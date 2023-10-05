Madfish Grill 4059 Cattlemen Rd
Dinner
Apps
1/2 Dozen Shrimp Cocktail
Half dozen shrimp cocktail with cocktail sauce
Bang Shrimp App
Crispy wild caught shrimp and spicy bang sauce
Bourbon Shrimp App
(5) bacon-basil wrapped shrimp + sweet bourbon glaze
Brussel Sprout App
Miso glazed, XVOO, sea salt and sriracha aioli
Coco Shrimp App
(4) coconut shrimp with mandarin orange dipping sauce
Deviled Eggs
4 pieces. Made with love + bacon & spicy sriracha drizzle
Chicken Lemongrass Dumplings
5 pieces. Fried artisan chicken dumplings and sweet soy & spicy sauce
Mad Eggrolls
The OG...jerked chicken, rice, black beans, cilantro, cheese + guava jelly & avocado ranch
Ricotta Impastada
Creamy smooth whipped ricotta spread, rosemary sea salt, local honey, praline pecan debris and grilled baguette
Shrimp Cocktail (Each)
(each) Lemon and house made cocktail
Mad Wings
(8) Jerk glazed + creamy dill...fan fave since 1999
Soup/Salad
Cup Black Bean Soup
Rice, red onion + sour cream
Cup Crab & Corn Chowder
Cream based blue crab & corn chowder
Cup Lobster Bisque
Sherry infused + herb oil drizzle
Cup Mangospacho
Tomato based, chilled gaspacho with fresh mango + sour cream topping
Bowl Black Bean Soup
Rice, red onion & sour cream
Bowl Crab & Corn Chowder
Cream based blue crab & corn chowder
Bowl Lobster Bisque
Sherry infused with herb oil drizzle
Bowl Mangospacho
Tomato based, chilled gaspacho with fresh mango + sour cream topping
Sarasota Kale Salad
Baby kale, strawberries, goat cheese, candied pecans and balsamic vinaigrette
St. Croix Shrimp Salad
Coconut shrimp, greens, mango, pineapple, yucca chips, blue cheese crumbles and mandarin dressing (a cult favorite)
Wedge Salad
Wedge of iceburg, tomato, bacon + blue cheese dressing
Large 4059 Salad
Iceburg, ham, tomato, green olives, swiss & parmesan cheese + cuban vinaigrette
Large Caesar Salad
Romaine, caesar dressing, parmesan + croutons
Large Madhouse Salad
Mixed greens, tomato, pumpkin seeds, yucca chips + mandarin dressing
Large House Salad
Mixed greens, cucumber, tomato, onion, carrot, croutons + dressing choice
Large Kale Caesar
Baby kale, parmesan, caesar dressing and croutons
Small 4059 Salad
Iceburg, ham, tomato, green olive, parmesan & swiss cheese + cuban vinaigrette
Small Caesar Salad
Romaine, caesar dressing, croutons + parmesan
Small House Salad
Mixed greens, cucumber, tomato, carrots, onion, croutons + dressing choice
Small Kale Caesar
Baby kale, parmesan, croutons + caesar dressing
Small Madhouse Salad
Mixed greens, pumpkin seeds, tomato, yucca chips + mandarin dressing
Handhelds
Butcher Burger
1/2 pound chargrilled fresh ground beef from the Butcher Block on 17th St. Choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and brioche bun
Cobia Burger
6 oz sustainably raised open blue cobia with more omega 3 acids than salmon! Blackened or grilled with tartar, lettuce, tomato, onion and brioche bun + choice of side
Mad Cuban
Pressed ham, pork, swiss, mustard, pickles, fresh Cuban roll and fries
Dry-Aged Burger
1/2 pound dry-aged brasstown farms ribeye-short, rib burger Amish cheddar, brioche bun, pecan wood bacon, frizzled onion, lettuce, tomato, onion + choice of side
Grouper Sandwich
Gulf grouper, lettuce, tomato, onion, tartar, brioche bun and fries
Key West Fish Sandwich
Crunchy battered haddock, Cuban roll, lettuce, tomato, onion, tartar and fries
Lobster BLT
Crispy fried lobster, bang sauce, bacon, shredded lettuce, tomato, toasted brioche bread and fries
Maine Lobster Roll
A nod to our new England heritage. ¼ lb chilled lobster, lettuce, mayo, celery, griddled split top, brioche roll and fries
Mahi Tacos
2 pieces. These tacos are a local favorite! Lightly blackened mahi, lettuce, pico, cilantro slaw, chipotle aioli, cheddar jack, flour tortilla + rice & black beans
Reuben Sandwich
We use ben's grandma bridie's Irish recipe! Corned beef, sliced thin & piled high, swiss, sauerkraut, 1000 island and grilled marble rye + choice of side
Seafood
Fish & Chips
Hand battered, wild caught haddock, fries and tartar sauce
Grouper Chimichanga
A fan favorite! Blackened Gulf grouper, jasmine rice, chipotle crema, cheddar jack, wrapped in a tortilla, smothered with lobster sherry cream, pico de gallo and broccoli
Lobster & Shrimp Cakes
2 pieces. Decadent pan seared lobster & shrimp cakes, remoulade, jasmine rice and broccoli
Pan Seared Cod
Wild caught cod, fresh lemon, sautéed spinach and mashed potatoes
Lobster Ravioli Martinique
Hand made lobster ravioli, topped with sautéed shrimp, bay scallops, tomato-basil cream and Parmesan
Todd's Salmon
Pan seared, curry sauce glazed, served with broccoli & mashed potatoes. Todd, a local and long time regular customer created this amazing sauce. We knew we had to feature it as soon as we tasted it!
