Made in House 3508 Fremont Pl N
All Day Bowls
- Mom's Medley Bibimbop$15.00
"Varietal, veggie-packed, and unmistakably Korean. Traditional mixed rice bowl with sesame, sautéed zucchini, carrots, red cabbage, charred broccoli, peas, shredded pickled red cabbage, mesclun, and signature kale tempura. Topped with sunny egg. VEGAN: Select 'Just Veggies' or 'Tofu' as protein and 'NO EGG' under 'Dietary Restrictions'. GLUTEN FREE: Select 'Just Veggies' or 'Gluten Free Tofu' a choice of gluten free sauce 'Gluten Free Miso Garlic Tahini' or 'Jalapeño Chimichurri', and select 'NO KALE TEMPURA', '100% Gluten Free'under 'Dietary Restrictions' All other proteins include soy. CONTAINS SESAME: Hot Bop Sauce, Ginger Tahini Sauce. Select ""NO SESAME SEEDS"" under 'Dietary Restrictions'. SOY FREE: Select 'Just Veggies' and 'No Sauce'."
- Bopbowl$15.00
Heartier fare with your choice of protein, japchae glass noodles, sautéed cabbage, sesame oil, house mixed rice, topped with toasted nori, toasted sesame.
- Daily Banchan Bento$15.00
"A packed meal with a rotating set of banchan. Your choice of protein, side salad, mayak jammy egg, eggplant, garlic roasted chickpeas, house mixed rice, kale tempura, and japchae noodles. Cannot be made GLUTEN FREE. VEGAN: Select 'Tofu' as protein option and select 'NO EGG' under 'Dietary Restrictions'."
- Japchae Bop$14.00
A tasty, simple medley of marinated japchae glass noodles in our house soy garlic sauce, spinach, carrot, wok sautéed scallion, onion. Garnished with toasted sesame, scallion, and marinated jammy egg . Cannot be made gluten-free (contains soy).
SIDES & ADD ONS
- House Japchae Eggrolls (2-Rolls)$7.00
Made in house! Stuffed with cabbage, carrot, onion, scallion, spices and japchae noodles! Choose between braised Tofu (vegan) or Grilled Chicken. Comes with a side of soy sauce vinaigrette.
- K-Fried Wingggs (3-Piece)$9.00
Crispy finger-lickin' good wings with your choice of glaze! Sesame soy or sweet spicy gochujang. Comes with a side of pickled cabbage to reset the palette.
- Auntie’s Rotating Soup: Tofu & Cabbage Miso (16oz)$4.00
- Our Daily Pickle$2.00+
Crunchy pickling cucumbers made daily with Korean red chilies, cilantro, garlic, and sesame oil for a spicy, sweet, tangy flavor. Soy- and gluten-free!
- Kale Tempura w. Ginger Soy$7.00
A hefty portion of our crispy kale tempura. Sauced with our tangy soy vinaigrette.
- Side House Mixed Rice$3.00
Sprouted wild black rice. Nutty, earthy flavor with chew.
GRAB + GO
Kimbop
Kimchi
- Daily Pickle$2.75
4 oz. GLUTEN FREE, VEGAN
- Napa Kimchi$3.50+Out of stock
Made in small-batches this time every year, these stout 'mu' radishes are naturally sweet with a refreshing, crunchy texture. Hyperseasonal is an understatement - we only make this kimchi during the winter months when it tastes bests! Made with apples, onions, garlic, green onions, coarse grey sea salt, rice powder. Natural ingredients encourage spontaneous fermentation. 8 oz. GLUTEN FREE, VEGAN
- Daikon Kimchi$3.50+Out of stock
Japchae
Mayak Jammy Eggs
SWEET TREATS
- Bakewell Bar$3.25
A shortbread crust topped with raspberry jam and almond frangipane. Baked by our local friends at La Liath Bakery. Contains: Wheat, milk, nuts (almonds)
- GF Almond Brownie$3.25
Dense chocolate brownie made with almond meal, chocolate ganache, and topped with sliced almonds. Gluten free! Baked by our friends La Liath Bakery in Seattle Contains: Egg, milk, nuts (almond), soy
- Millionaire Bar$3.00Out of stock
Shortbread crust, soft caramel, and chocolate combine to make one of our most decadent treats! Baked by our local friends at La Liath Bakery Contains: Wheat, milk, soy
- Jammy Dodger$2.75
Raspberry sandwiched between crumbly shortbread cookies. Irresistible, soft and delicious.
