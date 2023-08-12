Popular Items

Build Your Own Pho (one protein choice)

$12.85

Build your own pho with your favorite broth and types of protein

Fresh Spring Rolls

$7.95

Garlic Beef Banh Mi

$9.95

Grilled beef, Vietnamese baguette, homemade special green sauce, mayo, pickled carrots, onion, garlic, cilantro, cucumber, and jalapeno.

Food Menu

Appetizer

Fresh Spring Rolls

$7.95

Vietnamese Egg Rolls

$8.95

Potstickers

$8.95

Banh mi

Honey Lemongrass Pork Banh mi

$8.95

Grilled pork, Vietnamese baguette, homemade special green sauce, mayo, pickled carrots, cilantro, cucumber, and jalapeno.

Soy Glazed Chicken Banh Mi

$8.95

Grilled chicken, Vietnamese baguette, homemade special green sauce, mayo, pickled carrots, cilantro, cucumber, and jalapeno.

Grilled Lime Chicken Banh Mi

$8.95Out of stock

Garlic Beef Banh Mi

$9.95

Grilled beef, Vietnamese baguette, homemade special green sauce, mayo, pickled carrots, onion, garlic, cilantro, cucumber, and jalapeno.

Fried Tofu Saute Banh Mi

$7.95

Fried tofu, Vietnamese baguette, homemade special green sauce, mayo, pickled carrots, cilantro, onion, cucumber, and jalapeno.

Fresh Tofu Saute Banh Mi

$7.95

Fresh tofu, Vietnamese baguette, homemade special green sauce, mayo, pickled carrots, cilantro, onion, cucumber, and jalapeno.

Vermicelli

Vermicelli (Vietnamese rice noodles), your choice of protein, egg rolls, carrots, mint, lettuce, cucumber, and sauce on the side.

Honey Lemongrass Pork Vermicelli

$14.85

Vermicelli (Vietnamese rice noodles), grilled pork, egg rolls, roasted peanuts, carrots, mint, lettuce, cucumber, and sauce on the side.

Soy Glazed Chicken Vermicelli

$14.85

Vermicelli (Vietnamese rice noodles), grilled chicken, egg rolls, roasted peanuts, carrots, mint, lettuce, cucumber, and sauce on the side.

Garlic Beef Vermicelli

$15.85

Vermicelli (Vietnamese rice noodles), grilled beef, grilled onion, egg rolls, roasted peanuts, carrots, mint, lettuce, cucumber, and sauce on the side.

Fried Tofu Saute Vermicelli

$13.85

Vermicelli (Vietnamese rice noodles), tofu, grilled onion, vegetarian egg rolls, roasted peanuts, carrots, mint, lettuce, cucumber, and pineapple sauce on the side.

Fresh Tofu Saute Vermicelli

$13.85

Vermicelli (Vietnamese rice noodles), tofu, grilled onion, vegetarian egg rolls, roasted peanuts, carrots, mint, lettuce, cucumber, and pineapple sauce on the side.

Grilled Lime Chicken Vermicelli

$14.85Out of stock

Pho

Chicken Pho

$12.85Out of stock

Chicken, rice noodles, rare egg yolk, onion, green onion, black pepper, and cilantro.

Steak Pho

$12.85

Beef broth cooked for 24 hours, rare steak, rice noodles, rare egg yolk, onion, green onion, black pepper, and cilantro.

Tender Brisket Pho

$12.85

Beef broth cooked for 24 hours, tender brisket simmered for 6 hours, rice noodles, rare egg yolk, onion, green onion, black pepper, and cilantro.

Pho Tai Nam (Steak and Brisket)

$13.85

Beef broth cooked for 24 hours, rare steak, tender brisket, rice noodles, rare egg yolk, onion, green onion, black pepper, and cilantro.

Combo Pho

$14.85

Beef broth cooked for 24 hours, rare steak, tender brisket, meatballs rice noodles, rare egg yolk, onion, green onion, black pepper, and cilantro.

Meatball Pho

$12.85

Beef broth cooked for 24 hours, meatballs, rice noodles, rare egg yolk, onion, green onion, black pepper, and cilantro.

Build Your Own Pho (three protein choices)

$14.85

Build your own pho with your favorite broth and types of protein

Build Your Own Pho (one protein choice)

$12.85

Build your own pho with your favorite broth and types of protein

Build Your Own Pho (two protein choices)

$13.85

Build your own pho with your favorite broth and types of protein

Pho for kids

$7.00

Rice

Grilled Honey Lemongrass Pork Rice

$12.85

Grilled pork, sunny-side-up egg, jasmine rice, pickled carrots, lettuce, cucumber, and fish sauce on the side.

Grilled Soy Glazed Chicken Rice

$12.85

Grilled chicken, sunny-side-up egg, jasmine rice, pickled carrots, lettuce, cucumber, and fish sauce on the side.

Grilled Garlic Beef Rice

$13.85

Grilled beef, sunny-side-up egg, jasmine rice, pickled carrots, grilled onion, lettuce, cucumber, and fish sauce on the side.

