REDS$7.50
- SIDE CORNED BEEF HASH$9.00
- SIDE COTTAGE CHEESE$3.50
- SIDE GOAT CHEESE REDS$7.50
- SIDE GREEK REDS$7.50
- SIDE HAM$5.00
- SIDE MAD REDS$7.50
- SIDE SOUP$4.00
- SD TOAST$4.00
- SD SLICED AVOCADO$1.50
- SD SMASH AVOCADO$1.50
- SD MAPLE SYRUP$3.00
- Cinnamon Muffin$4.50
- Bran Muffin$4.50
- SD Jalapenos$2.00
- Large Fruit$7.00
- SD TORTILLAS$3.00