Coco Shrimp Entree
(6) coconut shrimp with mandarin dipping sauce + jasmine rice and broccoli
One Lobster Tail
Single lobster tail with drawn butter, jasmine rice and broccoli
Twin Lobster Tails
Two lobster tails with drawn butter, jasmine rice and broccoli
Meats
Cheshire Heritage Pork
House brined center cut heritage pork loin + mashed potatoes & asparagus
Coco-Mac Chicken
Coconut-macadamia crust, mango sauce, jasmine rice and broccoli
Chicken Entree
Two chicken breasts with jasmine rice & broccoli
Filet Medallions
Trio of petite filets, mashed potatoes and broccoli
Filet Mignon
8 oz beef tenderloin, mashed potatoes and broccoli
Mad Thai
Pad thai rice noodles, chicken, edamame, onions, peppers, carrots, fried egg, cilantro peanuts and spicy panang sauce
Martha's Chicken
Sautéed chicken breast, goat cheese, citrus beurre Blanc, grape tomatoes, spinach + jasmine rice and broccoli
Peking Chicken
Amazingly juicy, roast half chicken, sticky honey-soy beer glaze, jasmine rice and broccoli
Prime Tomahawk Ribeye (Bone In)
36 oz bone in angus ribeye, caramelized vidalia onion, mashed potatoes and broccoli
Bowls & Specialty Salads
Bang Shrimp Bowl
Fried wild gulf shrimp, bang sauce, fried rice, Asian vegetables, teriyaki drizzle and cilantro
Mad Thai
Pad thai rice noodles, edamame, onion, peppers, carrots, fried egg, cilantro, peanuts + spicy panang sauce
Poke Tuna Bowl
Diced sushi grade tuna, spicy Hawaiian poke sauce, jasmine rice, cusabi drizzle, sesame seeds and avocado
Quesadilla Salad
Romaine, corn, tortilla strips, black beans, cheddar-jack cheese, pico de gallo, avocado ranch, balsamic vinaigrette and quesadilla wedges
Sarasota Kale Salad
Baby kale, strawberries, goat cheese, candied pecans and balsamic vinaigrette
St. Croix Shrimp Salad
Coconut shrimp, greens, mango, pineapple, yucca chips, blue cheese crumbles and mandarin dressing (a cult favorite)
Thai Salmon Bowl
Seared salmon, spicy thai peanut sauce, chilled soba noodles, cilantro and sweet & spicy papaya slaw
Sides
Side Onion Ring (4)
Side Onion Strings
Side Asparagus
Side BB & Rice
Side Broccoli
Side Brussel Sprouts
Side Homemade Chips
Side Cole Slaw
Side Dill Carrots
Side Edamame Rice
Side Fries
Side Fruit
Side Mashed Potatoes
Side Pasta
Side Plantains
Side Jasmine Rice
Side Soba Noodles
Side Ste Mushrooms
Side Ste Spinach
Side Truffle Fries
Side Yucca Chips
Desserts
Apple Crisp
Served Ala mode with vanilla bean ice cream
Bete Noir
Chocolate, flourless cake with white chocolate & raspberry drizzle
Cheesecake
NY style cheesecake served with berries & whipped cream
Creme Brulee
Classic vanilla bean with torched sugar crust
Flan
Decadent, creamy custard and caramel sauce
Key Lime Pie
A "Quintessential" Florida favorite graham cracker crust and whipped cream
Brownie Lava Cake
Warm molten chocolate brownie, vanilla ice cream and whipped cream
Chocolate Pecan Pie
"To die for" secret recipe and whipped cream
Pudding Bites
Served crispy with caramel sauce, vanilla ice cream, cinnamon and whipped cream
Tiramisu
Italian ladyfinger cookies dipped in espresso, whipped mascarpone cheese and cocoa powder
N/A Bevs
Berry Sparkler
Fresh berries, mint + sparkling water
Bottled Sparkling Water
Bottled Still Water
Coffee
Cold Brew
Flavored Tea
Fountain Lemonade
Fresh Lemonade
Iced Tea
Sweet Tea
Milk
Orange Juice
Pineapple Nojito
Pineapple, mint, lime + sparkling water
Root Beer
Mr Browns (can)
Soda
Breast Cancer Menu
BC Food
BC Drinks
Pink 75
Empress rose gin, fresh squeezed lemon, prosecco & fresh raspberries served up
Color Me Pink
Rita's raspberry infused vodka, maraschino liquer, cream, vanilla simple syrup + fresh raspberries, served up
Vanilla Raspberry Martini
Vanilla vodka, fresh raspberries, fresh lime juice & chambord, served up
