The Mad Taco Montpelier, Vermont
Starters
Tacos
12 hour smoked pork shoulder. With diced onion and cilantro on double stacked corn tortillas
Smoked chicken. With guacamole, diced onion and cilantro on double stacked corn tortillas
House seasoned von Trapp ground beef. With guacamole, pickled onions and cilantro on double stacked corn tortillas
12 hour smoked pork shoulder finished with our verde sauce. With pinapple salsa and cilantro on double stacked corn tortillas
12 hour smoked pork shoulder finished with our mole sauce. With guacamole, diced onions and cilantro on double stacked corn tortillas
12 hour smoked pork shoulder, we add some heat to this one. With guacamole, pineapple salsa and cilantro on double stacked corn tortillas.
12 hour smoked pork shoulder. With kimchi and cilantro on double stacked corn tortillas
Burritos
12 hour smoked pork shoulder with rice, refried beans, jack cheese, guacamole, salsa and cilantro in a flour tortilla. Ask for it wet and we'll smother it in cheese and sauce and bake it!
Smoked chicken with rice, refried beans, jack cheese, guacamole, salsa and cilantro in a flour tortilla. Ask for it wet and we'll smother it in cheese and sauce and bake it!
House seasoned von Trapp ground beef with rice, refried beans, jack cheese, guacamole, salsa and cilantro in a flour tortilla. Ask for it wet and we'll smother it in cheese and sauce and bake it!
12 hour smoked pork shoulder finished in our verde sauce with rice, refried beans, jack cheese, guacamole, salsa and cilantro in a flour tortilla. Ask for it wet and we'll smother it in cheese and sauce and bake it!
12 hour smoked pork shoulder finished in our mole sauce with rice, refried beans, jack cheese, guacamole, salsa and cilantro in a flour tortilla. Ask for it wet and we'll smother it in cheese and sauce and bake it!
12 hour smoked pork shoulder, we add some heat to this one! With rice, refried beans, jack cheese, guacamole, salsa and cilantro in a flour tortilla. Ask for it wet and we'll smother it in cheese and sauce and bake it!
With rice, black beans, jack cheese, guacamole, salsa and cilantro in a flour tortilla. Ask for it wet and we'll smother it in cheese and sauce and bake it!
With rice, refried beans, jack cheese, guacamole, salsa and cilantro in a flour tortilla. Ask for it wet and we'll smother it in cheese and sauce and bake it!
Burrito Bowls
12 hour smoked pork shoulder with rice, refried beans, jack cheese, guacamole, salsa and cilantro.
Smoked chicken with rice, refried beans, jack cheese, guacamole, salsa and cilantro.
House seasoned von Trapp ground beef with rice, refried beans, jack cheese, guacamole, salsa and cilantro.
12 hour smoked pork shoulder finished in our verde sauce with rice, refried beans, jack cheese, guacamole, salsa and cilantro.
12 hour smoked pork shoulder finished in our mole sauce with rice, refried beans, jack cheese, guacamole, salsa and cilantro.
12 hour smoked pork shoulder, we add some heat to this one! With rice, refried beans, jack cheese, guacamole, salsa and cilantro.
With rice, black beans, jack cheese, guacamole, salsa and cilantro.
With rice, refried beans, jack cheese, guacamole, salsa and cilantro.