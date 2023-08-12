2x points now for loyalty members
Madame Do Madame Do
Banh mi
Honey Lemongrass Pork Banh mi
Grilled pork, Vietnamese baguette, homemade special green sauce, mayo, pickled carrots, cilantro, cucumber, and jalapeno.
Soy Glazed Chicken Banh Mi
Grilled chicken, Vietnamese baguette, homemade special green sauce, mayo, pickled carrots, cilantro, cucumber, and jalapeno.
Grilled Lime Chicken Banh Mi
Garlic Beef Banh Mi
Grilled beef, Vietnamese baguette, homemade special green sauce, mayo, pickled carrots, onion, garlic, cilantro, cucumber, and jalapeno.
Fried Tofu Saute Banh Mi
Fried tofu, Vietnamese baguette, homemade special green sauce, mayo, pickled carrots, cilantro, onion, cucumber, and jalapeno.
Fresh Tofu Saute Banh Mi
Fresh tofu, Vietnamese baguette, homemade special green sauce, mayo, pickled carrots, cilantro, onion, cucumber, and jalapeno.
Vermicelli
Honey Lemongrass Pork Vermicelli
Vermicelli (Vietnamese rice noodles), grilled pork, egg rolls, roasted peanuts, carrots, mint, lettuce, cucumber, and sauce on the side.
Soy Glazed Chicken Vermicelli
Vermicelli (Vietnamese rice noodles), grilled chicken, egg rolls, roasted peanuts, carrots, mint, lettuce, cucumber, and sauce on the side.
Garlic Beef Vermicelli
Vermicelli (Vietnamese rice noodles), grilled beef, grilled onion, egg rolls, roasted peanuts, carrots, mint, lettuce, cucumber, and sauce on the side.
Fried Tofu Saute Vermicelli
Vermicelli (Vietnamese rice noodles), tofu, grilled onion, vegetarian egg rolls, roasted peanuts, carrots, mint, lettuce, cucumber, and pineapple sauce on the side.
Fresh Tofu Saute Vermicelli
Vermicelli (Vietnamese rice noodles), tofu, grilled onion, vegetarian egg rolls, roasted peanuts, carrots, mint, lettuce, cucumber, and pineapple sauce on the side.
Grilled Lime Chicken Vermicelli
Pho
Chicken Pho
Chicken, rice noodles, rare egg yolk, onion, green onion, black pepper, and cilantro.
Steak Pho
Beef broth cooked for 24 hours, rare steak, rice noodles, rare egg yolk, onion, green onion, black pepper, and cilantro.
Tender Brisket Pho
Beef broth cooked for 24 hours, tender brisket simmered for 6 hours, rice noodles, rare egg yolk, onion, green onion, black pepper, and cilantro.
Pho Tai Nam (Steak and Brisket)
Beef broth cooked for 24 hours, rare steak, tender brisket, rice noodles, rare egg yolk, onion, green onion, black pepper, and cilantro.
Combo Pho
Beef broth cooked for 24 hours, rare steak, tender brisket, meatballs rice noodles, rare egg yolk, onion, green onion, black pepper, and cilantro.
Meatball Pho
Beef broth cooked for 24 hours, meatballs, rice noodles, rare egg yolk, onion, green onion, black pepper, and cilantro.
Build Your Own Pho (three protein choices)
Build your own pho with your favorite broth and types of protein
Build Your Own Pho (one protein choice)
Build your own pho with your favorite broth and types of protein
Build Your Own Pho (two protein choices)
Build your own pho with your favorite broth and types of protein
Pho for kids
Rice
Grilled Honey Lemongrass Pork Rice
Grilled pork, sunny-side-up egg, jasmine rice, pickled carrots, lettuce, cucumber, and fish sauce on the side.
Grilled Soy Glazed Chicken Rice
Grilled chicken, sunny-side-up egg, jasmine rice, pickled carrots, lettuce, cucumber, and fish sauce on the side.
Grilled Garlic Beef Rice
Grilled beef, sunny-side-up egg, jasmine rice, pickled carrots, grilled onion, lettuce, cucumber, and fish sauce on the side.
Fried Tofu Saute Rice
Fried tofu, sunny-side-up egg, jasmine rice, pickled carrots, lettuce, cucumber, and fish sauce on the side.
Fresh Tofu Saute Rice
Fresh tofu, sunny-side-up egg, jasmine rice, pickled carrots, lettuce, cucumber, and fish sauce on the side.
Drink Menu
Bubble Tea (Smoothies)
Fruit Tea (Non-dairy)
Iced Coffee
Thai Iced Tea
Tea and Juice Can
