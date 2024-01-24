Skip to Main content
Mad Taco Express
Mad Taco Express
appetizers
tacos & tostadas
specialty tacos
specialty bowls
take home taco bar
dessert
Beverages
Specials
appetizers
Tortilla Chips
$3.00
Fresh Tomato Salsa
$4.50
guacamole
$6.50
nachos locos
$10.00
quesadilla
$7.00
rice and beans
$4.50
mexican street corn
$5.75
Queso
$5.25
tacos & tostadas
grilled chicken TACO
$3.50
TACO - steak
$4.00
TACO - pork
$3.25
TACO - ground chicken
$3.50
TACO - ground beef
$3.75
TACO - chorizo
$3.75
specialty tacos
TACO - birria (3)
$14.50
TACO - mahi mahi (3)
$14.50
TACO - shrimp (3)
$14.50
specialty bowls
BOWL -grilled chicken
$13.50
BOWL - steak
$15.00
BOWL - pork
$13.00
BOWL -ground chicken
$13.00
BOWL - ground beef
$14.00
BOWL - chorizo
$11.75
BOWL - birria
$15.00
BOWL - mahi mahi
$15.00
BOWL - shrimp
$15.00
take home taco bar
Take Home Taco Bar
$52.00
dessert
flan
$7.50
churros
$8.00
dole whip float
$7.00
Out of stock
Beverages
Jarritos
$3.00
Coke
$3.00
Sprite
$3.00
Diet Coke
$3.00
Water
$2.00
Iced Tea
$3.50
Specials
Chicken Tamales
$7.00
Pork Tamales
$6.50
Mad Taco Express Location and Ordering Hours
(973) 200-2030
467 Bloomfield Ave, Verona, NJ 07044
Open now
• Closes at 8:45PM
All hours
Order online
