Mademoiselle Colette Atherton
VIENNOISERIES
Croissant
Our flaky butter croissant is made with the best 100% Isigny Butter imported from France. It is the best croissant you can get in the bay!
Chocolate Croissant
Our flaky butter chocolate croissant is made with the best 100% Isigny Butter imported from France & a Valrohna Chocolate interior to die for! It is the best Chocolate croissant you can get in the bay!
Ham & Cheese Croissant
Our warm and flaky ham and cheese croissant is an elegant sandwich that can make you feel like you've been transported back to a French Parisian bistro. We use Parisian Ham imported from france to which we add hints of Comte Cheese and Swiss Cheese.
Almond Croissant
The most incredible almond croissant, just like you find in a French bakery. Flaky golden croissants filled and topped with almond cream and sliced almonds.
Almond Chocolate Croissant
The most incredible Chocolate almond croissant, just like you find in a French bakery. Flaky golden croissants filled and topped with almond cream and sliced almonds.
Chausson Aux Pommes
Our Chausson aux Pommes are one of our Best Sellers! These are pastries with organic homemade apple filling where the outer cover has been folded over to create a sealed pouch. The outer layer is buttery yet crunchy due to the caramelization of the apple compote.
Sweet Kouign Amann
Croissant like dough, laminated with intense butter and sugar for a flaky, rich treat with a caramelized outer crust. Our Kouign Amaan is a perfect breakfast pastry or afternoon snack.
Vanilla Flan, Slice
Chocolate Chip Cookie
This is the best chocolate chip cookies you will ever have! Buttery, and slightly doughy.
Baguette
Crusty French Baguette, freshly baked each morning by our Boulanger.
Country Bread
Fresh Baked Country Bread
Cookies tout Chocolat GF
Made with a perfect blend of dark and milk chocolate, whole hazelnuts, pecans, and a gourmet brownie-like texture. GLUTEN-FREE!
Goat Cheese Kouign Amann
Croissant-like dough laminated with intense butter, stuffed with goat cheese, then drizzled with honey and toasted seeds for the perfect savory caramelized treat. Our Kouign Amann is a perfect breakfast pastry or afternoon snack.
Raspberry Viennoiserie
Puff Pastry with fresh Raspberry.
Apricot Viennoiserie
Puff Pastry with fresh Apricot.
Raspberry Financier
French almond cakes with carmelized exteriors and a soft pillowy center.
Carrot Cake, Slice
Classic Travel style cake made with fresh grated carrots, and cinnamon.
Hazelnut Cake, Slice
Moist hazelnut pound cake, topped with a 70% dark chocolate ganache, and roasted hazelnuts.
Lemon Cake, Slice
Classic lemon pound cake made with lemon zest, dipped in lemon syrup, and topped with lemon zest confit.
PASTRIES
Blueberry Tart, Individual
Pâte sucrée crust, vanilla bean cream, berry coulis, and fresh blueberries.
Charlotte aux Fruits, Individual
Sponge cake layered with strawberry and raspberry cream, mixed berries, and fresh whipped cream.
Chocolate Entremet, Individual
Milk chocolate mousse, hazelnut insert, dark chocolate mousse, chocolate biscuit, chocolate sablé.
Exotic Pavlova, Individual
Crispy meringue, whipped vanilla and mascarpone cream, mango, lime, and passion fruit. The perfect light and airy treat for spring and summer. Gluten Free.
Lemon Tart, Individual
Pâte sucrée, lemon cream, Italian meringue.
Moelleux au Chocolat, Slice
Our Moelleux au Chocolat Gateau is a rich moist chocolate cake, a true delight for all chocolate lovers out there!
Raspberry Tart, Individual
Pâte sucrée, vanilla bean cream, fresh raspberries, raspberry coulis
BRUNCH
Chicken Sandwich
Freshly Baked Baguette Bread, Mary's Organic Chicken, paprika mayonnaise, mix green salad, fresh cilantro, parmesan cheese, Sun-dried tomatoes.
Colette Chicken Salad
Our Best Seller since DAY 1!! Arugula, Marinated Organic Chicken Breats, sesame seeds, coriander, ginger, mint & Onions.
Croque Monsieur
Famous Traditional French Lunch Item!! Mornay Sauce, Comte Cheese, Parisian Ham, Garlic & Herbs Butter
Ham & Cheese Sandwich
Freshly Baked Baguette Bread, Arugula, Comte Cheese, Parisian Ham, & Cornichon
Parisian Breakfast
1/2 Baguette, salted D'echire Butter & Alain Milliat Jam
Quiche of the Day, Slice
Featuring a buttery, flaky crust filled with a mixture of organic eggs and cream with your choice of ingredients such as cheese, bacon, and seasonal vegetables. Served with a Side of Salad.