Dragon Fruit No-Jito (Non Alcoholic)
Dragon fruit, simple syrup, fresh lime juice, fresh mint + sparkling water over ice
Kids Menu
Food
Kids Burger
1/3 lb burger, well done with cheese + choice of side
Kids Chicken Tenders
Chicken tenders, sauce choice + choice of side
Kids Cod
6 oz Cod, choice of preparation + choice of side
Kids Filet
(2) 3 oz Filet medallions + choice of side
Kids Fish n Chips
Fried haddock with choice of side
Kids Fish Tacos
(2) Tacos with fried haddock, lettuce & cheddar-jack cheese in flour tortillas + choice of side
Kids Grilled Cheese
American cheese grilled on white bread + choice of side
Kids Grilled Chicken
Grilled chicken breast +choice of side
Kids Mac n Chz
Traditional macaroni and cheese + choice of side
Kids Pasta
Pasta choice with sauce choice + side
Kids Salmon
6 oz Atlantic Salmon, choice of preparation + side
Kids Fried Shrimp
Fried popcorn shrimp + one side
Burger Night
Apps
Pub Menu
Beyond Burger
6 oz vegan patty, lettuce, tomato, onion and balsamic dressed greens (gf with no bun)
Black & Bleu Burger
1/3 lb burger blackened with blue cheese, chipotle ranch, lettuce, tomato, onion and frizzled onions + chips
Butchers Burger
1/2 LB chargrilled fresh ground beef from the Butcher Block on 17th St. Choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion & brioche bun + side
Cheese-a-Saurus Burger
Doesn't get cheddar than this! 1/3 lb burger, lettuce, tomato, onion, white American and cheddar-jack crusted bun + chips
Chicken & Chips
Beer battered cuts of chicken breast, fries and tartar
Cobia Burger
6 oz sustainably raised open blue cobia with more omega 3 acids than salmon! Blackened or grilled with tartar, lettuce, tomato, onion and brioche bun + choice of side
Cowboy Burger
1/3 lb burger, smoky BBQ, cheddar, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion and frizzled onion + chips
Dry-Aged Burger
1/2 pound dry-aged brasstown farms ribeye-short rib burger, Amish cheddar, brioche bun, pecan wood bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion & frizzled onion + chips
Irish Salmon
Tender cuts of salmon sautéed in creamy dill sauce over fettuccine
Jalapeño Popper Burger
1/3 lb burger, white American, bacon jam, lettuce, tomato, onion and house pickled Jalapeños + chips
Reuben Burger
Swiss cheese, sauerkraut and 1000 Island dressing
Siesta Burger
1/3 lb burger with sliced avocado, lettuce, tomato, swiss cheese, red onion and green goddess aioli
Surf & Turf Burger
1/3 lb burger topped with crispy bang lobster, lettuce, tomato & onion + chips
The Goat
1/3 lb burger with blackberry preserves, goat cheese, caramelized onions, lettuce, tomato and onion + chips
Family Night
Family Night Bang Shrimp Bowls
(Serves 4) Crispy fried bang shrimp, edamame fried rice, Asian vegetables, teriyaki sauce & cilantro + sides of broccoli
Family Night Burger Kit
(Serves 4) 1/3 lb burger(pink), cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, brioche bun + chips and dill dipping sauce
Family Night Carnitas Taco Kit
(Serves 4) Flour tortillas, pulled pork, pico, cilantro slaw, lettuce, cheddar-jack cheese, sour cream, salsa + black beans & rice
Family Night Chicken Tinga Taco Kit
(Serves 4) Flour tortillas, chicken tinga, pico, lettuce, cilantro slaw, cheddar-jack cheese, sour cream, salsa + black beans & rice
Family Night Chicken Parmesan Dinner
(Serves 4) Fried chicken thigh, marinara, mozzarella cheese over spaghetti + breadsticks with marinara and Italian Salad
Family Night Cuban Meal
(Serves 4) 2 whole Cuban sandwiches, 4059 Salad + black beans & rice and plantains
Family Night Spaghetti & Meatballs
(Serves 4) Spaghetti & Meatballs + breadsticks with marinara and Italian Salad