Fried Tofu Saute Rice

$11.85

Fried tofu, sunny-side-up egg, jasmine rice, pickled carrots, lettuce, cucumber, and fish sauce on the side.

Fresh Tofu Saute Rice

$11.85

Fresh tofu, sunny-side-up egg, jasmine rice, pickled carrots, lettuce, cucumber, and fish sauce on the side.

Drink Menu

Bubble Tea (Smoothies)

Taro

$5.00

Strawberry

$5.00

Mango

$5.00

Honeydew

$5.00

Fruit Tea (Non-dairy)

Mango Tea

$5.00

Strawberry Tea

$5.00

Iced Coffee

Vietnamese Iced Coffee

$4.50

Thai Iced Tea

Thai Iced Tea

$5.00

Soft Drink

Coke

$2.25

Diet Coke

$2.25

Sprite

$2.25

Dr. Pepper

$2.25

Root Beer

$2.25

Tea and Juice Can

Arizona Tea

$3.75

Lemon Tea

$3.75

Raspberry Tea

$3.75

Peach Tea

$3.75

Apple Juice

$3.75

Coconut Juice

$3.75Out of stock

Food Menu Third Parties

Appetizer

Fresh Spring Rolls

$7.95

Vietnamese Egg Rolls

$8.95

Potstickers

$8.95

Vermicelli

Vermicelli (Vietnamese rice noodles), your choice of protein, egg rolls, carrots, mint, lettuce, cucumber, and sauce on the side.

Honey Lemongrass Pork Vermicelli

$14.85

Vermicelli (Vietnamese rice noodles), grilled pork, egg rolls, roasted peanuts, carrots, mint, lettuce, cucumber, and sauce on the side.

Soy Glazed Chicken Vermicelli

$14.85

Vermicelli (Vietnamese rice noodles), grilled chicken, egg rolls, roasted peanuts, carrots, mint, lettuce, cucumber, and sauce on the side.

Garlic Beef Vermicelli

$15.85

Vermicelli (Vietnamese rice noodles), grilled beef, grilled onion, egg rolls, roasted peanuts, carrots, mint, lettuce, cucumber, and sauce on the side.

Fried Tofu Saute Vermicelli

$13.85

Vermicelli (Vietnamese rice noodles), tofu, grilled onion, vegetarian egg rolls, roasted peanuts, carrots, mint, lettuce, cucumber, and pineapple sauce on the side.

Fresh Tofu Saute Vermicelli

$13.85

Vermicelli (Vietnamese rice noodles), tofu, grilled onion, vegetarian egg rolls, roasted peanuts, carrots, mint, lettuce, cucumber, and pineapple sauce on the side.

Grilled Lime Chicken Vermicelli

$14.85Out of stock

Pho

Chicken Pho

$12.85Out of stock

Chicken, rice noodles, rare egg yolk, onion, green onion, black pepper, and cilantro.

Steak Pho

$12.85

Beef broth cooked for 24 hours, rare steak, rice noodles, rare egg yolk, onion, green onion, black pepper, and cilantro.

Tender Brisket Pho

$12.85

Beef broth cooked for 24 hours, tender brisket simmered for 6 hours, rice noodles, rare egg yolk, onion, green onion, black pepper, and cilantro.

Pho Tai Nam (Steak and Brisket)

$13.85

Beef broth cooked for 24 hours, rare steak, tender brisket, rice noodles, rare egg yolk, onion, green onion, black pepper, and cilantro.

Combo Pho

$14.85

Beef broth cooked for 24 hours, rare steak, tender brisket, meatballs rice noodles, rare egg yolk, onion, green onion, black pepper, and cilantro.

Meatball Pho

$12.85

Beef broth cooked for 24 hours, meatballs, rice noodles, rare egg yolk, onion, green onion, black pepper, and cilantro.

Build Your Own Pho (three protein choices)

$14.85

Build your own pho with your favorite broth and types of protein

Build Your Own Pho (one protein choice)

$12.85

Build your own pho with your favorite broth and types of protein

Build Your Own Pho (two protein choices)

$13.85

Build your own pho with your favorite broth and types of protein

Pho for kids

$7.00

Rice

Grilled Honey Lemongrass Pork Rice

$12.85

Grilled pork, sunny-side-up egg, jasmine rice, pickled carrots, lettuce, cucumber, and fish sauce on the side.

Grilled Soy Glazed Chicken Rice

$12.85

Grilled chicken, sunny-side-up egg, jasmine rice, pickled carrots, lettuce, cucumber, and fish sauce on the side.

Grilled Garlic Beef Rice

$13.85

Grilled beef, sunny-side-up egg, jasmine rice, pickled carrots, grilled onion, lettuce, cucumber, and fish sauce on the side.

Fried Tofu Saute Rice

$11.85

Fried tofu, sunny-side-up egg, jasmine rice, pickled carrots, lettuce, cucumber, and fish sauce on the side.

Fresh Tofu Saute Rice

$11.85

Fresh tofu, sunny-side-up egg, jasmine rice, pickled carrots, lettuce, cucumber, and fish sauce on the side.