Tomato & Burrata Salad
Organic Heirloom Tomato, Burrata, spring onions, basil, olive oil, reduced aged balsamic vinegar
Veggies Sandwich
COFFEE BAR
Latte 12 oz
Latte 16 oz
Iced Latte 16 oz
Cappucino 8 oz
Cappucino 12 oz
Americano 12 oz
Americano 16 oz
Drip Coffee 8 oz
Drip Coffee 12 oz
Drip Coffee 16 oz
Chai Latte 8 oz
Chai Latte 12 oz
Chai Latte 16 oz
Cafe Au Lait 16 oz
Cafe Au Lait 12 oz
Cold Brew 16 oz
Cortado
Dirty Chai
Espresso
Espresso Macchiato
Flat White
French Macaron Latte 12 oz
French Macaron Latte 16 oz
French Macaron Latte 8 oz
Hot Chocolate 8 oz
Matcha Latte 12 oz
Matcha Latte 16 oz
Matcha Latte 8 oz
Mocha 12 oz
Mocha 16 oz
Mocha 8 oz
REFRESHING DRINKS
Alain Milliat Apple Juice
This organic pure juice pressed from French apples will make you spend a sweet and pleasant moment.
Alain Milliat Apricot Juice
Discover this orange coloured Bergeron apricot nectar, its slightly pulpy texture, vivid aromas, woody flavours, and delicate natural acidity.
Alain Milliat Mango Juice
Discover this bright yellow orange coloured nectar, its freshness, strength, and beautiful length of mango aromas.
Alain Milliat Strawberry Juice
Discover this candy red Senga Sengana strawberry nectar, its pulpy texture, freshness, strength and subtle stewed-fruit flavors.
Coca-Cola
Cup of Milk
Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice 12 oz
Our Fresh squeezed Orange Juice is made from sweet oranges that are picked and squeezed at the right time every morning.
Iced Tea 14 oz
Lorina Sparkling Pink Lemonade
Organic - Lorina Pink Lemonade Soda dances on the tongue with a twist of lemon and lime that light up the senses. With no artificial flavorings or color and absolutely no preservatives.
Mineral Water, Medium
Mineral Water, Small
Orangina
Perrier Sparkling Water
Feel alive with the original uplifting thirst quencher that’s bursting with bubbles. Originating in France, the effervescent spirit of Perrier is known worldwide. Its boldly refreshing flavors add fizz to any occasion with zero calories and zero sweeteners.
TEA ROOM
Blanc & Rose White Tea
Chic and magnifique: a legendary blend of white tea and tender Oriental rosebuds. From the crystalline infusion exhales a delicate floral aroma, velvety and cool, that flows over the palate like silk. Royal-tea!
Dream Herbal Mint Tea
MARIAGE FRÈRES creates a new naturally theine-free herbal tea. A velvety composition of beneficial and aromatic plants with relaxing and soothing properties. A mellow and delicate balance of the finest chamomile, verbena, lemon balm, pepper mint, lemongrass, sweet mint,... brightened by a burst of liquorice and antioxidant-rich red tea.
French Breakfast Black Tea
This blend of grand and elegant black teas offers a brew with a round taste, both chocolatey and malty, and structured flavour, powerful and refined. A tasty and balanced morning tea, in the best tradition of Thé Français. With or without milk, a perfect accompaniment to a Parisian breakfast.
Fuji Yama Green Tea
A green tea for connoisseurs, grown near Mount Fuji. Its fine leaves, grand aroma, and subtle taste indicate its outstanding quality.
Marco Polo Fruity Black Tea
Mariage Frères ’ most famous secret is this mysterious blend that takes you to distant lands and strange countries. The aroma evoking Chinese and Tibetan flowers and fruit lend it a uniquely velvety taste. Its extraordinary bouquet makes Marco Polo the most legendary of flavoured teas.
Milky Blue Tea
Made with the utmost respect for the traditional methods specific to grand Blue Teas™, the youngest leaves of this quality tea are picked early in the morning, when the fragrances of the plantation blend with the colours of dawn, then worked one by one and rolled, before being suffused with an elegant milky vapour.
Paris Earl Grey Tea
MARIAGE FRÈRES enriches its incredible Earl Grey tea collection with this new blend of shimmering black tea with delightfully zesty notes of royal bergamot. Sensuous and elegant, PARIS EARL GREY® tea deliciously evokes the most indolent flâneries on the Parisians streets.
Rouge Vanilla Bourbon Tea
Flavoured with vanilla, this red rooibos displays great finesse. Delicate aroma, subtle taste. 100% theine-free.
Verbena Citrobana Herbal Tea
An incredible verbena yields a transcendent gold liquor with a velvety texture and a dizzying rush of candied citron.