- Carrot Cake Slice$5.00Out of stock
A spiced cake chock full of carrots and walnuts, covered in a light cream cheese frosting. From our friends at La Liath Bakery. Contains: Wheat, milk, egg, nuts (walnut)
ESPRESSO BAR
Espresso
- Espresso$4.00
Made with specially roasted beans from our lovely friends at Dorothea Coffee!
- Americano$3.25+
- Macchiato$4.50
- Cortado$4.75
A one-to-one ratio of espresso and silky steamed milk of your choice!
- Latte$4.00+
- Cappuccino$4.75+
A freshly pulled shot of espresso layered with steamed milk and thick rich foam.
- Shakerato$6.50+
A frothy treat with espresso, condensed milk, cream, and milk all shaken with ice! **CANNOT BE MADE WITHOUT CONDENSED MILK***
- Cold Brew$5.00+Out of stock
Other Bar Drinks
- Vanilla Matcha Latte$6.00+
Ceremonial matcha, vanilla bean, organic sugar, condensed milk (cannot be removed). **CANNOT BE MADE DAIRY FREE**
- Cardamom Chai Latte$5.00+
CARDAMOM BITTERS, SYRUP, SWEET + SPICY CHAI
- Chai Latte$4.50+
- Soso's Sipping Ganache$6.50+
NO REFINED SUGARS! DARK CACAO, AMBER MAPLE SYRUP, SEA SALT, SAIGON CINNAMON
- Mashed Strawberry Milk$6.00
HOUSE MADE FRESH STRAWBERRY COMPOTE, LEMON ZEST, VANILLA BEAN, CONDENSED MILK SWIRL *CAN BE MADE WITHOUT CONDENSED MILK
- Liz's Sesame Maple Latte$5.75
- Steamer$3.00+
HOUSE DRINKS
House-Made Spritzers
- Passionfruit$5.00+
Passionfruit preserves and sparkling water
- Quince Lemon Ginger$5.00+
Served hot or as a spritzer! Preserved quince, pressed ginger, fresh lemon
- Chia Honey Gingerade$5.00+
Immunity boosting fresh-pressed ginger, fresh lemon, wildflower honey, organic cane sugar, and chia seeds. Top seller!
Brewed Teas
- Fresh Mint Matcha Tea$3.50+
Hydrate with our refreshing minty matcha tea! Cold-brewed for 24 hours with organic matcha and fresh mint leaves. Iced or hot.
- Sweet Bee Jasmine Tea (ICED)$3.50+
- Wild Raspberry Honey Hibiscus (ICED)$3.50+
Floral notes of hibiscus, lemongrass, rosehips, orange peel. Lightly sweetened with wildflower honey. Refreshing!
- Barley Tea (ICED)$3.50+
Toasty, nutty, and always a staple in our own homes. Enjoy chilled!
- Korean Pear & Honey (HOT)$3.50+
Harmonious fragrant notes of Asian pear and sweet honey. A variety of flavors with its subtle and savory taste.
- Genmaicha Green Tea & Toasted Brown Rice (HOT)$3.50+
- Buckwheat & Toasted Brown Rice (HOT)$3.50+
Buckwheat Tea offers a robust, nutty taste with earthy notes and topped with our toasted brown rice.
COOLER BEVERAGES
- Beneficial Kombucha$3.75+Out of stock
- Mexican Coca-Cola Bottle$5.00
- Squirt Bottle$5.00Out of stock
- San Pellegrino Italian Sparkling Drink$3.00+
- San Pellegrino 1L$6.75
- Kimono$4.00+Out of stock
Hand picked Yuzu from Japan, infused with Hyogo mountain water and organic cane sugar.
- Timber City Ginger Beer$6.00+
Locally made in Seattle's South Park neighborhood!
BREWS & BOOZE
Local Brews
- All The Rage Kolch (Abomination) - 5.8% ABV$7.00
- Little House Premium - 4.9% ABV$6.00
- Birra Oro Italiano (Matchless) - 5% ABV$7.00
This clean lager was made with a crisp base of Pilsner malt and was gently dry-hopped to push it to another level. Classic noble hop characters come from Hallertau Mittelfrüh with a light dry-hopping of Adeena & Sterling bringing balanced notes of lemon citrus and verdant floral character. With the aroma of noble hops & wildflower honey we wish you Cent’anni!
- Tumwater Premiums Pilsner (Matchless) - 4.8% ABV$7.00
It’s more than just the water in Tumwater that makes a crisp and effervescent lager premium. It takes Cascadia Pilsner malt from Mainstem Malt and Adeena hops from Roy Farms for citrusy, herbal and spicy notes. Together they yield a clear, bright gold body with a frothy white head. An all regional ingredient pilsner with premium pilsner taste.
