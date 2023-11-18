New online ordering page! More
Maddie's Bagel and Eatery 240 N Broadway
Kids Breakfast
- Little Egg$6.99
One egg any style, choice of side, tst and kids drink
- French Toast Sticks$6.99
French toast sticks, choice of side, and kids drink
- Mickey Mouse Pancake$6.99
Mickey mouse pancake, choice of side and kids drink
- Addie Cake$6.99
One buttermilk pancake, choice of side and kids drink
- Amelias Breakfast Sandwich$6.99
Fried egg and American cheese on toasted english muffin
- Mini Oatmeal$6.99
Oatmeal topped with strawberries with choice of side and kids drink
- Mini Parfait$6.99
Lowfat vanilla yogurt with granola and strawberries. Choice of side and kids drink.
To Go Drinks
Desserts
Maddie's Bagel and Eatery Location and Ordering Hours
(603) 894-0094
Closed • Opens Sunday at 7AM