- Hop Tuff Hazy IPA (Matchless) - 6.5% ABV$7.00
Finally, a Hazy IPA with True Bypass and Crushing Distortion for all the Guitar Shredders out there! Bass Slayers too! Pilsner & malted wheat, combined with flaked oats, are perfectly adjusted for the ultimate clean malt tone, allowing Motueka, Azacca & Mosaic to soar with Singing Hop Sustain! 9 Volt battery not included.
- Fresh Coat Hazy IPA (Matchless) - 7.2% ABV$7.00Out of stock
Does your fridge look drab? In need of a fresh coat of paint? Let’s spruce things up with this Hazy IPA featuring Citra, Vic Secret, Chinook & Ariana hops. Pilsner, Munich & Honey malts with Flaked Wheat make a nice accent as well. Look for big aromas of tangerine, lemon and lime along with flavors of cherry, mango and melon. All with a grapefruit finish. Mmm... that does make the room look better.
- Hoptopia Hazy IPA (Matchless) - 6.2% ABV$7.00
Paradise in hop form? Yes, please! We brewed Hoptopia with a peaceful and approachable melange of Nelson Sauvin, El Dorado, Topaz & Wakatu hops. Melding Yakima and New Zealand hop traditions for notes of fruit punch, white grape juice, strawberries and honeydew melon. This hazy IPA is hoppy aromatherapy for the wonderful person inside of you. Find your HopTopia and feel good!
- Tilt Hazy IPA (Matchless) - 6% ABV$7.00
Ding ding ding! Get your flippers fingers ready, it’s time for a beer that will keep you on the edge of a Tilt! This hazy IPA packs a multi-hop punch with Triumph & Waimea hops to level the playfield. Loaded with buzzing tropical notes of peach, nectarine creamsicle and papaya. Don’t miss it, the extra beer bonus is lit.
- Helles Lager (Lucky Envelope) - 5% ABV$7.00
- Easy Runaway IPA (Old Schoolhouse) - 5.9% ABV$7.00
- Twins (Great Notion) - 5.8% ABV$7.00
- Timber City Ginger Beer - Apple Rose Petal - 5% ABV$7.00
International Imports
- 50 Seju - 16% ABV$14.00
- Mal Guel Soo Rok - 16.8% ABV$14.00
A more mild cousin of soju, mal-guel-su-rook is semi-sweet like a Riesling with crisp grape notes and smooth enough to drink alone, over ice, or diluted with sparkling water for a refreshing, fun drink! (375ml - 14% ABV)
- Jinro Soju Is Back - 16% ABV$14.00
- Seoul Night - 23% ABV$19.00
- Won Soju Original - 22% ABV$24.00
- Kook Soon Dang - Original$6.00Out of stock
Brewed in Korea, this traditional rice wine is easy-drinking and pairs well with savory and spicy foods. The mild carbonation is a pleasant surprise. Very refreshing! 6% abv
- MAKKU - Makgeolli Rice Wine - 6% ABV$6.00+
Makku Original has a creamy texture from the rice sediments and is made with Korean short grain rice, Korean Nuruk, water, Brewer’s yeast, and cane sugar for a touch of sweet. Original is also gluten free and vegan friendly. 6% ABV
- Asahi Super "Dry" - 4.3% ABV$7.00Out of stock
A light, refreshing Japanese lager perfect to guzzle down with spicy, savory grub. 4.3% ABV.
- JPOP Tokyo Sparkling Cocktail - 6.5% ABV$6.00+Out of stock
- Orion Okinawa Craft "The Draft" - 5% ABV$10.00
A perfect example of a traditional Japanese lager with hints of hops and grain.
- Iwatekura Sansho Ale - 5% ABV$7.00
SAUCES
- 2oz Extra Sauce$1.00
- Hot Bop 12oz Bottle$14.00
The OG sauce that started it all. Use for mixing your favorite veggies, proteins, and rice to recreate the bibimbop experience at home! Keep refrigerated for best taste!
- Miso Garlic Tahini 12oz Bottle$14.00
Specially made for spicy-avoidant types. Nutty, creamy, and balanced out with a slight tang.
- GF Miso Garlic Tahini 12oz Bottle$14.00
The same Miso Garlic Tahini taste you love, but made with Tamari and gluten free!
- Jalapeño Chimichurri 8oz Portion$10.00